Anybody loved the conversation tonight between Matt, Seann and Babatunde
Now what a refreshing change to see three people actually having a grown up civilised conversation without no bitching, no one being two faced but just seeing three blokes talking about life and actually getting on. Shame that we have not seen much of this during the series of Im a Celebrity.
Should the dance off be scrapped?
I really think it's time the dance off was scrapped. 1) It was negate the need for the shame that is the" Sunday" show 2) what is the point of viewers voting for their favourites if the judges constantly over rule them? It's plainly obvious the viewers have not warmed to Molly be the number of times she has been in the dance off so why keep saving her? 🤷♀️
Why does no one vote for Molly?
I don't get it. She's likable and a good dancer but people don't seem to vote for her. It's ridiculous that she's been in the Dance Off 3 times. I vote for her too, but I think young women often struggle to pick up votes, as does anyone who comes across as having had dance training (even sometimes when there's someone on the same series who's actually got more!).
What a horror!!
Sue really is not very nice. She couldn't wait to stick the knife into Matt several times tonight. Seann has gone up in my estimations - you could see he was uncomfortable during that back stabbing conversation. I agree can we vote 6 or 7 of them out. It really...
EE - Very impressed by the Amy storyline
Best storyline they've done in years. It’s all a bit shouty from Jack but the girl playing Amy is doing a great job. More screen time for Denise is always welcome. Best storyline they've done in years. Agreed but Scott Maslen is the weak link in this story. Posts:...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's underwater scenes were a big challenge for costumes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer has spoken of the difficulties in finding materials for the underwater scenes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E Carter revealed that the most challenging aspect of her work on the Marvel film were the aquatic scenes, with the terrain proving difficult for the costuming team.
Sort Of (Sky Comedy)
Sabi Mehboob, is a non-binary millennial trying to balance their roles as a child of Pakistani immigrant parents, a bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore and café, and a caregiver to the young children of a professional couple. Wikipedia. I wasn't particularly interested in any part of that situation, but...
Hollyoaks confirms full details of Juliet Nightingale's tragic new story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will kick off Juliet Nightingale's heartbreaking story next week, as she undergoes tests at the hospital. The Channel 4 soap's winter trailer previewed a challenging time ahead for Juliet and her loved ones as she's told she could have cancer. Juliet will grow concerned about her...
Soaps release episodes early for the World Cup
Surprised 🤨 no official announcement from either BBC or ITV on this news. EastEnders episodes are on BBC IPlayer. Emmerdale and Coronation Street also released episodes before their airings on the ITV Hub (or now known as ITVX). I'm sooooo!!! happy I can watch it in my own time...
Is going straight to streaming the new straight to VHS/DVD?
I was pondering this earlier. Is a cinema release still the crème de la crème?. I always thought movies went straight to dvd when studios didn’t think they’ve make enough profit at the cinema. I don’t think that’s the case with streaming. Posts: 20,227.
Now who's in danger, with Tyler gone and fewer left?
Surely Ellie or Will must be in danger next. Only Hamza and Helen are safe from the dance off. Ellie has strong public support so I could see her possibly getting past next week especially if she gets a Latin dance what gets a roasting from Craig and Shirley. That could make her get more public support.
Mayim Bialik's Call Me Kat reveals air date for Leslie Jordan's final episode
Call Me Kat has revealed the air date for the last episode Leslie Jordan filmed before his death. The comedy veteran passed away in October, partway through production of the sitcom's third season, where he played principal character Phil, who worked for Kat (Mayim Bialik) as the head baker at her cafe.
The Peripheral star opens up about the show's "beautiful" handling of queer representation
The Peripheral star T'Nia Miller and showrunner Lisa Joy have addressed the sci-fi thriller's LGBTQ+ representation. Set in the future, the Prime Video series starring Chloë Grace Moretz incorporates queer relationships to the story in a natural, organic manner. "I don't think we mention, explicitly, sexuality or anything like...
Scream star's new TV series is cancelled
If you were excited to watch Scream star Neve Campbell in another mystery drama, we have some bad news for you. The actress's new series Avalon, expected to premiere in the US at midseason, has been abruptly cancelled after earning a straight-to-series order at ABC last February (via TVLine). The...
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles reveals he was "in talks" for Deadpool
Supernatural and The Winchesters star Jensen Ackles has revealed that he had been in consideration for the lead role in Deadpool. While the role of Wade Wilson ultimately went to Ryan Reynolds, Ackles had briefly been in line for it. "There was definitely a movie that I was very much in talks about," he said, while attending a Supernatural convention in Phoenix, Arizona (via CBR).
Fleur’s Couple’s Choice
Did I miss something? I would’ve scored this a 7 or 8 max…. How many years can we keep saying “Get rid of Couple’s Choice” before someone will listen. It’s just an excuse to overmark…. Yes, I was also baffled by the high scores. It...
