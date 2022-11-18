ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Americans tap savings amid higher prices

Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. When families gather this week for Thanksgiving meals, sticker shock may resonate. Inflated food prices mean consumers spend more on holiday...
WVNS

Thanksgiving inflation gobbles up budgets

High inflation is hitting the Thanksgiving spread. Food prices rose almost 11 percent over the 12 months ending in October, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI), while groceries, which exclude restaurants, specifically were 12.4 percent more expensive from the same time a year ago.  And some Thanksgiving staples are even more expensive […]

