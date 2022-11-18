Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving inflation gobbles up budgets
High inflation is hitting the Thanksgiving spread. Food prices rose almost 11 percent over the 12 months ending in October, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI), while groceries, which exclude restaurants, specifically were 12.4 percent more expensive from the same time a year ago. And some Thanksgiving staples are even more expensive […]
Wall Street activism is proving its influence on corporations. Just look at Disney's Bob Iger.
Good morning, Opening Bell crew. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. We're 48 hours from turkey day, but markets are humming along just fine. Investors are still digesting the news that Bob Iger will reprise his role as the chief executive of Disney. The guy retired for less than a year and he's already back, and under his watch, onlookers expect some of the brand's old magic to return.
China's Guangzhou locks down millions in 'zero-COVID' fight
The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou locked down its largest district Monday as it tries to tamp down a major COVID-19 outbreak.
Ukrainians struggling to rent privately in UK, reveals ONS
Office for National Statistics says refugees face difficulties due to lack of guarantors or references
