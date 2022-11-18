Read full article on original website
Merrill ends historic season with state-championship loss to Martin
Every time Merrill thought it saw a glimmer of hope, Martin was there to squash it. The Vandals made their first state-championship football appearance in school history, but Martin sent them home as runners-up after a 74-24 win Saturday in the 8-Player Division 1 state final at Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome.
Dayne, Davin Reif put title goals on line Saturday for Frankenmuth, Alma College
FRANKENMUTH, MI – Davin Reif is the older brother, but for one Saturday he will gladly take the back seat. Reif, a former Frankenmuth standout, will play in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs when Alma College takes on Aurora (Illinois) at noon Saturday at Alma College.
Midland Dow’s Ella Roberson caps high school swim career with state title
Ella Roberson claimed a state championship, leading Midland Dow to a seventh-place finish in the Michigan Division 2 girls swimming state meet Saturday at Calvin University. East Grand Rapids won the team state title with 280 points, with Jenison second with 219 and Birmingham Seaholm third with 183. Dow totaled 140 points.
Alma College opens NCAA Division III football playoffs with win
Alma College dominated the second half to claim a win Saturday in the NCAA Division III football playoffs. After going into halftime tied at 21-21, Alma shut out Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) in the second half to earn a 41-21 win Saturday at Alma College. The 11-0 Scots advance to...
MLive.com
North Branch sweeps Cadillac for fourth volleyball state title
Immediately following last year’s 3-0 loss to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in the Division 2 volleyball state finals, North Branch head coach Jim Fish made a bold prediction. “Put it on the calendar; we will be back next year. We will be here,” said the 23rd-year North Branch coach.
Yardbarker
Michigan Stadium tunnel issues cause delay during Wolverines-Illini game
In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, there was another problem with the locker room tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The second half of Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini had to be delayed a couple of months due to a "log jam" issue in the tunnel as both teams were attempting to return to the field.
Frankenmuth defense overwhelms Country Day to earn trip back to Ford Field
LAPEER, MI – Domination is probably too gentle of a word. Perhaps it’s more accurate to say Frankenmuth overwhelmed, overpowered, overshadowed and overran Detroit Country Day.
MLive.com
‘Friends for life’ lead Bay City area swimmers to banner day at state finals
They might finish one after another. But Scarlet Maison and Sareena Kurchak have always been side-by-side teammates. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Detroit News
Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss
Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
MLive.com
Gladwin stands tall to stun No. 1-ranked GR Catholic Central in D5 semifinal
ITHACA, MI – Nick Wheeler and Logan Kokotovich devoted years to this moment. The workouts, the drills, the reps, the blood, the sweat, the tears. All of it for this. So they weren’t about to let one bobble boggle the whole operation. On the doorstep of a victory...
SVSU moot court team students earn spot at national competition
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI— Saginaw Valley State University’s moot court team has qualified for this year’s American Moot Court Association’s national tournament. A release by the university said that 4 members of SVSU’s moot court team competed at the Capital University Law School Classic in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 12 and 13.
MLive.com
Michigan State at Penn State kickoff time announced
There’s a game time set for Michigan State’s regular-season finale. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday, Nov. 26 and that game will kick off at 4 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Saturday night. That...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Whitmer ceremoniously pardons first Thanksgiving turkey, Mitch E. Gander
LANSING, MI — It was a 16-week old turkey aptly named Mitch E. Gander who took home the privilege of being the first fowl pardoned for Thanksgiving by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a tradition which she later hinted could be a reoccurring one. Whitmer pardoned the snow-white colored bird, the...
Michigan's largest indoor water park is coming to Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth is known for its year-round holiday festivities, but it will soon also be known for having the state's largest indoor water park. Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge is one of the biggest Bavarian-themed resorts in the U.S. Its new $80-million expansion will add over 100,000 square feet to its indoor water park and family entertainment center.
Bavarian Inn Lodge to hold Michigan's largest indoor water park after expansion
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bavarian Inn Lodge is getting an $80 million expansion to its water park and entertainment amenities.Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge, announced the plans for the project on Monday, Nov. 21, and says a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Dec. 13.Zehnder said the expansion project will make the Bavarian Inn Lodge Michigan's largest indoor water park and family entertainment center. "We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort," said Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the...
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
Chance to live in a Saginaw Cathedral District mansion for less than $300,000
SAGINAW, MI - There is now a chance to live in the Saginaw Cathedral District as a historic mansion has hit the market. The home is located at 732 S. Warren Avenue and is listed at $299,900. “Everybody gets excited about this house,” said Geri Doxie, Realtor with Keller Williams,...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue
Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
The Saginaw News
