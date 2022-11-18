ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

In the 608: North Pole Party at Hilldale; Josh Spreiter to light Christmas tree Sunday

By Josh Spreiter
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. – Kick off the holiday season at Hilldale’s North Pole Party on Sunday, November 20. There will be events happening from 3 to 6 p.m.

There will be kids’ crafts, Black Friday deal previews, hayrides, visits from Santa and his reindeer, and carolers.

News 3 Now This Morning’s Josh Spreiter will be flipping the switch to the Hilldale holiday tree at the end of the event.

