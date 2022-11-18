In the 608: North Pole Party at Hilldale; Josh Spreiter to light Christmas tree Sunday

MADISON, Wis. – Kick off the holiday season at Hilldale’s North Pole Party on Sunday, November 20. There will be events happening from 3 to 6 p.m.

There will be kids’ crafts, Black Friday deal previews, hayrides, visits from Santa and his reindeer, and carolers.

News 3 Now This Morning’s Josh Spreiter will be flipping the switch to the Hilldale holiday tree at the end of the event.

Click here to learn more about the schedule.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.