Palm Coast Fire Department’s Lt. Patrick Juliano Earns ‘Lest We Forget Award’
The Knights of Columbus Corpus Christi Assembly 2810 and Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church recognized Palm Coast Fire Lieutenant Patrick Juliano with the Tony Gasparino “Lest We Forget Award.” Attending the ceremony with Juliano was his mother, Patricia, and Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. This year’s service was dedicated to the Memory of Palm Coast Firefighter Brant Gammon.
Flagler County Democrats’ Only Way Forward: Become Republican
It’s not been as surprising or strange a midterm election as Democrats and the media make it out to be. That Democrats held their own nationally despite inflation at a 40-year high shouldn’t be a surprise. If anything, they underperformed woefully. They didn’t have candidates for opposition. They had hoodlums and anarchists who deny elections, science and democracy, celebrate insurrections and applaud a Supreme Court returning American law to 1922. Democrats should have crushed it. Instead, they lost the House. They have a gutsy but decrepit president. They’re barely hanging on, just like our democracy.
Flagler Beach Raises Water, Sewer, Garbage and Stormwater Costs $12 a Month for Average Household
A divided Flagler Beach City Commission voted 3-2 to raise the cost fall city-provided utilities–water, sewer and garbage–by 8.5 percent, to match inflation, and the stormwater fee by 42 percent. The stormwater fee increase appears much larger than it is only because the base fee from which it’s...
Connor Anderson, 30, Fires 6 Rounds at Patrons at Smiles Bar Before Running Out. No One Hurt.
It could have ended far worse than it did: moments after midnight Sunday morning, Connor Patrick Anderson, a patron at Smiles, the Palm Coast bar, got angry with his girlfriend, allegedly pulled a gun at another patron, threatened her and started shooting inside the pub even as other patrons and the bartender attempted to subdue him. Anderson ran out after firing off a half dozen rounds.
Jury Finds Randy Alexandre, 23, Guilty of Attempted Manslaughter, a Lesser Charge, in 2021 Shooting
Concluding a week-long trial Friday, a jury found Randy Alexandre, one of three men involved in a shooting into the house where a pregnant woman was living in January 2021, guilty of attempted manslaughter and shooting into a building. He faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on Feb. 8.
