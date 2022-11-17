ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

“I Misread That & Thought We Had Recovered” Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Talks With RCU!

By Sam Sirmons
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6aIO_0jFVYfjN00

The 60th Mayor of Atlanta has made her way to Washington D.C. as a part of the Biden Administration , but of course keeps her roots strong in Atlanta. Zone 1 is where former Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms proudly hails from and of course, Ryan Cameron , is one of her favorite people in the city so whenever there is something that needs to be shared with the city, she has no problem with making an appearance on Ryan Cameron Uncensored .

In this interview they discuss:

  • The White House visit last month where Keisha Lance Bottoms toured the West Wing with the show
  • Reminder to those to get the COVID-19 booster shot
  • Monkeypox vaccine for those that have taken the shot, but have not followed up with 2nd dose of the vaccine
  • Keisha Lance Bottoms’ personal account with her second bout with COVID-19
  • The 28-3 tweet during the election cycle that went viral

You can watch the full interview below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’

At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail

SMYRNA — Recently re-elected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned Saturday on behalf of former University of Georgia football star and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who is facing a Dec. 6 runoff for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat. “Look, we cannot rest on our laurels here,” Kemp said to...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta icon T.I. details Trap City Cafe restaurant, need for affordable housing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Judge OK’s Sat. voting in Senate runoff but Clayton will vote Sun., Nov. 27

Georgia voters will be allowed to vote early on Saturday, November 26 in the U.S. Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Clayton County announced that it will offer Sunday voting on November 27. We’ve asked for clarification on whether a Saturday early voting day...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Mayor appoints new commissioner of Atlanta Department of Transportation

Mayor Andre Dickens has announced the appointment of Southwest Atlanta-native Solomon Caviness, IV, to serve as the second permanent Commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT). Caviness will lead the department effective Jan. 3, 2023, assuming the role currently held by Interim ATLDOT Commissioner Marsha Anderson-Bomar. “What I envisioned for ATLDOT back in 2017 […] The post Mayor appoints new commissioner of Atlanta Department of Transportation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Issues Statement Following the Council Receiving Jail Population Review

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Issues Statement Following the Council Receiving Jail Population Review. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council received a new report Friday from the Justice Policy Board that provides insight into the jail populations of the City of Atlanta and Fulton County. The report was requested by the Council following the approval of an ordinance in August to lease 700 beds at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County with the aim of addressing overcrowding. The legislation stipulated that the agreement could not take effect without completion of the study.
ATLANTA, GA
myasbn.com

Mayor Andre Dickens announces Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program for small businesses

A new $3.5 million loan program has been created by the city of Atlanta and its mayor to promote small regional companies through generating equity. Atlanta small businesses can apply for a direct loan of up to 20% of commercial property costs, with a cap of $200,000, through the Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (CDPA). Loans are given for the purchase or acquisition of a commercially zoned building within the city of Atlanta, as well as for any necessary improvements. The loan can be converted to a grant if the business makes consistent payments for ten years and complies with clawback requirements. The fund is made possible by a $20 million gift from Wells Fargo to assist Atlanta small business owners in owning more of their company’s assets, including real estate and equipment, and to finance physical improvements to their facilities.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta mayor can legally let Fulton County sheriff use city jail, sources say

ATLANTA - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat can make firm plans to begin moving some of his inmates to the city of Atlanta jail in Downtown. A source familiar with the on-again, off-again talks tells FOX 5 the Atlanta City Attorney has advised Mayor Andre Dickens he does not need to wait to allow the pact between Fulton County and the city to start.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
GEORGIA STATE
nexttv.com

Faith Jessie Joins WXIA-TV In Atlanta As Weeknight Anchor

WXIA-TV, the Tegna-owned station in Atlanta, said it hired Faith Jessie as a weekday evening anchor. Jessie will start in December and co-anchor 11Alive News at 5 p.m. next to Jennifer Bellamy. She will also report for the station’s weeknight newscasts. Previously, Jessie was an anchor for Newsday TV...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students

By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

New ground broken at downtown Centennial Yards development

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was downtown Thursday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the first phase of Centennial Yards, the $5 billion revitalization project expected to bring more economic vitality to the city.  The 50-acre development will take the place of The Gulch, a plot of undeveloped land adjacent to the State Farm Arena and […] The post New ground broken at downtown Centennial Yards development appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich Atlantans

To be considered a millionaire, one must have at least $1 million in investable assets. This includes cash, stocks and bonds, financial products, and other investments. According to a study that gathered information on living costs, using the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index and the U.S. Census Bureau, from household incomes, Georgia was No. 27 on the list of states with the most millionaires in the US. Of the 3.8 million households, there are 211,662 millionaire households in the state, which means about 5% of Georgians are millionaires.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta among the worst US metro areas for Thanksgiving traffic, data shows

Experts predict highways around Atlanta to be more than twice as congested as usual during the Thanksgiving travel period. Travel industry technology company INRIX compiled data from auto club AAA that indicates the busiest highways will be in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles. Atlanta, specifically, could see...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy