Shop second hand scrubs in good condition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
NEW Unique Pigeon Forge Boutique Opens in Lumberjack Square
Attention to all those who love shopping at boutiques and supporting small businesses! Lumberjack Square in Pigeon Forge is home to a new boutique called Coal Miner’s Daughter Mercantile. If you have a passion for supporting small businesses and love unique finds, this is the place to go! There you can find merchandise from 45 small businesses with new inventory added all the time. Are you interested in learning more about Coal Miner’s Daughter Mercantile? Here is everything you need to know about this new unique Pigeon Forge boutique now open in Lumberjack Square:
Knoxville senior gets new floors after water heater spills 400 gallons
A Knoxville senior is pleased with repairs made to her home after a government-approved contractor never properly fixed a leaky water heater.
WLAF recognizes CCHS Cafeteria staff
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Keepingthe 5,165 students in the county fed is no easy task. Just ask any of the cafeteria staff at Campbell County Schools. That’s why WLAF is recognizing cafeteria staff throughout the county’s school district. There are about 75 cafeteria staff members for the 12 schools in the district.
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season. Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.
Frost flowers form in Tennessee park as temperatures drop
Tennessee State Park Ranger Stephanie Mueller captured a unique sighting of frost flowers during her hike at Seven Islands State Birding Park.
Don’t want to cook for Thanksgiving? Here are some alternatives
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people across the country are finding alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving at an affordable price. Chloe Bash, a shopper in Knoxville, said some people can’t afford a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, so having alternative options helps. “I think it’s amazing that they’re doing that, and...
Mold found inside ice machine, rice thrown out at Knoxville Japanese steakhouse
Restaurant reports for the week of Nov. 17, 2022.
Class of 2023 applies for Tennessee Promise in record numbers as college enrollment drops
A record-breaking number of students applied for the Tennessee Promise program in 2022 according to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
USPS hiring ahead of holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season. USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).
Cougar Football’s 2023 and 2024 region schedules released
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The TSSAA released Campbell County’s regional portion of its football schedule for the 2023 and 2024 seasons today. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/21/2022-2PM)
Mountain Magic: The Arts are Alive in Blount County
Enjoy the best of Appalachian culture, cuisine and the arts in Blount County, Tennessee. Looking for a cold craft brew and an evening of lively Americana music? Prefer a quiet farm-to-table dinner with a mountain view? Bluegrass? Ballet?. However your tastes run, you’ll enjoy Blount County’s take on the pleasures...
UTK to discontinue UT email, Net ID for staff retirees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UTK announced Thursday, Nov. 17 that it will discontinue the NetID and email services for staff retirees effective Oct. 31, 2023. UTK said these changes are being made to help "mitigate risk for the entire university community." "Compromised email accounts have already been used to scam...
New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
Handling hair loss with beautiful solutions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hair loss can cause major insecurities for both men and women, but there are some solutions that can help bring back confidence. A popular solution are wigs. Being able to have them styled to perfection and create a natural look will make anyone feel great about who they see in the mirror.
Lady Cougars suffer a heartbreaker at Halls, play at Sunbright tonight
KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Halls lead first and last in Friday night’s non-district home game with the Campbell County Lady Cougars. Though it was that last make that mattered most as Halls delivered a dose of heartburn to the Lady Cougars in the form of a 53-52 win.
Bobby Jack Lamb, age 72 of Rocky Top
Bobby Jack Lamb, age 72 of Rocky Top, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home. Bobby was raised in Lake City. In his early years he drove trucks and worked in a family garage painting and restoring vehicles. Bobby also worked as an auto body repairman for Kenworth for several years. He loved older model cars and enjoyed his craft. Bobby enjoyed hunting and watching races. However, he most of all loved seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Beth Haynes is leaving WBIR: Relive some of her best moments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a bittersweet week at WBIR. We are saying goodbye to one of our most talented, loved and Straight from the Heart members of the Channel 10 family as Beth Haynes sets her sights on new horizons. Tuesday is Beth's last day, but she will always...
Turkey Creek hosting holiday celebration
All is bright in Turkey Creek! The annual event invites the community to rock around the Christmas tree, enjoy some fun, family festivities and shopping!
‘No strings attached’ | Thousands of free meals donated ahead of holiday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and one East Tennessee church is making sure all families can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner by donating thousands of meals to the community. “Thank you so much. Happy Thanksgiving!” said one woman as she walked away with a box full...
