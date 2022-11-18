ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Shop second hand scrubs in good condition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

NEW Unique Pigeon Forge Boutique Opens in Lumberjack Square

Attention to all those who love shopping at boutiques and supporting small businesses! Lumberjack Square in Pigeon Forge is home to a new boutique called Coal Miner’s Daughter Mercantile. If you have a passion for supporting small businesses and love unique finds, this is the place to go! There you can find merchandise from 45 small businesses with new inventory added all the time. Are you interested in learning more about Coal Miner’s Daughter Mercantile? Here is everything you need to know about this new unique Pigeon Forge boutique now open in Lumberjack Square:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
1450wlaf.com

WLAF recognizes CCHS Cafeteria staff

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Keepingthe 5,165 students in the county fed is no easy task. Just ask any of the cafeteria staff at Campbell County Schools. That’s why WLAF is recognizing cafeteria staff throughout the county’s school district. There are about 75 cafeteria staff members for the 12 schools in the district.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Drive-through light show coming to Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season. Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.
TOWNSEND, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t want to cook for Thanksgiving? Here are some alternatives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people across the country are finding alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving at an affordable price. Chloe Bash, a shopper in Knoxville, said some people can’t afford a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, so having alternative options helps. “I think it’s amazing that they’re doing that, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

USPS hiring ahead of holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season. USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

Mountain Magic: The Arts are Alive in Blount County

Enjoy the best of Appalachian culture, cuisine and the arts in Blount County, Tennessee. Looking for a cold craft brew and an evening of lively Americana music? Prefer a quiet farm-to-table dinner with a mountain view? Bluegrass? Ballet?. However your tastes run, you’ll enjoy Blount County’s take on the pleasures...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

UTK to discontinue UT email, Net ID for staff retirees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UTK announced Thursday, Nov. 17 that it will discontinue the NetID and email services for staff retirees effective Oct. 31, 2023. UTK said these changes are being made to help "mitigate risk for the entire university community." "Compromised email accounts have already been used to scam...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Handling hair loss with beautiful solutions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hair loss can cause major insecurities for both men and women, but there are some solutions that can help bring back confidence. A popular solution are wigs. Being able to have them styled to perfection and create a natural look will make anyone feel great about who they see in the mirror.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Bobby Jack Lamb, age 72 of Rocky Top

Bobby Jack Lamb, age 72 of Rocky Top, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home. Bobby was raised in Lake City. In his early years he drove trucks and worked in a family garage painting and restoring vehicles. Bobby also worked as an auto body repairman for Kenworth for several years. He loved older model cars and enjoyed his craft. Bobby enjoyed hunting and watching races. However, he most of all loved seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
ROCKY TOP, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy