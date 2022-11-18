Attention to all those who love shopping at boutiques and supporting small businesses! Lumberjack Square in Pigeon Forge is home to a new boutique called Coal Miner’s Daughter Mercantile. If you have a passion for supporting small businesses and love unique finds, this is the place to go! There you can find merchandise from 45 small businesses with new inventory added all the time. Are you interested in learning more about Coal Miner’s Daughter Mercantile? Here is everything you need to know about this new unique Pigeon Forge boutique now open in Lumberjack Square:

PIGEON FORGE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO