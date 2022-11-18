Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Jack Neo’s J Team and Clover Films Launch Singapore Producer HiJack Pictures
New Singapore-based production company HiJack Pictures is being launched by distributor and producer Clover Films and J Team Productions, the company controlled by the country’s most commercially successful filmmaker Jack Neo. HiJack will be equally owned by the two parties and sets itself the mission to “produce quality content...
SFGate
U.S. Producer Lonestar Films Attaches Lead Cast for ‘Cancer’ Foray Into Bollywood
U.S.-based production house Lonestar Films has signed Indian actors Sharib Hashmi (Amazon Prime Video’s “The Family Man”), and Aahana Kumra, (“Lipstick Under My Burkha” and Netflix’s “Call My Agent Bollywood”) for “Cancer” its foray into Bollywood film production. The high concept Hindi-language thriller will be directed by Faisal Hashmi.
Steven Spielberg to Be Honored by Berlin Film Festival
Steven Spielberg will be honored by the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival with an homage and the fest’s honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement. Spielberg’s latest film, “The Fablemans,” his semi-autobiographical look at growing up as a film-obsessed teenager in Arizona and Northern California, will also screen at the festival which runs Feb. 16-26, 2023. Universal Pictures Germany will release the film in German theaters in March. “With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams,” said Berlinale director...
SFGate
Pablo Milanés, Cuban Singer and Songwriter, Dead at 79
Pablo Milanés, the legendary Cuban singer-songwriter widely known as Pablito, died in Madrid on Monday. He was 79. The founder of the Cuban nueva trova (the new song movement), Milanés toured the world as a cultural ambassador for Fidel Castro’s revolution. The Latin Grammy-winning singer recorded dozens of albums and was beloved for his international hits including “Yo Me Quedo” (I’m Staying) and “Amo Esta Isla” (I Love This Island).
Comments / 0