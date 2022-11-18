Read full article on original website
‘The Fall’ EP Patrick Irwin Sets Victorian Detective Drama ‘Fitz & Merryweather,’ Abacus Representing Global Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Fall” executive producer Patrick Irwin (pictured above) has set a new project, Victorian detective drama “Fitz & Merryweather.”. Abacus Media Rights are repping global sales, which will launch at Content London later this month. More from Variety. Sky Documentary 'The Ghost of Richard Harris' Boarded by Abacus...
U.S. Producer Lonestar Films Attaches Lead Cast for ‘Cancer’ Foray Into Bollywood
U.S.-based production house Lonestar Films has signed Indian actors Sharib Hashmi (Amazon Prime Video’s “The Family Man”), and Aahana Kumra, (“Lipstick Under My Burkha” and Netflix’s “Call My Agent Bollywood”) for “Cancer” its foray into Bollywood film production. The high concept Hindi-language thriller will be directed by Faisal Hashmi.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Daniel Craig says he had no dance skills at all before starring in viral vodka advert
Daniel Craig said he worked with "one of the best choreographers around" to teach him to dance for the Belvedere Vodka advert.
Pablo Milanés, Cuban Singer and Songwriter, Dead at 79
Pablo Milanés, the legendary Cuban singer-songwriter widely known as Pablito, died in Madrid on Monday. He was 79. The founder of the Cuban nueva trova (the new song movement), Milanés toured the world as a cultural ambassador for Fidel Castro’s revolution. The Latin Grammy-winning singer recorded dozens of albums and was beloved for his international hits including “Yo Me Quedo” (I’m Staying) and “Amo Esta Isla” (I Love This Island).
Steven Spielberg To Be Honored With Berlinale Golden Bear, Homage
Steven Spielberg will be feted with a special homage at the 73rd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival next February. The festival will present Spielberg with an Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement and also screen most of his recent work, including The Fabelmans. “With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams,” Berlinale director duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a joint statement. “Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that...
Jack Neo’s J Team and Clover Films Launch Singapore Producer HiJack Pictures
New Singapore-based production company HiJack Pictures is being launched by distributor and producer Clover Films and J Team Productions, the company controlled by the country’s most commercially successful filmmaker Jack Neo. HiJack will be equally owned by the two parties and sets itself the mission to “produce quality content...
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
