Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past, warrants say
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
Driver charged in Raleigh Christmas Parade death had multiple vehicle inspection citations
RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver in Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl had multiple tickets for vehicle violations. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30.
cbs17
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
jocoreport.com
Timeline Released Of Last Contact Family Members Had With Missing 25 Year-Old Man
WAYNE COUNTY – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of the last contact family members had in October with a 25 year-old man before he went missing. Gabriel Brody Carter is also wanted for felony probation charges. On October 17, 2022 at 2:47pm, Carter was...
cbs17
Durham woman dies in I-40 head-on crash; other driver was impaired, troopers say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) We’re learning new information about what led up to a head-on crash that killed a 24-year-old woman Sunday night. The crash happened in Alamance County on I-40 Eastbound near Trollingwood Road. Keir Vanessa Witherspoon of Durham died at the scene, troopers said. Troopers say the...
No one injured from fire at Raleigh Hilton Garden Inn
RALEIGH, N.C. — There was a fire Sunday night on the fifth floor of the Raleigh Hilton Garden Inn. The sprinkler system helped to contain the fire at 3912 Arrow Drive until the Raleigh Fire Department arrived to extinguish it. About 60 firefighters responded and had the fire under control quickly.
jocoreport.com
Crash Involving Dump Truck Injures One Person
SMITHFIELD – One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning as a result of a three vehicle accident. The collision was reported on West Market Street at M. Durwood Stephenson Parkway. An eastbound car reportedly turned from West Market Street into the path of a westbound dump truck....
WITN
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh community is continuing to mourn the child victim who died after getting hit by a pickup truck during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old victim. Multiple sources tell them it was Hailey Brooks dancing in...
cbs17
Man steals cigarettes then flips vehicle in Goldsboro chase, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilmington man is facing arrest after police said he stole from a convenience store before wrecking his vehicle after a chase. Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, a clerk at the Speedway store at 1501 U.S. 70 West reported that someone stole cigarettes, according to police.
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
cbs17
Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville hospitalized, police investigating
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning. On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. Police said the pedestrian was taken to...
cbs17
Raleigh officer injured after suspect crashes car into police SUV, smashes into 2 other cars on Capital Blvd, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was injured after a police cruiser was hit by a suspect’s car during an incident Friday night, police said. The incident happened just before 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Millbrook Road/New Hope Road at Capital Boulevard. A suspect’s car...
cbs17
Rocky Mount police investigate deadly vehicle fire crash
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. On Saturday at about 2 a.m., Rocky Mount police responded to a crash with injuries in the 11000 block of Highway 97 East. Officers learned that the vehicle was on fire.
Fire at Seventy-First High School leaves several animals dead
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Sunday around 6 a.m. there was a fire at Seventy-First High School on Raeford Rd. The Fayetteville Fire Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a hut that had caught fire. There were several animals inside that died from smoke inhalation. Nothing else was damaged by the fire.
cbs17
Car stolen while defrosting in Wake Forest part of string of related crimes, police say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — With each season, it seems there are always new crimes of opportunity to be aware of. The latest warning comes from the Wake Forest Police Department after a vehicle was stolen from a driveway Friday morning. The car had been left unattended while the windshield was defrosting with the keys inside, police said.
WRAL
Thanksgiving Day hours for grocery and retail stores 2022
Many grocery and retail stores are closed completely or are shutting down early on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Check out the list of store hours in case you need to do some last minute shopping. A number of grocery stores will be closing between 2 pm and 4 pm on Nov....
cbs17
BUSTED: Traffic stop turns into ‘huge’ drug seizure in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A routine traffic stop turned into a ‘huge’ narcotics seizure in Fayetteville Wednesday, according to police. Officers said they were patrolling the area of Raeford Road and Montclair Road when they pulled over a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Silviano Carrillo Ramirez. After a...
jocoreport.com
Driver Dies In Head On Collision
Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
New report: 254 firearm incidents so far this year in this North Carolina county
The Durham County Sheriff's Office released new data showing there have been 254 incidents involving firearms so far this year across the county.
HBCU files complaint seeking review of bus search
RALEIGH, N.C. — A historically Black university in North Carolina announced Monday that it has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice seeking a review of a search of a bus carrying students during a traffic stop in South Carolina last month. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard has...
