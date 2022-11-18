ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Driver charged in Raleigh Christmas Parade death had multiple vehicle inspection citations

RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver in Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl had multiple tickets for vehicle violations. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

No one injured from fire at Raleigh Hilton Garden Inn

RALEIGH, N.C. — There was a fire Sunday night on the fifth floor of the Raleigh Hilton Garden Inn. The sprinkler system helped to contain the fire at 3912 Arrow Drive until the Raleigh Fire Department arrived to extinguish it. About 60 firefighters responded and had the fire under control quickly.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Crash Involving Dump Truck Injures One Person

SMITHFIELD – One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning as a result of a three vehicle accident. The collision was reported on West Market Street at M. Durwood Stephenson Parkway. An eastbound car reportedly turned from West Market Street into the path of a westbound dump truck....
SMITHFIELD, NC
WNCT

Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville hospitalized, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning. On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. Police said the pedestrian was taken to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount police investigate deadly vehicle fire crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. On Saturday at about 2 a.m., Rocky Mount police responded to a crash with injuries in the 11000 block of Highway 97 East. Officers learned that the vehicle was on fire.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Fire at Seventy-First High School leaves several animals dead

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Sunday around 6 a.m. there was a fire at Seventy-First High School on Raeford Rd. The Fayetteville Fire Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a hut that had caught fire. There were several animals inside that died from smoke inhalation. Nothing else was damaged by the fire.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Thanksgiving Day hours for grocery and retail stores 2022

Many grocery and retail stores are closed completely or are shutting down early on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Check out the list of store hours in case you need to do some last minute shopping. A number of grocery stores will be closing between 2 pm and 4 pm on Nov....
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Dies In Head On Collision

Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

HBCU files complaint seeking review of bus search

RALEIGH, N.C. — A historically Black university in North Carolina announced Monday that it has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice seeking a review of a search of a bus carrying students during a traffic stop in South Carolina last month. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard has...
RALEIGH, NC
