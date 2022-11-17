MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville High School boys' basketball program has been placed on probation for violating Indiana High School Athletic Association rules. The IHSAA made the decision during a meeting Monday, citing "serious" and "unacceptable" violations of its bylaws by second-year Mooresville head coach Shabaz Khaliq. The probation lasts until the end...

