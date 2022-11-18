Nov. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. News that was reported with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Nov. 20 included: “Thanksgiving will be observed here by a union service in which all the local ministers will join at the Christian church at 10:30 a.m. Dr. L.M. Caldwell, pastor of the M.E. church, will preach the Thanksgiving sermon. A number of beautiful selections of music will be rendered by special talent. A collection will be taken and the amount distributed to the various churches of the town.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO