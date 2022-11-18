ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Johnson City Press

ETSU second in state for CPA honor

East Tennessee State University accounting students have a long history of success in the classroom and the workplace. A new analysis confirms it. The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy ranks ETSU No. 2 in the state and second only to Vanderbilt University for CPA first-time exam takers’ pass rate. The CPA, short for certified public accountant, exam confirms an accountant’s skills in many areas, including taxation and auditing.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 21

Nov. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. News that was reported with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Nov. 20 included: “Thanksgiving will be observed here by a union service in which all the local ministers will join at the Christian church at 10:30 a.m. Dr. L.M. Caldwell, pastor of the M.E. church, will preach the Thanksgiving sermon. A number of beautiful selections of music will be rendered by special talent. A collection will be taken and the amount distributed to the various churches of the town.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Fire department: Blaze at Wallens Ridge supermax prison began in cell

There’s been no official word from the Virginia Department of Corrections concerning a fire reported at Wallens Ridge supermax prison in Big Stone Gap on Monday. Town fire department information posted on social media said the blaze reportedly started in a cell inside the structure and was extinguished. It also said that no flames or smoke were visible.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU to give largest pay raise in a decade

East Tennessee State University employees will see an increase in their paychecks at the end of this month. During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase with distributions weighted to help those at the bottom of the pay scale.
Johnson City Press

Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place Dec. 2-3

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th-century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day

David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past 25 years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett High...
Johnson City Press

Be a Santa To a Senior

Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough goes evergreen this holiday season

Most of the leaves are gone for the season, but downtown Jonesborough is going evergreen this fall. Starting Saturday, the smell of fir will greet visitors both indoors and out in Tennessee’s oldest town.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni

ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days for high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but Friday, Nov. 18 took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Draw is set for 39th Arby’s Classic next month

BRISTOL — In a little over a month, high school basketball teams will descend upon Viking Hall for the 39th Arby’s Classic tournament. The event has long been one of the premier prep showcases in the country, and this year is no exception with out-of-state teams coming from North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania and New York.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU offers ice-skating rink on campus

East Tennessee State University is adding to the list of fun holiday activities in Johnson City with an outdoor synthetic ice-skating rink located on the ETSU University Commons, adjacent to the D.P. Culp Student Center. The rink officially opens on Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m., with a grand opening Bucky’s...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Cooper Standard honors employees who are military veterans

SURGOINSVILLE– Cooper Standard honored employees who served in the military and their families at a Veteran’s Day ceremony. The ceremony was held on Nov. 14 and involved employees standing around the flag pole while Cooper Standard Corporate HSE Manager Charleen Jones announced the names and branches of the military veteran employees.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan school board to interview three semi-finalists for director starting 2 p.m. Nov. 28

BLOUNTVILLE — Local education officials in the region's largest school system are about to embark on a marathon interview session in search of a new director of schools. The Sullivan County Board of Education will conduct three semi-finalists interviews for the position of Director of Schools Monday, Nov. 28, of Deidre Pendley, Charles Carter and Josh Davis. Two are local and one from elsewhere in East Tennessee, while two have direct career technical education experience on their resumes.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

