Johnson City Press
ETSU second in state for CPA honor
East Tennessee State University accounting students have a long history of success in the classroom and the workplace. A new analysis confirms it. The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy ranks ETSU No. 2 in the state and second only to Vanderbilt University for CPA first-time exam takers’ pass rate. The CPA, short for certified public accountant, exam confirms an accountant’s skills in many areas, including taxation and auditing.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 21
Nov. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. News that was reported with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Nov. 20 included: “Thanksgiving will be observed here by a union service in which all the local ministers will join at the Christian church at 10:30 a.m. Dr. L.M. Caldwell, pastor of the M.E. church, will preach the Thanksgiving sermon. A number of beautiful selections of music will be rendered by special talent. A collection will be taken and the amount distributed to the various churches of the town.”
ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Chamber honors Paul Montgomery with distinguished Lifetime Member Award
KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The Kingsport Chamber honored longtime Kingsport business leader, community steward and education champion Paul Montgomery with its prestigious Lifetime Member Award during its State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast on Friday morning. Montgomery is the award’s 38 honoree.
supertalk929.com
Fire department: Blaze at Wallens Ridge supermax prison began in cell
There’s been no official word from the Virginia Department of Corrections concerning a fire reported at Wallens Ridge supermax prison in Big Stone Gap on Monday. Town fire department information posted on social media said the blaze reportedly started in a cell inside the structure and was extinguished. It also said that no flames or smoke were visible.
Johnson City Press
ETSU to give largest pay raise in a decade
East Tennessee State University employees will see an increase in their paychecks at the end of this month. During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase with distributions weighted to help those at the bottom of the pay scale.
Johnson City Press
Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place Dec. 2-3
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th-century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel BMA approves Christmas bonuses for employees
MOUNT CARMEL– The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman approved Christmas bonuses for town employees. The BMA discussed the resolution related to Christmas bonuses at its meeting on Nov. 17.
Johnson City Press
David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day
David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past 25 years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett High...
Johnson City Press
Be a Santa To a Senior
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough goes evergreen this holiday season
Most of the leaves are gone for the season, but downtown Jonesborough is going evergreen this fall. Starting Saturday, the smell of fir will greet visitors both indoors and out in Tennessee’s oldest town.
Johnson City Press
Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni
ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days for high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but Friday, Nov. 18 took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument...
Johnson City Press
"A dream come true": Unicoi County Public Library opens up new storybook trail
ERWIN — The Unicoi County Public Library cut the ribbon Monday on a brand new storybook trail in Fishery Park. “You are looking at a dream come true,” said UCPL Director Suzy Bomgardner.
Johnson City Press
Draw is set for 39th Arby’s Classic next month
BRISTOL — In a little over a month, high school basketball teams will descend upon Viking Hall for the 39th Arby’s Classic tournament. The event has long been one of the premier prep showcases in the country, and this year is no exception with out-of-state teams coming from North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania and New York.
Johnson City Press
ETSU offers ice-skating rink on campus
East Tennessee State University is adding to the list of fun holiday activities in Johnson City with an outdoor synthetic ice-skating rink located on the ETSU University Commons, adjacent to the D.P. Culp Student Center. The rink officially opens on Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m., with a grand opening Bucky’s...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man charged with stalking after hiding in apartment closet
The Johnson City Police Department arrested John Tucker, of Johnson City, on Sunday and charged him with two counts each of aggravated stalking and contempt of court, along with one count of resisting arrest. At 4:25 a.m., officers responded to 1400 Orleans St. in reference to a report of John...
Johnson City Press
Cooper Standard honors employees who are military veterans
SURGOINSVILLE– Cooper Standard honored employees who served in the military and their families at a Veteran’s Day ceremony. The ceremony was held on Nov. 14 and involved employees standing around the flag pole while Cooper Standard Corporate HSE Manager Charleen Jones announced the names and branches of the military veteran employees.
Johnson City Press
West Ridge notches first win to open annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic
BLUFF CITY — Leading by only two at halftime, South Greene came out of the locker room with an impressive stretch and pulled away for a 56-46 win over Science Hill in Monday action at the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome at Sullivan East High School.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board to interview three semi-finalists for director starting 2 p.m. Nov. 28
BLOUNTVILLE — Local education officials in the region's largest school system are about to embark on a marathon interview session in search of a new director of schools. The Sullivan County Board of Education will conduct three semi-finalists interviews for the position of Director of Schools Monday, Nov. 28, of Deidre Pendley, Charles Carter and Josh Davis. Two are local and one from elsewhere in East Tennessee, while two have direct career technical education experience on their resumes.
Johnson City Press
Symphony of the Mountains to perform 'Down by the Fireside'
KINGSPORT - The Symphony of the Mountains plans to bring a fireside treat in two weeks. The Symphony of the Mountains announced Friday that it will hold a holiday concert, named “Down by the Fireside,” on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Kingsport.
