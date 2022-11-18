Read full article on original website
Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: Instant reaction to Brock Glenn commitment, other notes as Signing Day nears
The Florida State Seminoles football team has shown vast improvement on the field, and it’s being noticed by recruits, including their latest commitment, four-star quarterback Brock Glenn, a flip from Ohio State. The Three Stars got together for another instant reaction edition of the Florida State of Recruiting podcast...
FSU releases projected depth chart vs. Florida
No. 16 Florida State Seminoles football (8-3, 5-3 ACC) is prepping for its season finale, a Black Friday matchup vs. the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC). It’s the second time in series history that the two teams have faced off on a Friday. According to DraftKings, Florida State is...
Alex Atkins named Broyles Award semifinalist
Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins has been named a finalist for the Broyles Award, the foundation announced on Monday. The award is given annually to the country’s best assistant coach. Atkins, who added offensive coordinator to his responsibilities following the departure of fellow semifinalist Kenny Dillingham...
Noles News: No. 16 Florida State sets sights on UF, soccer to the Elite 8, women’s hoops keeps rolling
It’s been a wild run for Florida State football; rounding the last corner of their regular season puts them at home, set to take on the Florida Gators this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Men’s basketball has seen better days being wrought by injury and seemingly unable to find a rhythm, while women’s hoops have found a star in Ta’niya Latson, who continues to impress in and outside of the paint. Soccer is rolling under new head coach Brian Pensky while volleyball ended its season strong with a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.
FSU moves up in ranking after fourth-straight win
Florida State Seminoles football, a week out from a primetime rivalry matchup vs. the Florida Gators, took care of business against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to move to 8-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season. It was FSU’s fourth-straight victory of 25-plus points, a run that has solidified the team...
Blue-chip QB Brock Glenn commits to Florida State
The Florida State Seminoles have been on a tear in their last few games, but things have been quiet on the recruiting trail. That changed in a big way Monday, as Mike Norvell and Tony Tokarz flipped a significant and familiar quarterback prospect, Brock Glenn, from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
FSU soccer vs. Pitt: NCAA Tournament how to watch, game thread, notes
Florida State is set for the next step in its national title defense, taking on the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Sweet 16. FSU is coming off a 4-1 win against LSU which saw the Seminoles’ offense burst to life in the second half. From our Prince Akeem Joeffer:. Florida...
Florida State secures first win of the season against Mercer
Florida State basketball hosted the Mercer Bears on Monday night, in search of their first win of the season. The Seminoles have started 0-4 for the first time since 1959, hitting one of the biggest bumps in the Leonard Hamilton era. Much of dismay has to with constant offensive struggles, but the Noles don’t seem to have a clear answer on any side of the ball.
FSU vs. Louisiana: Pregame notes, updates
The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for the first time in history inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It is Military Appreciation Day, and the Seminoles are honoring service members by rushing out onto the field with flags carried and flown overseas by active duty and veterans alike. Florida State, along with the entire ACC, will be wearing a UVA sticker on their helmets to show support for the lives affected by the tragic events that happened earlier this week. A moment of silence will also be conducted before kick-off during the coin toss.
No. 1 FSU soccer takes down no. 4 Pitt to advance to the Elite Eight
Top seeded Florida State (16-2-3) defeated fourth seeded Pittsburgh (14-5-3) by a 3-0 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL. The Seminoles wasted no time in cracking the scoreboard. In the second minute Onyi Echegini sent a perfect through ball from deep in the midfield for Jody Brown who was streaking down the field. Brown got behind the Pitt backline who had moved forward in the attack. Echegini’s ball hit Brown perfectly in stride and the junior from Jamaica was one v one with Pitt keeper Ellie Breech. Brown took a couple of touches and then tried to put a move on Breech but the keeper took Brown down in the box. However, no penalty was given probably because Beata Olsson was trailing the play and had an easy tap into the open net to give the Seminoles a 1-0 lead.
FSU basketball vs. Mercer: How to watch, notes, game thread
Florida State basketball, 0-4 for the first time in over 50 years, is in search of its first win tonight against the Mercer Bears (2-2). FSU has struggled heavily so far this season, leading at halftime just once so far — a 17-point lead vs. the Florida Gators which evaporated just a few minutes into the second half.
Fourth quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Ragin’ Cajuns
Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. According to DraftKings, Florida State Seminoles are currently a 24-point favorite with the over/under set at 52 points. Florida State...
FSU head coach Mike Norvell on Seminoles’ blowout win ahead of game vs. Gators
No. 19 Florida State (8-3, 5-3 ACC) took care of business against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday, dominating the Sun Belt opponent to the point that backups were able to enter the game early in the third quarter. They took a 49-17 victory behind phenomenal performances from the starting defense and rushing offense.
FSU opens as favorite against Gators
Florida State logged its fourth-straight win on Saturday, beating Louisiana 49-17 inside Doak Campbell Stadium. All four of those wins by the Seminoles (8-3, 5-3) were by 25-plus points, with Florida State having not allowed a first-half touchdown since its loss to Clemson on October 15. Trap game successfully avoided...
5 questions, 5 answers: FSU moves to 8-3 after another blowout win
Another week, another blowout victory for Florida State Seminoles football. No. 19 FSU (8-3, 5-3 ACC) took care of business Saturday against Louisiana, dominating the Ragin’ Cajuns from start-to-finish (though, to Louisiana’s credit, it did score two touchdowns in the fourth to snap the Seminoles’ two-game streak).
FSU vs. Louisiana: Halftime notes, stats, thoughts
No. 19 Florida State (7-3, 5-3 ACC) is rolling over Louisiana (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) in the first half, shattering any narratives about a potential trap game with a rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators. From the get-go, FSU made sure to show that it wasn’t overlooking this week, getting...
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, and other sports news. With many of the fall sports programs nearing the end of their seasons, we will continue to...
FSU to wear alternative look vs. Louisiana
The pan is sizzling, the burgers are on the grill, wings are in the oven as the Florida State Seminoles prepare for a noontime matchup against the Ragin Cajuns inside Doak Campbell Stadium. A lot of eyes will be on the Noles as they look for a solid finish to the season with the hope of 10 wins under their belt when it is all said and done.
Florida State crushes Louisiana 49-17 for 4th straight win
The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles took down the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns 49-17 inside Doak Campbell Stadium, winning the first-ever matchup between the two schools. It was Military Appreciation Day, and the Seminoles honored service members by rushing out onto the field with flags carried and flown overseas by active duty and veterans alike. Florida State, along with the entire ACC, wore a UVA sticker on their helmets to show support for the lives affected by the tragic events that happened earlier this week. A moment was also conducted before kick-off during the coin toss.
