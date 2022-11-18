Top seeded Florida State (16-2-3) defeated fourth seeded Pittsburgh (14-5-3) by a 3-0 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL. The Seminoles wasted no time in cracking the scoreboard. In the second minute Onyi Echegini sent a perfect through ball from deep in the midfield for Jody Brown who was streaking down the field. Brown got behind the Pitt backline who had moved forward in the attack. Echegini’s ball hit Brown perfectly in stride and the junior from Jamaica was one v one with Pitt keeper Ellie Breech. Brown took a couple of touches and then tried to put a move on Breech but the keeper took Brown down in the box. However, no penalty was given probably because Beata Olsson was trailing the play and had an easy tap into the open net to give the Seminoles a 1-0 lead.

