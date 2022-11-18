ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 3

michael kowalewski
3d ago

of course it is... the snow job of the gas prises are over seeing how the mid term election is over. everyone had to know and realize this was going to happen after the election. they lowered prices and depleted our reserves to buy votes

Reply
2
Related
Syracuse.com

$1,307,000 home in Spafford: See 105 home sales in Onondaga County

105 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10. No sales were recorded on Nov. 11 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sale was a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on three acres of waterfront property in the Town of Spafford. It sold for $1,307,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold in 2017 for $659,000. (See photos of the home)
News Channel 34

President Biden approves emergency declaration for North Country counties following historic winter storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration request for several New York counties following the historic winter storm, according to a press release from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego and Wyoming as […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County to see small increase in property taxes

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The 2023 budget is now finalized in Cortland County. Thursday night, officials adopted the budget for next year. Legislative Clerk Savannah Hempstead says there’s a small bump in property taxes. The total spending comes to about $150 million. One legislator voted against the budget.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way

Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego County firefighters battle house fire

Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Central New Yorkers still getting plenty of snow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the city of Syracuse has yet to see major snowfall, plenty outside the city have been hit hard. Neighbors to the north of the city have seen a fair amount of snow along with less-than-ideal driving conditions. “It’s really, really cold. It hurts.” CJ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Two arrested for crystal meth possession in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Elijah J. Closson, 43, and Rachael E. Norton, 43, of the Town of Taylor have been arrested following a narcotics search warrant executed by The Cortland County Sheriff's Department with assistance from Cortland County Drug Task Force and the Cortland and Homer Police Departments. During the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man killed in early morning shooting on Whitesboro St.

Utica,N.Y.--A Utica man was killed in an early morning shooting on Whitesboro Street on Sunday. Utica police were sent to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of 1506 Whitesboro Street around 12:15 Sunday morning. A witness who was at a nearby gas station heard those shots and located the victim about a block away from the store.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Superintendent says district nickname may ‘not be the Oneida Indians’ in the future

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Superintendent of the Oneida City School District tells NewsChannel 9 that recent guidance from the State Education Department “appears to indicate that we’ll…not be the Oneida Indians.” Speaking with NewsChannel 9 about the state directive, Superintendent Matthew Carpenter says representatives from different community groups could meet as soon as December […]
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy