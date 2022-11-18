Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO