Michigan football hosts Illinois before facing Ohio State in regular season finale

Michigan football has a lot on the line in the final two weeks of the 2022 season.

The Wolverines are one of four undefeated teams left in FBS along with Georgia, TCU and Ohio State, which Michigan will face in Columbus Nov. 26.

Ohio State football news:Sign up for the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Dispatch reporters

How to watch OSU play Maryland:What channel is the Ohio State football game on vs. Maryland? How to watch OSU play

Michigan is looking for a return to the College Football Playoff in 2022, earning its first bid after beating Ohio State for the first time since 2011 and beating Iowa for the Wolverines' first Big Ten title since 2004 before losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl.

Michigan is back on that path in 2022, holding onto a 10-0 record with one ranked win: a 41-17 win against then-No. 10 Penn State.

In 10 games, the Wolverines have outscored opponents 414-112 against the 83rd-ranked strength of schedule in the country, according to ESPN.

Which Big Ten football team does Michigan face next?

In its final home game of the 2022 season, Michigan will host Illinois at noon Saturday on ABC.

The Wolverines have dominated Illinois historically, holding on to a 71-23-2 record against the Fighting Illini. Michigan also has a five-game win streak against Illinois, last losing back-to-back meetings against the Fighting Illini in 2008 and 2009.

Michigan's No. 2 scoring offense in the Big Ten will go up against Illinois defense that allows 12.5 points per game: second-best in the conference behind the Wolverines.

Michigan football's 2022 schedule

Sept. 3: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7

Michigan 51, Colorado State 7 Sept. 10: Michigan 56, Hawaii 10

Michigan 56, Hawaii 10 Sept. 17: Michigan 59, UConn 0

Michigan 59, UConn 0 Sept. 24: Michigan 34, Maryland 27

Michigan 34, Maryland 27 Oct. 1: Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Michigan 27, Iowa 14 Oct. 8: Michigan 31, Indiana 10

Michigan 31, Indiana 10 Oct. 15: Michigan 41, Penn State 17

Michigan 41, Penn State 17 Oct. 29: Michigan 29, Michigan State 7

Michigan 29, Michigan State 7 Nov. 5: Michigan 52, Rutgers 17

Michigan 52, Rutgers 17 Nov. 12: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3

Michigan 34, Nebraska 3 Nov. 19: Michigan vs. Illinois, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan vs. Illinois, Ann Arbor, Mich. Nov. 26: Michigan vs. Ohio State, Columbus, Ohio, noon

College football rankings 2022

Here's a look at the College Football Playoff's third ranking of the 2022 season.

Georgia (10-0) Ohio State (10-0) Michigan (10-0) TCU (10-0) Tennessee (9-1) LSU (8-2) USC (9-1) Alabama (8-2) Clemson (9-1) Utah (8-2) Penn State (8-2) Oregon (8-2) North Carolina (9-1) Ole Miss (8-2) Kansas State (7-3) UCLA (8-2) Washington (8-2) Notre Dame (7-3) Florida State (7-3) UCF (8-2) Tulane (8-2) Oklahoma State (7-3) Oregon State (7-3) NC State (7-3) Cincinnati (8-2)

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts