ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football hosts Illinois before facing Ohio State in regular season finale

By Colin Gay
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCB4M_0jFVV2uI00

Michigan football has a lot on the line in the final two weeks of the 2022 season.

The Wolverines are one of four undefeated teams left in FBS along with Georgia, TCU and Ohio State, which Michigan will face in Columbus Nov. 26.

Ohio State football news:Sign up for the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Dispatch reporters

How to watch OSU play Maryland:What channel is the Ohio State football game on vs. Maryland? How to watch OSU play

Michigan is looking for a return to the College Football Playoff in 2022, earning its first bid after beating Ohio State for the first time since 2011 and beating Iowa for the Wolverines' first Big Ten title since 2004 before losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl.

Michigan is back on that path in 2022, holding onto a 10-0 record with one ranked win: a 41-17 win against then-No. 10 Penn State.

In 10 games, the Wolverines have outscored opponents 414-112 against the 83rd-ranked strength of schedule in the country, according to ESPN.

Which Big Ten football team does Michigan face next?

In its final home game of the 2022 season, Michigan will host Illinois at noon Saturday on ABC.

The Wolverines have dominated Illinois historically, holding on to a 71-23-2 record against the Fighting Illini. Michigan also has a five-game win streak against Illinois, last losing back-to-back meetings against the Fighting Illini in 2008 and 2009.

Michigan's No. 2 scoring offense in the Big Ten will go up against Illinois defense that allows 12.5 points per game: second-best in the conference behind the Wolverines.

Michigan football's 2022 schedule

  • Sept. 3: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7
  • Sept. 10: Michigan 56, Hawaii 10
  • Sept. 17: Michigan 59, UConn 0
  • Sept. 24: Michigan 34, Maryland 27
  • Oct. 1: Michigan 27, Iowa 14
  • Oct. 8: Michigan 31, Indiana 10
  • Oct. 15: Michigan 41, Penn State 17
  • Oct. 29: Michigan 29, Michigan State 7
  • Nov. 5: Michigan 52, Rutgers 17
  • Nov. 12: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3
  • Nov. 19: Michigan vs. Illinois, Ann Arbor, Mich.
  • Nov. 26: Michigan vs. Ohio State, Columbus, Ohio, noon

College football rankings 2022

Here's a look at the College Football Playoff's third ranking of the 2022 season.

  1. Georgia (10-0)
  2. Ohio State (10-0)
  3. Michigan (10-0)
  4. TCU (10-0)
  5. Tennessee (9-1)
  6. LSU (8-2)
  7. USC (9-1)
  8. Alabama (8-2)
  9. Clemson (9-1)
  10. Utah (8-2)
  11. Penn State (8-2)
  12. Oregon (8-2)
  13. North Carolina (9-1)
  14. Ole Miss (8-2)
  15. Kansas State (7-3)
  16. UCLA (8-2)
  17. Washington (8-2)
  18. Notre Dame (7-3)
  19. Florida State (7-3)
  20. UCF (8-2)
  21. Tulane (8-2)
  22. Oklahoma State (7-3)
  23. Oregon State (7-3)
  24. NC State (7-3)
  25. Cincinnati (8-2)

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss

Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN

Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Troubling Michigan Football Schedule Stat Is Going Viral

Michigan once again enters "The Game" vs. Ohio State with 11 wins, but this time might be a little different. Per college football writer Heather Dinich, "According to ESPN Analytics, Michigan played the second-weakest non-conference schedule in FBS this season (home games against Colorado State, Hawai'i and UConn)." Noting, "Only...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday

Michigan's student section wasn't close to full for Saturday's final home game against Illinois. Michigan, who was 10-0 entering this game, didn't have the support from its students that the school thought it would have. Here's a look at how empty it was:. Fans weren't happy with the students not...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo

The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Michigan Stadium tunnel issues cause delay during Wolverines-Illini game

In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, there was another problem with the locker room tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The second half of Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini had to be delayed a couple of months due to a "log jam" issue in the tunnel as both teams were attempting to return to the field.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Blake Corum Announces His Status Following Knee Injury

Michigan escaped yesterday's close call against Illinois with a win, but not without losing star running back Blake Corum to an injury. Corum hurt his left knee during the second quarter, and after halftime X-rays showed no structural damage, he returned for two plays in the second half. However, with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury

Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum tweets first message since suffering knee injury vs. Illinois

If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, and you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game against Illinois, you got quite the scare when Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum was hit in the knee and forced to head straight to the locker room in tears. Fortunately, Corum was able to come out for the second half of the game, but he only carried the ball one time before Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough.
ANN ARBOR, MI
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy