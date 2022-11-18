Kentucky Children’s Hospital unveils new mobile health clinic

A new mobile health clinic will soon be serving Kentucky’s kids. Kentucky Children’s Hospital unveiled the new clinic Thursday afternoon.The rolling clinic will bring physicians to areas of the state that lack access to specialty care.Majd Jabbour is Practice Manager for the mobile facility. He said that care provided includes pediatric cardiology, adolescent health and vaccinations.“And we’ll also be preparing the mobile clinic for emergency deployment such as what we saw over the summer as a result of the flooding and what we saw last year, the destruction that was caused by the tornado in west Kentucky. So we hope to be a part of that response,” said Jabbour.Jabbour added that the mobile unit will partner with local hospitals, clinics and health departments to determine where the greatest needs are.The Practice Manager said they expect to mainly treat patients with Medicaid, but they won’t turn anyone away.“We’re willing to see and take on patients who are unable to pay for their care. We want to be there for those patients first and foremost and we also rely a lot on our network and our relationships with the providers there, with their primary care providers, who would refer them to us,” said Jabbour.The mobile clinic’s first deployment will be in early 2023.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.