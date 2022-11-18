Read full article on original website
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
WBUR
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu hits one year
This month marks one year in office for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. She’s the first woman, the first Asian-American and the first person of color to be elected to the office, and came in at a time of significant change for the city. Radio Boston's Tiziana Dearing has the chance to interview Wu monthly, so we decided she was the perfect person to join the show for a look back at Mayor Wu's first year in office, and a look ahead to year two.
WBUR
Mass. colleges continue to encourage, if not require, newest COVID booster as holidays approach
Most Boston-area colleges and universities have required students to be fully vaccinated against COVID – and receive at least one booster – to participate in on-campus activities for the 2022-23 academic year. But fewer institutions have been as stringent with the updated bivalent booster, which became available in early September.
WBUR
Boston will use federal funds for free training for early educators
Those interested in teaching in the early education sector in Boston will soon be able to access free education and training programs at area institutions. The financial supports are part of a new program aimed at easing the child care labor shortage. The program will be funded by a $7 million allocation from the Biden Administration's American Rescue Plan Act and administered to three educational institutions: Bunker Hill Community College, University of Massachusetts Boston and Urban College, as well as Neighborhood Villages, an early education advocacy group.
WBUR
What Elon Musk's Twitter takeover can tell us about leadership
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 21. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We talk about what Elon Musk's very public takeover of Twitter tells us about leadership, and what comes next for Twitter workers and users in our area. In the first part of a "From the Newsroom"...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
WBUR
1 dead, 27 injured, in Brandeis University shuttle bus crash in Waltham
A college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston, authorities said. The preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University...
WBUR
WBUR investigation finds some ousted police officers get new jobs in law enforcement
WBUR's Walter Wuthmann joins us to talk about his investigation into how some police officers who were fired, or resigned amid misconduct allegations, got jobs at other departments in Massachusetts. Walter Wuthmann General Assignment Reporter. Walter Wuthmann is a general assignment reporter for WBUR. Amanda Beland Producer/Director. Amanda Beland is...
