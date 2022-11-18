ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Nov. 18 – 20

By Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFYXk_0jFVTai300
Musubis for Thanksgiving? Why not? Pre-order from Musubee’s at Snackboxe Bistro in Duluth by this Saturday noon .

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 115 (and counting) underground dining events with 73 ITP and 42 OTP . You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area , Westend Area , West Midtown Area and Various ITP . For OTP, see East & Northeast , Way Northeast , West & Northwest & South .

Lots all around happening this weekend. We offer you Highlights, New and Interesting Happenings and some unique Thanksgiving pre-orders.

Some Highlights

New and Interesting

Musubis, Onigiris and Pierogis for Thanksgiving? Why not?

  • For Musubis and Onigiris : @musubee_atl has you covered with original spam musubi, tamagoyaki spam musubi, salmon onigiri, veggie curry onigiri and shrimp tempura onigiri. Get your orders in by noon on Saturday to pick up Sunday at @musubee_atl in Duluth
  • For Pierogis: @bravewojtek is offering up classic potato cheese and onion, mixed wild mushroom and cabbage and Atlanta Style Lemon Pepper Wet. Pre-order now for Tuesday and Wednesday pickup.

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Inman Park: DMT (tacos)

12:00pm – 1:00am | Guac y Margys

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

3:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Dunwoody: Yaardie Eats (Chinese Jamaican)

4:00pm – 10:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

Chamblee: Tha Switch Up (comfort food)

5:00pm – 8:30pm | Contrast Artisan Ales

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

West End: TRAP SUSHI (Sushi)

7:00pm – 11:00pm | Monday Night Garage

SATURDAY

Berkeley Heights: Peaches Popup (Japanese)

11:30am – 2:30pm | Ginya Izakaya

Inman Park: DMT (tacos)

12:00pm – 1:00am – 20 | Guac y Margys

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Chamblee: Bussin Jerk (Jamaican fast food)

1:00pm – 7:30pm | Contrast Artisan Ales

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

BuHi (ticketed): KAMAYAN ATLANTA (Filipino), Baker’s Hatt (Filipino bakery)

6:00pm | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering

SUNDAY

Inman Park: DMT (tacos)

12:00pm – 10:00pm | Guac y Margys

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

The post Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Nov. 18 – 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Floataway Cafe to close after 25 years

Floataway Cafe, a staple on the Intown dining scene for 25 years, has announced it will permanently close on Dec. 23. In a social media post, Chefs Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison said they were closing the Zonolite Road restaurant with “great sadness.” “It’s been an honor to serve our community at Floataway over the […] The post Floataway Cafe to close after 25 years appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Holiday celebrations to come at Waldorf Astoria

Celebrate your holidays with a winter wonderland at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead.  Throughout the holidays, the Waldorf will be offering a slew of holiday dining and events at Brassica, the hotel’s signature restaurant. The theme for the holidays is “Winter Wonderland,” according to a press release.  Throughout the weekend of Nov. 26, the Waldorf’s […] The post Holiday celebrations to come at Waldorf Astoria appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Grecian Gyro to serve free meals this Thanksgiving

A local metro Atlanta restaurant is serving a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need this year.  The Grecian Gyro in Hapeville will be open for business Thursday, serving up free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to a press release.  “This can be anyone from first responders working on […] The post Grecian Gyro to serve free meals this Thanksgiving appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
HAPEVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

‘Happy to be me again’: Atlanta Redemption Ink helps transform symbols of hurt into symbols of hope

In 2016, Jessica Lamb went to a tattoo artist to cover a symbol of her painful past – a reminder of exploitation as a teen. What she got, instead of peace, was even more pain. “It was just such a horrendous experience for me. I really didn’t care for how I was treated in the […] The post ‘Happy to be me again’: <strong>Atlanta Redemption Ink helps transform symbols of hurt into symbols of hope</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

A Different Kind of Turkey Day: The bird is not the last word for dining out on Thanksgiving

While traditional turkey and dressing will be on many menus this Thanksgiving, the bird is not the last word. Why not try Japanese, Turkish, Persian, or French food? And top it off with cocktail flights and sumptuous desserts. Many metro Atlanta restaurants will be open for the holiday offering something for all tastes. Be sure […] The post A Different Kind of Turkey Day: The bird is not the last word for dining out on Thanksgiving appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Red Bull ‘Mind the Gap’ skateboarding competition kickflips into Atlanta on Dec. 10

The annual skateboarding competition Red Bull “Mind the Gap” is returning to Atlanta on Dec. 10 to showcase the talents of the Atlanta skate scene. Mind the Gap, which will be taking place at Underground Atlanta, is a flat-gap competition that is open to both amateur and professional skateboarders. The competition is completely free to […] The post Red Bull ‘Mind the Gap’ skateboarding competition kickflips into Atlanta on Dec. 10 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Punk Food: Jerk lamb sandwich from Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

Chef Jimmie Jackson embraced Jamaican culture at a young age. He recalls his stepfather’s passion for Caribbean cuisine, which sparked that initial love for Jamaican flavors. Jackson went on to study culinary arts in Atlanta and began entering jerk competitions in 2010. In 2012, he won Top Chef at the Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival, and […] The post Punk Food: Jerk lamb sandwich from Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta dubbed climate action leader by nonprofit CDP

The city of Atlanta is a world leader in climate action, according to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) “The city of Atlanta is proud to receive CDP’s highest recognition, climate action leader, and be placed on the CDP Cities A List for the first time,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a press release. CDP is […] The post Atlanta dubbed climate action leader by nonprofit CDP appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Dishing on Thanksgiving: Two local chefs share their favorite memories

Thanksgiving is coming up on Nov. 24, so we decided to reach out two local chefs and find out what their holiday traditions entailed – and one even gave us a side dish recipe.  Chef Randy Lewis, The Ashford in Brookhaven Chef Randy Lewis, who is a founding partner and owner of a new Brookhaven […] The post Dishing on Thanksgiving: Two local chefs share their favorite memories appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Light Up Brookhaven returns for the holidays on Dec. 7

Brookhaven’s holiday lights festival is planned for Dec. 7 in Blackburn Park from 6-9 p.m. “Light Up Brookhaven” includes holiday themed activities, food trucks, carolers, and giveaways, according to a press release. In addition, Santa Clause will arrive at the festival via the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helicopter, and Rabbi Brian Glusman and members of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta will also light the city’s Hanukkah menorah.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Cirque du Soleil donates tickets to boost diaper drive

Cirque du Soleil and Georgia’s only baby supply bank are teaming up to help children living in poverty. Helping Mamas will be running a donation drive on Nov. 25 from 3-5 p.m. The organization is looking for donations of diapers (sizes four and up) and baby hygiene items. To encourage residents to come out for […] The post Cirque du Soleil donates tickets to boost diaper drive appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta breaks ground on first two high-rise towers of Centennial Yards

Two high-rise towers are soon to rise from the gaping hole in the heart of Downtown Atlanta as part of the $5 billion Centennial Yards project to transform the area into a vibrant mixed-use district. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 17 for the two towers — one a hotel and the other an apartment […] The post Atlanta breaks ground on first two high-rise towers of Centennial Yards appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

A Chapter Closes: Atlanta’s film community remembers the Tara Theatre

With the closing of the Tara Theatre on Nov. 10, an Atlanta era has come to an end.  After more than 50 years, a Regal Cinemas spokesperson confirmed the closure of the Tara, which was first opened in 1968 by Loew’s Theatres, named after the fictional plantation from “Gone With the Wind” (Lowe’s also operated […] The post A Chapter Closes: Atlanta’s film community remembers the Tara Theatre appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Have a pool day at Daniel LaRusso’s ‘Cobra Kai’ mansion

You could spend your next pool day at the LaRusso family home.  The grounds of the mansion used for the Netflix show “Cobra Kai,” the sequel to the original “The Karate Kid” films, are available for rent on an app called Swimply, which is an Airbnb-type service for swimming pools.  In the show, the Marietta […] The post Have a pool day at Daniel LaRusso’s ‘Cobra Kai’ mansion appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
MARIETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

City of Atlanta to pay $1 million settlement to family of Rayshard Brooks

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to pay $1 million to the family of Rayshard Brooks who was shot and killed by an Atlanta Police Department officer in 2020. Brooks, 27, was shot and killed June 12, 2020, after Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan tried to arrest him for DUI in the parking lot of […] The post City of Atlanta to pay $1 million settlement to family of Rayshard Brooks appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New $3.5M loan program will help Atlanta small businesses buy commercial property

The city of Atlanta has launched a new $3.5 million loan program that offers low-interest financing to assist local existing business owners acquire commercial property. Known as the Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (CDPA), it is the latest initiative that United Way of Greater Atlanta and Invest Atlanta have rolled out as a […] The post New $3.5M loan program will help Atlanta small businesses buy commercial property appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two former NFL players reveal new partnership with Meta

Two former football players have opened up a virtual reality center in Atlanta. NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young and former NFL player Jerry Rice have partnered with Meta, formerly known as Facebook, to open what they call the “8 to 80 Zones/Creator Zone” in Atlanta, according to a press release.  The collaboration was unveiled […] The post Two former NFL players reveal new partnership with Meta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New sculptures on display at Freedom Park

One of the city’s most connected public spaces — Freedom Park — is now home to eight new unique pieces of art. “The mayor’s office of cultural affairs is honored to bring this collection of sculptural offerings to Freedom Park with our rotating art program,” said Camille Russell Love, executive director of the city of […] The post New sculptures on display at Freedom Park appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Propel ATL urges city to take action to prevent traffic-related pedestrian fatalities

Propel ATL – the advocacy group that works to ensure that the streets of Atlanta are safe to walk, ride and roll — is calling on the City of Atlanta to take preventative safety actions amidst a record amount of roadway incidents. According to the organization, a total of 31 pedestrians in Atlanta were struck […] The post Propel ATL urges city to take action to prevent traffic-related pedestrian fatalities appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Family, colleagues honor Dick and Rebecca Chase Williams: ‘We knew them as phenomenal human beings’

Growing up, daughters Clare and Chase never thought of their parents, journalist Dick and ABC news correspondent Rebecca Chase Williams as superstars. But in death, their impact was realized. The couple was honored posthumously at the Nov. 10 Atlanta Press Club into its hall of fame at Cobb Energy Center. Clare Stevens and Chase Cooper […] The post Family, colleagues honor Dick and Rebecca Chase Williams: ‘We knew them as phenomenal human beings’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy