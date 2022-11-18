Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Nov. 18 – 20
On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 115 (and counting) underground dining events with 73 ITP and 42 OTP . You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area , Westend Area , West Midtown Area and Various ITP . For OTP, see East & Northeast , Way Northeast , West & Northwest & South .
Lots all around happening this weekend. We offer you Highlights, New and Interesting Happenings and some unique Thanksgiving pre-orders.
Some Highlights
- Ganji at Sceptre : we always have a punkish joy when viewing a new @ganji.atl menu . Red Curry Tan Tan Ramen? Corny Pork Katsu? Yes, chef! At @sceptrebeer all weekend.
- Chinese Jerk : Chinese + Jamaican, another wonderful foodways story for the Chinese diaspora. @yaardie.eats is at @pontoonbrewing on Friday
- American Jerk : Speaking of Jamaican, @atljerkking is at @boggssocial on Friday and Saturday with his American Jerk. Read (and subscribe) our punk food article about in @roughdraftatl Side Dish.
- Japanese Atlanta : @trapsushi_atl is back at it on Friday at @mondaynightgarage with Atlanta infused ramen from @senpainoodlesupply .
- Japanese Breakfast : No need for crying in H-Mart, @peaches.atl has Japanese breakfast at @ginya_izakaya_atlanta on Saturday
- The Last Kamayan Pop-Up : @kamayan_atl , along with @bakers_hatt , will hold one last kamayan style dinner on Saturday before they finally open up their restaurant
New and Interesting
- @dmtaqueria with her LA style tacos has started a short-term residency at @guacymargys and are open every day for the next few weeks.
- @contrastartisanales is hosting two new pop-ups this weekend: @thaswitchupatl on Friday and @bussinjerkatl Jamaican fast food on Saturday. Get some of Contrast’s Kiwi Revolution beer while you’re there, inspired by our Kiwi pop-up and pie making friend, @heapsatl .
- @ourbaratl has a new-fangled hot vending machine offering up beef chili or loaded baked. We are intrigued
Musubis, Onigiris and Pierogis for Thanksgiving? Why not?
- For Musubis and Onigiris : @musubee_atl has you covered with original spam musubi, tamagoyaki spam musubi, salmon onigiri, veggie curry onigiri and shrimp tempura onigiri. Get your orders in by noon on Saturday to pick up Sunday at @musubee_atl in Duluth
- For Pierogis: @bravewojtek is offering up classic potato cheese and onion, mixed wild mushroom and cabbage and Atlanta Style Lemon Pepper Wet. Pre-order now for Tuesday and Wednesday pickup.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
12:00pm – 1:00am | Guac y Margys
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
3:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Dunwoody: Yaardie Eats (Chinese Jamaican)
4:00pm – 10:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company
Chamblee: Tha Switch Up (comfort food)
5:00pm – 8:30pm | Contrast Artisan Ales
West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
7:00pm – 11:00pm | Monday Night Garage
SATURDAY
Berkeley Heights: Peaches Popup (Japanese)
11:30am – 2:30pm | Ginya Izakaya
12:00pm – 1:00am – 20 | Guac y Margys
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Chamblee: Bussin Jerk (Jamaican fast food)
1:00pm – 7:30pm | Contrast Artisan Ales
West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
BuHi (ticketed): KAMAYAN ATLANTA (Filipino), Baker’s Hatt (Filipino bakery)
6:00pm | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering
SUNDAY
12:00pm – 10:00pm | Guac y Margys
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
