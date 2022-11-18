ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

As Biden ramps up for a Trump rematch, Democrats worry he'd lose to another Republican

Top Democrats see Republicans' unenthusiastic greeting of Donald Trump's third White House bid with a combination of schadenfreude and perhaps some other German word for terrifying, unintended consequences: They love seeing the former president struggle, but privately some tell CNN they worry this could lead to a more difficult 2024 campaign against a younger, fresher Republican.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Americans tap savings amid higher prices

Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Americans tap savings amid higher prices  When families gather this week for Thanksgiving meals, sticker shock may resonate. Inflated food prices mean consumers spend more on holiday classics after…
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session

Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
RadarOnline

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Window-shopping' GOP elites weigh Trump -- and the alternatives -- at high-profile Vegas gathering

Former President Donald Trump addressed the influential Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday, days after becoming the first declared GOP candidate of the 2024 presidential campaign. But the chandeliered ballroom at the opulent Venetian resort hotel in Las Vegas teemed with his rivals -- including potential chief nemesis Florida Gov. Ron...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Joe Biden celebrates his 80th birthday

President Joe Biden turns 80 years old on Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States. The unique milestone of Biden's birthday comes as the president faces speculation about whether he will mount a reelection run and dredges up questions about whether he's too old to serve another term.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Carrier CEO: It's getting easier to recruit, but the war for talent is not over

Carrier CEO David Gitlin has noticed a shift in the jobs market in recent months as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on the economy and recession fears mount. "It's become easier to recruit and retain talent than a year ago," Gitlin told CNN on Friday by phone after meeting with President Joe Biden and other business leaders at the White House.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Recession fears receded this earnings season

Investors appear to have traded in their fleece vests for crystal balls — everyone on Wall Street seems to have a recession prediction. But lately, shouts of recession have become a bit quieter, and a growing group of economists say that any downturn will likely be mild. So can...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys: 'No ballot stuffing, no fowl play'

President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, on Monday as he discharged the presidential duty of the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon. "The votes are in, they've been counted and verified, no ballot stuffing, no fowl play. The only red wave this season is going to be if German Shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce," Biden told an audience on the White House South Lawn.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Anti-abortion activists say Trump will still need to win them over in 2024

Anti-abortion proponents who believe Donald Trump's crowning achievement was the overturning of Roe v. Wade say the newly declared 2024 contender will still have to earn their support in the upcoming Republican presidential primary -- and he may be off to a rocky start. In his more-than-hour-long speech announcing his...
INDIANA STATE

