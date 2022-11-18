ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Fire crews battle South Side blaze for several hours

Bexar County Fire Department crews battled a blaze in South Bexar County early Saturday morning. Around 2:23 a.m. Bexar county firefighters were called out to the Superior Silica Sands San Antonio business off Pleasanton Rd., near Duke Rd., where flames could be seen shooting out of a building. Because of...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Multiple people in custody after shots fired in garage near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are detained after shots were heard coming from a garage near downtown, according to San Antonio police. Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, officers were responding to a call for shots fired at E. Maple St. and Ogden St. when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the 1200 block of McCullough -- one block west of the original call.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

San Antonio Police officials report that 1 man died after crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler on the outskirts of the city’s Southwest Side. A preliminary investigation reveals that at around 6:45 PM on Friday, the multi-vehicle incident occurred in the 8700 block of IH-35. A towing wrecker was reversing towards a broken-down car on the IH 15 when a few vehicles, switched lanes to avoid the wrecker. Police added that two of the vehicles avoiding the wrecker – an 18-wheeler, and a dark sedan were in the left lane. A red pickup in the right lane slowed down as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

