Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
72,000 Migrants Cross into Texas in October as the Numbers Continue to GrowTom HandyTexas State
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and CareerHerbie J PilatoSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Over 30 units called out to battle massive apartment fire on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are now without a home after a massive blaze broke out at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Around 1:00 a.m. police responded to 11200 Perrin Beitel Rd., at the OakRidge Apartments for a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews located smoke coming from a...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police. At 5:47 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Upon arrival, officers...
news4sanantonio.com
Fire crews battle South Side blaze for several hours
Bexar County Fire Department crews battled a blaze in South Bexar County early Saturday morning. Around 2:23 a.m. Bexar county firefighters were called out to the Superior Silica Sands San Antonio business off Pleasanton Rd., near Duke Rd., where flames could be seen shooting out of a building. Because of...
KSAT 12
Medical Examiner IDs driver killed after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Side on Friday. The driver was identified as Seguin resident Timothy James Eckermann. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the...
foxsanantonio.com
Shooting victim not cooperating with police after being found shot in back on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are having a hard time finding out why a man was shot in the back early Monday morning. Police responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. along Roland and J Street on the East Side. When they arrived, police said they found the man walking with...
KSAT 12
Multiple people in custody after shots fired in garage near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are detained after shots were heard coming from a garage near downtown, according to San Antonio police. Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, officers were responding to a call for shots fired at E. Maple St. and Ogden St. when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the 1200 block of McCullough -- one block west of the original call.
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police officials report that 1 man died after crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler on the outskirts of the city’s Southwest Side. A preliminary investigation reveals that at around 6:45 PM on Friday, the multi-vehicle incident occurred in the 8700 block of IH-35. A towing wrecker was reversing towards a broken-down car on the IH 15 when a few vehicles, switched lanes to avoid the wrecker. Police added that two of the vehicles avoiding the wrecker – an 18-wheeler, and a dark sedan were in the left lane. A red pickup in the right lane slowed down as well.
Investigation underway after off-duty police officer fired his weapon at suspected carjacker
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been taken into custody after police say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and then failed to stop when officers tried to pull him over. It happened on SW Military Drive at Whitewood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that a man’s...
More than 100 firefighters respond to heavy flames at vacant apartments
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department worked for more than seven hours to extinguish heavy flames inside an apartment building. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Thursday at the Amber Hill apartment complex off Northwest Loop 410. A spokesperson for SAFD called it a "stubborn...
KSAT 12
Man dead after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on IH-35, San Antonio Police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the crash in the 8700 block of IH-35, said SAPD. Police said a towing wrecker was reversing...
news4sanantonio.com
Driver killed in major accident on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
news4sanantonio.com
Man killed by hit-and-run vehicle following argument with girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was struck and killed by a driver after he got out of his car on the highway following an argument with his girlfriend, police say. The incident happened at around 12:13 a.m. where police were called to the 5800 block of NW Loop 410.
Six years later | Family of missing Maria Llamas waits as investigators work to identify remains found
POTEET, Texas — Missing for six years. The disappearance of Maria Llamas is a cold case, according to San Antonio Police. Llamas was last seen at The Poteet Flea Market where she was shopping with her husband. At some point, she wandered off and surveillance video captured her final...
Driver facing charges after hitting, killing man who had gotten out of his car on highway
SAN ANTONIO — A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning after he got out of his car on the highway following an argument, police say. It happened around 12:13 a.m. on NW Loop 410 at the Ingram Rd exit on the northwest side of town. Police say...
KSAT 12
Traffic Alert: Jackknifed trailer closes Highway 281 N at Thousand Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Highway 281 at Thousand Oaks are temporarily closed after an 18-wheeler jackknifed Saturday. Drivers experienced heavy traffic Saturday morning just before 8 a.m. after a crash on the city’s northside. The crash left an 18-wheeler dangling off an elevated reach of...
Local man says someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his property
SAN ANTONIO — A Blanco Road businessman claims someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his commercial building is grateful the people in the camp have finally been dispersed, after months of complaining. Gary Arnold claims someone from a nearby encampment broke a window to gain access and...
KSAT 12
Man shoots stepfather during fight at East Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say shot his mother’s husband during a fight on Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Center Street on the East Side. Police said that a man and...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio one-bedroom apartment in Westover Hills
Want to live near SeaWorld? How much do you think it will cost?
KSAT 12
Chicken caught scrambling through traffic on East Side finds forever home, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – Why did a chicken cross the road on the East Side? Apparently, to find his new forever home. Animal Care Services officers were driving near MLK and the IH-10 overpass when they saw the chicken, named Senor Tráfico, cutting through traffic. Drivers slowed down to...
KSAT 12
Thanksgiving in the Barrio event helps 400 families in need on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Inflation dealt a double whammy to Thanksgiving in the Barrio, hitting its donors and the families it serves. The 13-year tradition is rooted in the West Side, an area with one of the highest poverty levels in the city. “We were faced with having to raise...
Comments / 0