Washington County, PA

Crews battle house fire in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
No one was injured in a house fire Thursday night in Washington County.

The house is located in the 800 block of Meadow Avenue in Charleroi.

The call came in just before 11 p.m.

Crews from Charleroi arrived on scene and saw flames shooting from the roof. They were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

No other information was available.

