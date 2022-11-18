As many of us know, premium smartphones are powerful and, at least in theory, last longer. But one huge downside is that they also come with a premium price tag, which not everyone can afford. So, if you want an expensive phone but don't want to spend a lot of money on a handset, and you live in the UK, you can now buy a phone from Vodafone's latest refurbished range, which the carrier just recently launched. As the mobile operator stated in its announcement, its new offerings can help "price-conscious customers get the phone they want for less."

