School board will consider contract to purchase site of former H.D. Smith headquarters
The District 186 board of education will likely take up at its next meeting a contract to purchase a 41-acre site that could bring administrative offices under one roof and be a site for the building of a new elementary school. The property off 11th and Stevenson Drive is the...
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
Palace of Westminster: Possible remains of medieval Thames river wall found
Possible remains of the medieval Thames shoreline have been uncovered by experts restoring the Palace of Westminster. The stone structures, under a section of the House of Lords chamber, are likely to be at least 700 years old. Engineers spent thousands of hours investigating and drilling boreholes as part of...
Simpson's Tavern: Historical London chophouse fights for its future
Self-proclaimed as London's "oldest chophouse", Simpson's Tavern is fighting for its future following a surprise closure. The Grade II-listed tavern has stood on Cornhill for more than 250 years - surviving fires, wars and epidemics. After getting into rent arrears during the coronavirus pandemic, the venue's locks were changed by...
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
Nexperia: Newport MP says Chinese firm should keep city chip plant
A decision to force a Chinese firm to reverse its takeover of the UK's largest chip plant has left hundreds of workers worrying about their jobs, an MP has said. Labour MP Ruth Jones has backed moves by Nexperia to keep its ownership of Newport Wafer Fab. The UK government...
Lincolnshire: Police dispersal order to tackle rising hare coursing
A county-wide dispersal order has been issued by police in Lincolnshire after multiple reports of hare coursing. The order is in place until 10:50 GMT on Monday and comes after a spate of such incidents across the county. Police said many of the suspects involved in hare coursing were from...
Search continues for woman 'swept away' by river
A search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into the River Don during Friday's weather warning is continuing. Police resumed the search at first light on Saturday after it was stood down overnight. Emergency services were called to the river near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon...
Gloucestershire victims of US scam to have money returned
Victims of a postal scam are set to receive compensation after action was taken against the fraudsters. A total of 41 people from Gloucestershire lost money to an international, mass-marketing scam based in Kansas in the United States. Action was taken against the offenders to forfeit cash and assets and...
