FIFA orders to World Cup referees add up to 100-minute games
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup — and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment. The four longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played Monday, according to statistics analysis site Opta Joe.
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the...
Warrington goalkeeper Tony Thompson sent off after confronting fan who urinated in his bottle
A non-league goalkeeper says he was sent off for reacting to a fan who urinated in his water bottle during an FA Trophy tie. Warrington Town keeper Tony Thompson, 28, squirted the Guiseley fan after drinking from the bottle. It led to him receiving a red card an hour into...
‘I dedicate this game all to him’: Neco Williams played for Wales day after grandfather died
The defender Neco Williams has revealed he played in Wales’ stirring opening World Cup match against the US the day after his grandfather died. Williams, 21, said he managed to get though the 1-1 draw thanks to the support of his team mates and family. He paid tribute to...
Laurie Evans: Perth Scorchers cancel contract after positive test for banned substance
Big Bash side Perth Scorchers have cancelled Laurie Evans' contract following his positive drugs test. A sample provided by the English batter, 35, during The Hundred showed "trace amounts of a banned substance". In a statement, the Scorchers confirmed the decision with Evans to mutually terminate his contract for the...
Joe Root puts name forward for IPL auction after lengthy T20 absence
Former Test captain hopes sighter of Indian conditions could help 50-over World Cup plans
