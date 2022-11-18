ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

FIFA orders to World Cup referees add up to 100-minute games

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup — and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment. The four longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played Monday, according to statistics analysis site Opta Joe.
BBC

Laurie Evans: Perth Scorchers cancel contract after positive test for banned substance

Big Bash side Perth Scorchers have cancelled Laurie Evans' contract following his positive drugs test. A sample provided by the English batter, 35, during The Hundred showed "trace amounts of a banned substance". In a statement, the Scorchers confirmed the decision with Evans to mutually terminate his contract for the...

