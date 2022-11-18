Read full article on original website
Over to you, Trudeau
THE BIG ONE — Well, it’s the week you’ve all been waiting for. No, not the kick-off of the World Cup. This is the week when the Emergencies Act inquiry will finally hear from Prime Minister JUSTIN TRUDEAU — as well as several of his ministers and top staffers.
Trudeau went all in against the Freedom Convoy. This week, it’s on him to explain why.
Canada's prime minister and key ministers are out to prove that using the Emergencies Act was justified.
Top Ukrainian aide says Russia didn’t ask for a ‘short truce,' clarifying Zelenskyy remark
Andriy Yermak also said a military campaign for Crimea will happen, but wouldn’t say when.
'I just ran over there, got him'
Ex-soldier: Instinct took over to disarm gunman.
Ukrainians struggling to rent privately in UK, reveals ONS
Office for National Statistics says refugees face difficulties due to lack of guarantors or references
The Hill’s Morning Report — Americans tap savings amid higher prices
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Americans tap savings amid higher prices When families gather this week for Thanksgiving meals, sticker shock may resonate. Inflated food prices mean consumers spend more on holiday classics after…
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could start a race for nukes, Austin says
The Defense secretary painted a bleak picture for the world, alluding to a scenario in which autocrats will race to acquire the bomb if Russia isn't repelled.
Ukraine’s not-so-secret prep to retake Crimea
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Ukraine’s secret planning for a military campaign in Crimea isn’t much of a secret anymore. On Saturday, Ukrainian Defense Minister VOLODYMYR HAVRYLOV told Sky News it...
Empty chairs can't conduct diplomacy
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Follow Nahal on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT: Get ready for two years of questions about your fitness for office. One of the questions raised not only by critics of President Joe Biden, but also some senior Democrats — both elected and unelected officials Global Insider has spoken to — is: Will Biden, now 80, stay sharp enough to fulfill his duties?
Gunning for Gensler
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Behind a COP promise: A trail of revisions and rejected feedback
Canada made headlines with a fossil fuel pledge at last year's U.N. climate conference. The details are still to come.
Cyber experts buckle up for the holidays
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. — The holiday season is not just a busy time for balloon handlers and pot-bellied Santa lookalikes. Hackers have developed a nasty habit of playing grinch when staff empty out for vacation — and cyber pros have learned to spend their holidays on edge.
Nations reach preliminary deal on payments as climate talks grind through overtime
The issue of paying vulnerable countries for their climate losses has divided the U.S., European Union and China during the U.N. negotiations in Egypt.
Senators back Biden administration on Saudi lawsuit immunity
Sens. Tom Cotton and Mark Warner both say the administration was adhering to legal custom.
Potential 2024 rivals don’t look scared of Trump — for now
FEAR FACTOR — Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 rivals are putting him on notice: he’s not going to just breeze to the nomination. At the Republican Jewish Coalition conference this weekend in Las Vegas — typically a top event for GOP presidential hopefuls — multiple Republicans who are eyeing a 2024 presidential run gathered to speak, including former Trump loyalists Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo and Ron DeSantis. Trump also spoke at the conference via video feed.
Summit yields ‘historic win’ for climate payments
But surprise text in the final deal deflated the sense of triumph at the talks in Egypt by including a push for natural gas.
Tell us who’s shaking up race, politics and policy in America
POLITICO will highlight 40 people who had the biggest impact in 2022 — and we want your help choosing who should be on our next Recast Power List.
Global security leaders, activists say it’s time to fight, not talk, in Ukraine
As the war grinds on, there was no appetite at the gathering to ask Ukraine to make any concessions.
U.S. lawmakers to foreign allies: Midterm results show our democracy is safe
Members of a bipartisan delegation at the Halifax International Security Forum highlighted the resounding defeat of candidates who backed Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Iranian diaspora’s divisions burst into open during Halifax forum
Many agree the Islamist regime in Tehran has to go. But they often disagree on tactics and question others’ motives.
