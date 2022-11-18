ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POLITICO

Over to you, Trudeau

THE BIG ONE — Well, it’s the week you’ve all been waiting for. No, not the kick-off of the World Cup. This is the week when the Emergencies Act inquiry will finally hear from Prime Minister JUSTIN TRUDEAU — as well as several of his ministers and top staffers.
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Americans tap savings amid higher prices

When families gather this week for Thanksgiving meals, sticker shock may resonate. Inflated food prices mean consumers spend more on holiday classics after…
POLITICO

Ukraine’s not-so-secret prep to retake Crimea

On Saturday, Ukrainian Defense Minister VOLODYMYR HAVRYLOV told Sky News it...
POLITICO

Empty chairs can't conduct diplomacy

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Follow Nahal on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT: Get ready for two years of questions about your fitness for office. One of the questions raised not only by critics of President Joe Biden, but also some senior Democrats — both elected and unelected officials Global Insider has spoken to — is: Will Biden, now 80, stay sharp enough to fulfill his duties?
POLITICO

Gunning for Gensler

Gunning for Gensler
POLITICO

Cyber experts buckle up for the holidays

The holiday season is not just a busy time for balloon handlers and pot-bellied Santa lookalikes. Hackers have developed a nasty habit of playing grinch when staff empty out for vacation — and cyber pros have learned to spend their holidays on edge.
POLITICO

Potential 2024 rivals don’t look scared of Trump — for now

FEAR FACTOR — Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 rivals are putting him on notice: he’s not going to just breeze to the nomination. At the Republican Jewish Coalition conference this weekend in Las Vegas — typically a top event for GOP presidential hopefuls — multiple Republicans who are eyeing a 2024 presidential run gathered to speak, including former Trump loyalists Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo and Ron DeSantis. Trump also spoke at the conference via video feed.
