FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
WKRC
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites
Madisonville is the place to be—and its hot housing market only proves its popularity. The neighborhood is home to Cincinnati’s newest flips and popular spots, including Mom ‘n ‘em’s newest location on Whetsel Avenue. Less than a two-minute walk down the street from the coffee and wine shop is this four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home that is currently on the market.
City of Covington engages Emersion Design to redesign Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Gateway
Emersion Design, LLC will help the City of Covington drastically improve both the look and function of a busy gateway that – to be polite – isn’t very inviting. The company was awarded a contract after a vote of the Covington Board of Commissioners this week to redesign the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Gateway into Covington from Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati residents sued for old car debt; Discrepancies found in lawsuits
CINCINNATI — A growing number of greater Cincinnati residents are finding out they have car troubles in the courts. Local residents are being sued for cars many of them no longer own. The debtors are being told they owe thousands of dollars, and some are even having their wages...
Essence
How This Construction Company Owner Is Laying the Foundation for Generational Black Wealth
Mel Gravely, CEO of Cincinnati-based TriVersity Construction, says a lucrative construction boom is coming. Here’s how he’s paving the way for Black and Brown communities to benefit. When Mel Gravely was deciding where to headquarter his business, his vision to impact the Black community led him down an...
spectrumnews1.com
'Complete streets' plan looks to transform West End, other Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — Noah O’Brien has lived in Cincinnati’s West End for over a decade. During that time, he feels the neighborhood’s business district along Linn Street has served as anything but that. Featuring up to seven lanes in places, the roadway has very few retail stores,...
WKRC
Here's what's opening in old Blue Manatee bookstore on Oakley Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley skincare business is expanding, opening a sister concept inside of the former Blue Manatee book store space at the end of this month. Jenny Simon Face MedSpa, a sister concept to facial aesthetics salon Jenny Simon Face, is hosting its grand opening at...
WLWT 5
Grocery shoppers trying to avoid crowds frustrated by 'order online, pickup at store' approach
CINCINNATI — Ordering groceries online and then picking up what you paid for in person is a service the Cincinnati-based Kroger company is trying to accommodate. "I think I would definitely save money if I ordered online," Lauren Kuhlman said. Even so, Kuhlman is not a fan of the...
Newport’s Purple People Bridge illuminated for holiday season; take a walk along the scenic wonder
Starting this weekend the Purple People Bridge will be illuminated for the holiday season, presenting its annual Winter Nights & River Lights event. Visitors can walk the Purple People Bridge to experience thousands of holidays lights, projected lighting, seasonal music, wreaths, and scenic views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Winter Nights & River Lights is free to the public and will be on every evening from November 18 until January 8.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
Paulina Jump must surely hold the record for breakfasts served at Bob Evans over 34 years
Don’t blame Paulina Jump if she’s not too keen on breakfast. She’s seen plenty – and probably has had her full. In fact, closing in on 34 years of serving breakfast at Bob Evans in Florence – 8020 US-42 —she’s probably carted some 870,000 meals.
linknky.com
Southgate Independent School District passes recallable nickel tax
The Southgate Independent School board passed a motion to enforce a new recallable nickel tax in an effort to increase their bonding capacity for facility updates. The board set the new tax of .057 cents per $100, or $57 for every $100,000 in property evaluation to be eligible for “urgent need” money from the state. That would increase their bonding capacity from $800,000 to $2.1 million.
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopening shuttered restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati craft brewery is reopening its restaurant that closed with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, and bringing on an acclaimed local chef to help. Fifty West Brewing Co., one of the earliest craft breweries to open in Cincinnati, debuting at 7605 Wooster Pike...
Cincinnati CityBeat
This Price Hill Home for Sale Offers Amazing Views of Downtown Cincinnati, Incredible Outdoor Spaces
The home at 2392 Maryland Ave. in Price Hill offers amazing views and tons of space for outdoor living, and it can be all yours for $275,000. The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house, built in 1890, is close to the Incline District and its Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, amazing restaurants like Incline Public House, Somm Wine Bar and Veracruz and coffee shop BLOC. The interior is filled with contemporary updates and a brand new kitchen but still has the beautiful original hardwood floors throughout.
linknky.com
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for Nov. 14 – 20
It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
Though winter weather is here to stay for the season, there's plenty to enjoy around the Tri-State this weekend.
linknky.com
Illnesses send Walton-Verona Schools to remote learning
Many students and staff at Walton-Verona Independent Schools are battling sicknesses that have caused daily attendance to drop. The school district announced Monday that it will opt for a “non-traditional instruction” day on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The announcement comes as schools are about to take an extended weekend in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
WLWT 5
Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
FRUIT HILL, Ohio — Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township, with unknown injuries, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
