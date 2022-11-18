ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WKRC

Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites

Madisonville is the place to be—and its hot housing market only proves its popularity. The neighborhood is home to Cincinnati’s newest flips and popular spots, including Mom ‘n ‘em’s newest location on Whetsel Avenue. Less than a two-minute walk down the street from the coffee and wine shop is this four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home that is currently on the market.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Here's what's opening in old Blue Manatee bookstore on Oakley Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley skincare business is expanding, opening a sister concept inside of the former Blue Manatee book store space at the end of this month. Jenny Simon Face MedSpa, a sister concept to facial aesthetics salon Jenny Simon Face, is hosting its grand opening at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Newport’s Purple People Bridge illuminated for holiday season; take a walk along the scenic wonder

Starting this weekend the Purple People Bridge will be illuminated for the holiday season, presenting its annual Winter Nights & River Lights event. Visitors can walk the Purple People Bridge to experience thousands of holidays lights, projected lighting, seasonal music, wreaths, and scenic views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Winter Nights & River Lights is free to the public and will be on every evening from November 18 until January 8.
NEWPORT, KY
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Southgate Independent School District passes recallable nickel tax

The Southgate Independent School board passed a motion to enforce a new recallable nickel tax in an effort to increase their bonding capacity for facility updates. The board set the new tax of .057 cents per $100, or $57 for every $100,000 in property evaluation to be eligible for “urgent need” money from the state. That would increase their bonding capacity from $800,000 to $2.1 million.
SOUTHGATE, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopening shuttered restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati craft brewery is reopening its restaurant that closed with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, and bringing on an acclaimed local chef to help. Fifty West Brewing Co., one of the earliest craft breweries to open in Cincinnati, debuting at 7605 Wooster Pike...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

This Price Hill Home for Sale Offers Amazing Views of Downtown Cincinnati, Incredible Outdoor Spaces

The home at 2392 Maryland Ave. in Price Hill offers amazing views and tons of space for outdoor living, and it can be all yours for $275,000. The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house, built in 1890, is close to the Incline District and its Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, amazing restaurants like Incline Public House, Somm Wine Bar and Veracruz and coffee shop BLOC. The interior is filled with contemporary updates and a brand new kitchen but still has the beautiful original hardwood floors throughout.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for Nov. 14 – 20

It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
linknky.com

Illnesses send Walton-Verona Schools to remote learning

Many students and staff at Walton-Verona Independent Schools are battling sicknesses that have caused daily attendance to drop. The school district announced Monday that it will opt for a “non-traditional instruction” day on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The announcement comes as schools are about to take an extended weekend in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
FAIRFIELD, OH

