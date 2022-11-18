Read full article on original website
Branford woman, 55, killed crossing East Main Street, police say
BRANFORD — Police say a local woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening while crossing East Main Street. The collision occurred near the intersection Windmill Hill Road, Branford police said Monday. Police identified the victim as Eve Marie Angot, 55, of Branford. Police said Branford officers...
Female suspect in smoke shop armed robbery sought, Ansonia police say
ANSONIA — Police say they hope to identify a female suspect in an October armed robbery. The robbery occurred at Smoke Vibe, a smoke shop located at 50 Bridge St., around 9 p.m. on Oct. 15, according to Ansonia police. Photos released to the public depict a female suspect wearing a tie-dyed pastel sweatshirt and dark pants or leggings. She also has long, dark braids.
Margerie Reservoir Trail between Danbury, New Fairfield faces procedural hiccup
DANBURY — Local leaders tasked with planning a proposed 2.5-mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield have yet to meet. Instead, the committee in charge of developing the Margerie Reservoir Trail had to delay its first meeting, despite plans to convene two months ago. “The original meeting was postponed...
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
Norwalk's oldest home was destroyed before stricter demolition ordinance was completed
NORWALK — Weeks after the city's oldest home was illegally destroyed, officials are seeking to modify the local demolition ordinance to prevent the situation from happening again. Michelle Woods Matthews, a spokesperson for the city, said the Norwalk legal department "continues to explore all options" that could penalize Cesar...
Man convicted in New Jersey attack, slaying on basis of race
FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities said he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in...
Darien volleyball blanks Trumbull in Class LL final for first state crown since 2014
EAST HAVEN - After eight years, Darien is back on top of Connecticut girls volleyball. The Blue Wave wrapped up a perfect season by capturing the CIAC Class LL championship with a 3-0 victory over Trumbull Saturday in East Haven. It’s Darien’s 18th CIAC title, but it’s first since 2014...
Susan Campbell (opinion): Celebrating this Thanksgiving takes a special kind of courage
I’m sitting in a beautiful Bridgeport church, waiting for a funeral to begin. I didn’t know the man whose life we’re celebrating, but I know his daughter and have listened to her stories about her father for years. I always thought of him as a man of great passions, and as the church fills with friends and loved ones, the organ sends to the heavens the first chords of “Day By Day.”
Trumbull school board approves more diverse books, curriculum
TRUMBULL — Hoping to diversify its offerings to students, the Board of Education approved three new culturally diverse books to be added the middle school curriculum. It also approved a curriculum guide for a jazz band course and for an already-existing African American/ Black and Puerto. Rican/Latino Course of...
