Android OS-based smartphones dominate Australian markets
Which operating system, iOS or Android, is superior? There is no disputing that Android gives its consumers access to a broader selection of smartphones, yet this is a topic that sparks a lot of discussions. Android users may choose from a variety of models from manufacturers like Samsung, Google, and...
Sony Xperia 10 V specs appear, touting a 6.1-Inch display & more
Specifications of the upcoming Sony Xperia 10 V are being touted in a recent leak. Based on the available info, this will be a mid-range handset, just like its predecessor. The Sony Xperia 10 IV is expected to become official at the beginning of the second quarter of 2022. To...
Samsung executive shares motivations behind One UI 5.0
Samsung has been incredibly quick in rolling out Android 13-based One UI 5.0 to its Galaxy smartphones and tablets. If it maintains the current pace, the company may update the vast majority of eligible Galaxy devices to the new One UI version before the end of this year. As the updates arrive left, right, and center, Samsung’s Vice President of Android Framework R&D, Sally Hyesoon Jeong, spoke with SamMobile to give some insights into the development of its custom Android software. Sally, who leads the Korean firm’s teams working on Android platforms, S Pen, Multi-Tasking, Edge SDK, and other software services, talked about the motivations behind One UI 5.0 and what’s to come in the future.
LTE-enabled Galaxy Tab S6 Lite gets Android 12L update
Users of the LTE version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, there’s good news for you. Samsung is rolling out a major software update for your tablet. No, it’s not Android 13 yet. But you’re getting the Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 update. Android 12L is a...
Android 13 update is rolling out to Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung has released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the Galaxy S20 FE. It is the first Fan Edition (FE) model to pick up the new Android version. The Galaxy S21 FE is still awaiting the big update. The regular Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 models have already received this update.
Save $800 on Razer Blade 14 plus more on Razer PC components
Black Friday week is here and already there are some really excellent deals going around, like this deal on the Razer Blade 14 where you can save $800 off the original listed price. Normally this laptop retails for $2,799.99, but during Black Friday Amazon has it on sale for $1,999.99 which is a great price for this model of the Razer Blade 14. It comes with an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage of all those games.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get $30 shaved off for Black Friday
Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on sale for the first time, now just $199. That’s going to save you $30 off of its regular price. Making this a really great time to pick up a pair. All three colors of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are...
One of Razer's best gaming headsets is 44% off for Black Friday
For Black Friday Amazon is slashing prices on Razer gaming headsets, including one of its most popular options, the BlackShark V2 Pro. This is a wireless gaming headset with all the features you could want in a gaming headset. Decent battery life, spatial sound with the THX 7.1 spatial surround sound tech, a detachable mic, and multi-platform compatibility. And it’s currently on sale for $99.99 down from $179.99.
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
If you’re using the iPhone 13 Pro, and thinking of upgrading to Android, the Pixel 7 is probably one of the phones you’re considering. That’s why we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro in this article. Despite the fact the Pixel 7 is a brand new smartphone, and a flagship at that, it’s still more affordable than last year’s flagship from Apple. Do note that both of these phones are smaller flagship variants, there are larger models available.
Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing: video
The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing, it seems. The company has confirmed that the phone sold really well during AliExpress’ 11.11 sale, and that it has “stepped up” the production of the device. The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing,...
Pixel's At a Glance widget now shows food & grocery delivery status
Google has issued a new update to the At a Glance widget. Pixel’s At a Glance widget is now showing food & grocery delivery status, which makes it even more useful than before. Some of you will know that this feature did appear in the past, but was quickly...
