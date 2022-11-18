Samsung has been incredibly quick in rolling out Android 13-based One UI 5.0 to its Galaxy smartphones and tablets. If it maintains the current pace, the company may update the vast majority of eligible Galaxy devices to the new One UI version before the end of this year. As the updates arrive left, right, and center, Samsung’s Vice President of Android Framework R&D, Sally Hyesoon Jeong, spoke with SamMobile to give some insights into the development of its custom Android software. Sally, who leads the Korean firm’s teams working on Android platforms, S Pen, Multi-Tasking, Edge SDK, and other software services, talked about the motivations behind One UI 5.0 and what’s to come in the future.

15 HOURS AGO