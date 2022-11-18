Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Weekly weather planner: Thawing out like the turkey
CINCINNATI — Just like your turkey, we may be frozen solid Monday morning but will be thawing out just in time for Thanksgiving!. Monday is off to a cold start, with temperatures dipping to the teens. But, with sunshine and some winds from the south, we'll see temperatures head into the mid-40s.
WLWT 5
Prepping your car ahead of holiday travel
CINCINNATI — As millions of Americans prepare for Thanksgiving travel, AAA estimated more than50 million people will travel more than 50 miles for holiday visits. Before you hit the road, AAA Bob Sumerel Tire and Service recommends you check your car to protect yourself and your wallet from damage down the road.
WLWT 5
Perfect North Slopes open for the season Tuesday
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg is opening for the first time this season on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Perfect North will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on opening day. The Indiana resort will be offering skiing and snowboarding on Tuesday. Snow tubing is not yet...
WLWT 5
ODOT schedules lane closures along Interstate 75 in Warren County
MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures along the interstate in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 the three left lanes along northbound Interstate 75 will...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along north I-75 at Sharon Road
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-75 at Sharon Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and delaying traffic along the interstate in Sharonville, Monday evening. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces proposed sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway
CINCINNATI — Selling the 19th-century railroad Cincinnati owns was brought out into the open today and trumpeted as a great deal. Mayor Aftab Pureval labeled it "a once in a lifetime opportunity". The city would sell the line to Norfolk Southern, then in a different sense to the people...
WLWT 5
Doctors prep for long cold and flu season as COVID-19, flu and RSV spread
CINCINNATI — Cold and flu season is coming on strong, especially for kids going back and forth to daycare or school. Doctors say as we hunkered down throughout the pandemic, immune systems became weaker. "We haven't been out and about, we haven't really had a lot of interactions. We...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire: 2 injured during house fire in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Two people were injured in a house fire that Cincinnati firefighters responded to, Sunday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Fire companies were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Walnut Hills for reports of a...
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Tri-state schools close ahead of break with RSV, the flu and COVID-19 circulating
OXFORD, Ohio — The combination punches of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have knocked out classes at another school as the Talawanda district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. It comes after Lockland Schools closed on Friday, with Thanksgiving less than a week away. In Kentucky, 30 districts have had...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati fire: Two injuries after fire near Victory Pkwy
CINCINNATI — Two people were injured following a fire on Lincoln Avenue near Victory Parkway in Cincinnati on Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Officials said that crews responded to a report of a house fire shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, companies encountered two civilians...
WLWT 5
Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Grocery shoppers trying to avoid crowds frustrated by 'order online, pickup at store' approach
CINCINNATI — Ordering groceries online and then picking up what you paid for in person is a service the Cincinnati-based Kroger company is trying to accommodate. "I think I would definitely save money if I ordered online," Lauren Kuhlman said. Even so, Kuhlman is not a fan of the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road on Sayler Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road on Sayler Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, person struck at Cayton Road and Connector Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash, person struck at Cayton Road and Connector Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
CVG airport preparing for busy travel as holiday approaches
HEBRON, Ky. — At airports across the nation, the busy holiday travel season is cleared for takeoff. Luis Rivera flew into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport from Austin to see family for Thanksgiving. “The line for security was actually stretching outside of the airport at Austin, so we had to...
WLWT 5
Disabled vehicle cleared on east I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound Interstate 275 because of a disabled vehicle, Monday morning. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Family displaced after kitchen fire in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — One family has been displaced following a fire in Blue Ash on Saturday. According to the Blue Ash Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a home on fire in the 4900 block of Ridgecrest Lane at approximately 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Hunt and Blue Ash roads in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Hunt and Blue Ash roads in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Meals on Wheels hosts 'Bust a Crust' fundraiser to help seniors in need
CINCINNATI — Meals on Wheels hosted their biggest fundraiser of the year, 'Bust A Crust' on Saturday. They plan to distribute more than 6,000 pies during Thanksgiving week. The proceeds of the fundraiser will be used to help feed and provide services to seniors in need for an entire week.
Comments / 0