Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Weekly weather planner: Thawing out like the turkey

CINCINNATI — Just like your turkey, we may be frozen solid Monday morning but will be thawing out just in time for Thanksgiving!. Monday is off to a cold start, with temperatures dipping to the teens. But, with sunshine and some winds from the south, we'll see temperatures head into the mid-40s.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Prepping your car ahead of holiday travel

CINCINNATI — As millions of Americans prepare for Thanksgiving travel, AAA estimated more than50 million people will travel more than 50 miles for holiday visits. Before you hit the road, AAA Bob Sumerel Tire and Service recommends you check your car to protect yourself and your wallet from damage down the road.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Perfect North Slopes open for the season Tuesday

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg is opening for the first time this season on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Perfect North will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on opening day. The Indiana resort will be offering skiing and snowboarding on Tuesday. Snow tubing is not yet...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

ODOT schedules lane closures along Interstate 75 in Warren County

MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures along the interstate in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 the three left lanes along northbound Interstate 75 will...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along north I-75 at Sharon Road

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-75 at Sharon Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and delaying traffic along the interstate in Sharonville, Monday evening. Click the video player...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Fire: 2 injured during house fire in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Two people were injured in a house fire that Cincinnati firefighters responded to, Sunday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Fire companies were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Walnut Hills for reports of a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati fire: Two injuries after fire near Victory Pkwy

CINCINNATI — Two people were injured following a fire on Lincoln Avenue near Victory Parkway in Cincinnati on Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Officials said that crews responded to a report of a house fire shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, companies encountered two civilians...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CVG airport preparing for busy travel as holiday approaches

HEBRON, Ky. — At airports across the nation, the busy holiday travel season is cleared for takeoff. Luis Rivera flew into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport from Austin to see family for Thanksgiving. “The line for security was actually stretching outside of the airport at Austin, so we had to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled vehicle cleared on east I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound Interstate 275 because of a disabled vehicle, Monday morning. Click the video player above to...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Family displaced after kitchen fire in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — One family has been displaced following a fire in Blue Ash on Saturday. According to the Blue Ash Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a home on fire in the 4900 block of Ridgecrest Lane at approximately 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly...
BLUE ASH, OH

