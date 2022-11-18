ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

The Idaho Way: Police too slow releasing information about University of Idaho killings

By Scott McIntosh
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

By Scott McIntosh, opinion editor

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend, and they can sign up here .

As could be expected, the rumors and speculation began almost immediately as people began to find out that four University of Idaho students had been killed.

Police released very few details, leaving the public trying to piece together what happened. And the information police were releasing was confusing and only led to more questions.

We understand and appreciate the need for sensitivity, but law enforcement officials were way too slow in telling the public what happened. All week long, journalists have been doing their best to report the news and answer questions that the public has about the circumstances.

Parents and family members of students at the university want to know that the community is indeed safe.

Police assured the community that “there is no imminent threat to the community at large.” At the same time, they informed us that the students were killed with “an edged weapon such as a knife,” but that weapon has not been found, nor has the person who killed the students.

If all four students have been murdered, who killed them? Have there been any arrests? If not, how is it possible that the community is safe, with a killer on the loose?

Release of information has happened in the worst possible way: not through a coordinated effort but through disparate public officials who clearly are not all on the same page.

Given the information that was disclosed in a Wednesday press conference, that press conference could have and should have been held on Sunday afternoon.

Read our full editorial here on how poorly this situation has been handled.

Quit spreading rumors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ys64M_0jFVNlUa00
Four students were found dead Sunday at this home on King Road near the University of Idaho in Moscow. Angela Palermo

When something terrible happens, like the recent killing of four students at the University of Idaho, and the public doesn’t immediately know why, you can pretty reliably predict what will happen, writes Idaho Statesman opinion writer Bryan Clark.

A fundamental but flawed feature of human beings in situations like this is that we fear the unknown. In a rapidly developing situation, especially when there isn’t sufficient information being released, a familiar pattern repeats itself: a storm of speculation mixing the few known facts with gossip and assumptions.

Read his full column here , admonishing the public to stop spreading rumors and speculation.

PBS NewsHour corrects the record on Phil McGrane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKuFa_0jFVNlUa00
Phil McGrane, candidate for Secretary of State of Idaho, is called to the podium to give his acceptance speech at a watch party for republican candidates held at the Grove Hotel in Boise on Nov. 8, 2022. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

After being called out by dozens of Idaho residents and journalists, PBS NewsHour, which had classified Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane as “fueling doubts” about election results, reclassified McGrane as an “election defender.”

It took a while and a little effort to correct the record, but it’s never too late to do the right thing.

“Following alerts from our audience and others, the PBS NewsHour has decided to delete a tweet we posted about Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane,” reporter Lisa Desjardins wrote in an article posted Sunday morning. “The NewsHour has moved McGrane from the category ‘fuels doubts’ to ‘election defender.’”

Read my full column here on the weekend kerfuffle.

$4 million for Kuna Boys & Girls Club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waaL6_0jFVNlUa00
Boys & Girls Club of Ada County have partnered this summer with other local agencies to enhance the summer for kids on the Boise Bench. The club plans a new program in Kuna, which will start this fall. Shown here: participants in a past club summer program. Joe Jaszewski/Idaho Statesman file

I still vividly remember that meeting 16 years ago, in September 2006, in the back room of the Ben’s Qwik Wok Chinese American restaurant on Main Street in downtown Kuna, where Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County executive director Colleen Braga was giving a presentation to the Kuna Kiwanis Club about bringing a Boys & Girls Club to Kuna.

My very first front page of the Kuna Melba News as owner of the weekly newspaper still hangs in a room in my house. One of the headlines from that first issue, dated Oct. 4, 2006, reads, “Boys & Girls Club closer to reality.”

Looking back at that article, it illustrates just how long of a journey some achievements can take. That journey took a major step forward this week, though, as CS Beef Packers of Kuna announced it has donated $4 million toward a $10 million capital campaign to finally build a clubhouse in Kuna.

Read my full column here on the donation and the need for a club in Kuna, a place that’s near and dear to my heart.

Idaho seeks to gut energy efficiency code

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdGQC_0jFVNlUa00
This newly constructed home, center, at 7172 W Riverwood St. in Boise is 1471 square-feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s efforts to reduce regulations has led to Idaho being called the “least-regulated state” in the country. But an effort to gut Idaho’s adherence to the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code goes too far in the state’s quest.

The Idaho Building Code Board met Tuesday to discuss changes to the code.

Fortunately, the board voted to table the issue, but I’m sure this is going to come up again next year, and I hear the Legislature might even take this up.

The governor deserves to be applauded for streamlining some regulations in the state, particularly outdated wording and ineffective rules. But gutting the energy efficiency code in the name of cutting red tape is short-sighted and misguided.

Read my full column here.

Critchfield sends message to school officials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfNjn_0jFVNlUa00
State superintendent’ candidate Republican Debbie Critchfield attends a watch party for Idaho Republican candidates at the Grove Hotel in Boise on Nov. 8, 2022. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on Election Night, writes guest columnist Chuck Malloy. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board Association Conference in Coeur d’Alene to meet with school board members from throughout the state, as well as superintendents and business managers.

Read Malloy’s full column here on what her message is to school officials.

Advisory vote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJpXt_0jFVNlUa00
The Idaho Statehouse in Boise. Idaho Statesman file

Election Night was a big night for some of Idaho’s elected officials. But by far the biggest winner on Tuesday’s statewide ballot was the advisory question with just under 80%.

The function of the question was clear: During the special session, the Legislature could create a means for funding public education, but they couldn’t go the next step of appropriating those funds. The purpose of the ballot question was to impose popular discipline, to send a message to lawmakers that those funds should be used for that purpose. So those returning to the Legislature should commit themselves absolutely to that path: Appropriate the $410 million for Idaho public education, as voters have directed.

Read our full editorial here on why legislators should obey the will of the voters on this one.

I’m listening

Send me your story ideas, news tips, questions, comments, or anything else on your mind. You can reach me via email at smcintosh@idahostatesman.com.

Find me on social media:

Twitter (my DMs are open)

LinkedIn

What you’re saying

This week, we received letters to the editor on becoming a foster parent, what it means to be pro-choice, the dangers of climate change and the humility and leadership of Cecil Andrus. You can read these and more letters by clicking here .

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here .

Like this newsletter?

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here .

Comments / 8

Steve Ussher
3d ago

All you armchair quarterbacks! Anybody here ever been involved in solving/investigating a murder??? It takes time, effort, and sometimes strategic release of information. Be patient, we all will get the info when the time is right. God bless the families, God bless Moscow.

Reply
8
Bigpeters
3d ago

Why not state why Police withhold evidence. Could it have anything to help determine whether suspects they catch are guilty. Just maybe if a suspect possesses nonpublic information about a crime, it is likely that he either committed it or knows who did.

Reply
4
true2usa
3d ago

Moscow Police Department was totally unprepared for the task of the investigation. They should have called for assistance immediately but they let the critical first 48 hrs expire why they fumbled around.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
MOSCOW, ID
R.A. Heim

Up to $600 being sent out to households in Idaho by state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho hospitals must provide care to every person that walks into the ER — even pregnant patients

For years, anyone showing up at an American hospital emergency room could get the life saving treatment they needed. No matter who they were, a federal law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, made it clear: if you showed up at an emergency room that hospital had an obligation to do what […] The post Idaho hospitals must provide care to every person that walks into the ER — even pregnant patients appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie's date, and his...
MOSCOW, ID
KOOL 96.5

It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho

Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Attorney general warns of new scam in Idaho

People in Idaho are being warned of a new scam where scam mailers are sending out advertisements for private tax attorneys that look like official government letters. If you receive a letter in the main, throw it away.
IDAHO STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
223
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy