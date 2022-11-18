The Idaho Way: Police too slow releasing information about University of Idaho killings

By Scott McIntosh, opinion editor

As could be expected, the rumors and speculation began almost immediately as people began to find out that four University of Idaho students had been killed.

Police released very few details, leaving the public trying to piece together what happened. And the information police were releasing was confusing and only led to more questions.

We understand and appreciate the need for sensitivity, but law enforcement officials were way too slow in telling the public what happened. All week long, journalists have been doing their best to report the news and answer questions that the public has about the circumstances.

Parents and family members of students at the university want to know that the community is indeed safe.

Police assured the community that “there is no imminent threat to the community at large.” At the same time, they informed us that the students were killed with “an edged weapon such as a knife,” but that weapon has not been found, nor has the person who killed the students.

If all four students have been murdered, who killed them? Have there been any arrests? If not, how is it possible that the community is safe, with a killer on the loose?

Release of information has happened in the worst possible way: not through a coordinated effort but through disparate public officials who clearly are not all on the same page.

Given the information that was disclosed in a Wednesday press conference, that press conference could have and should have been held on Sunday afternoon.

Read our full editorial here on how poorly this situation has been handled.

Quit spreading rumors

Four students were found dead Sunday at this home on King Road near the University of Idaho in Moscow. Angela Palermo

When something terrible happens, like the recent killing of four students at the University of Idaho, and the public doesn’t immediately know why, you can pretty reliably predict what will happen, writes Idaho Statesman opinion writer Bryan Clark.

A fundamental but flawed feature of human beings in situations like this is that we fear the unknown. In a rapidly developing situation, especially when there isn’t sufficient information being released, a familiar pattern repeats itself: a storm of speculation mixing the few known facts with gossip and assumptions.

Read his full column here , admonishing the public to stop spreading rumors and speculation.

PBS NewsHour corrects the record on Phil McGrane

Phil McGrane, candidate for Secretary of State of Idaho, is called to the podium to give his acceptance speech at a watch party for republican candidates held at the Grove Hotel in Boise on Nov. 8, 2022. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

After being called out by dozens of Idaho residents and journalists, PBS NewsHour, which had classified Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane as “fueling doubts” about election results, reclassified McGrane as an “election defender.”

It took a while and a little effort to correct the record, but it’s never too late to do the right thing.

“Following alerts from our audience and others, the PBS NewsHour has decided to delete a tweet we posted about Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane,” reporter Lisa Desjardins wrote in an article posted Sunday morning. “The NewsHour has moved McGrane from the category ‘fuels doubts’ to ‘election defender.’”

Read my full column here on the weekend kerfuffle.

$4 million for Kuna Boys & Girls Club

Boys & Girls Club of Ada County have partnered this summer with other local agencies to enhance the summer for kids on the Boise Bench. The club plans a new program in Kuna, which will start this fall. Shown here: participants in a past club summer program. Joe Jaszewski/Idaho Statesman file

I still vividly remember that meeting 16 years ago, in September 2006, in the back room of the Ben’s Qwik Wok Chinese American restaurant on Main Street in downtown Kuna, where Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County executive director Colleen Braga was giving a presentation to the Kuna Kiwanis Club about bringing a Boys & Girls Club to Kuna.

My very first front page of the Kuna Melba News as owner of the weekly newspaper still hangs in a room in my house. One of the headlines from that first issue, dated Oct. 4, 2006, reads, “Boys & Girls Club closer to reality.”

Looking back at that article, it illustrates just how long of a journey some achievements can take. That journey took a major step forward this week, though, as CS Beef Packers of Kuna announced it has donated $4 million toward a $10 million capital campaign to finally build a clubhouse in Kuna.

Read my full column here on the donation and the need for a club in Kuna, a place that’s near and dear to my heart.

Idaho seeks to gut energy efficiency code

This newly constructed home, center, at 7172 W Riverwood St. in Boise is 1471 square-feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s efforts to reduce regulations has led to Idaho being called the “least-regulated state” in the country. But an effort to gut Idaho’s adherence to the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code goes too far in the state’s quest.

The Idaho Building Code Board met Tuesday to discuss changes to the code.

Fortunately, the board voted to table the issue, but I’m sure this is going to come up again next year, and I hear the Legislature might even take this up.

The governor deserves to be applauded for streamlining some regulations in the state, particularly outdated wording and ineffective rules. But gutting the energy efficiency code in the name of cutting red tape is short-sighted and misguided.

Read my full column here.

Critchfield sends message to school officials

State superintendent’ candidate Republican Debbie Critchfield attends a watch party for Idaho Republican candidates at the Grove Hotel in Boise on Nov. 8, 2022. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on Election Night, writes guest columnist Chuck Malloy. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board Association Conference in Coeur d’Alene to meet with school board members from throughout the state, as well as superintendents and business managers.

Read Malloy’s full column here on what her message is to school officials.

Advisory vote

The Idaho Statehouse in Boise. Idaho Statesman file

Election Night was a big night for some of Idaho’s elected officials. But by far the biggest winner on Tuesday’s statewide ballot was the advisory question with just under 80%.

The function of the question was clear: During the special session, the Legislature could create a means for funding public education, but they couldn’t go the next step of appropriating those funds. The purpose of the ballot question was to impose popular discipline, to send a message to lawmakers that those funds should be used for that purpose. So those returning to the Legislature should commit themselves absolutely to that path: Appropriate the $410 million for Idaho public education, as voters have directed.

Read our full editorial here on why legislators should obey the will of the voters on this one.

