Norfolk, VA

nsuspartans.com

Spartans Travel to Savannah for Hostilo Hoops Community Classic

NORFOLK, Va. – Starting the season with two quality road wins, Norfolk State women's basketball will have the chance to add multiple more in a short period of time this week. The Spartans head to Savannah, Ga. for the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, a three-day multi-team event. NSU (3-1)...
NORFOLK, VA
nsuspartans.com

Kuhns’ Historic Day Powers NSU to Resilient 42-38 Win at SCSU

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – Quarterback Otto Kuhns accounted for all six Norfolk State touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Spartans (2-9, 2-3 MEAC) to a thrilling 42-38 victory at South Carolina State (3-8, 1-4) in the final game of the season. Kuhns kept it himself on an option read late in the fourth quarter, rushing 15 yards for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
NORFOLK, VA
nsuspartans.com

Spartans’ 2022 Campaign Comes to an End with MEAC Quarterfinal Loss to UMES

DOVER, Del. – Norfolk State volleyball's season came to a close on Friday afternoon, falling 3-0 to Maryland Eastern Shore in the MEAC Tournament Quarterfinals. The Hawks, who had lost twice to NSU during the regular season, won the third matchup 26-24, 27-25, 25-16. The Spartans finished the 2022 campaign 7-18 overall, 7-7 in the MEAC, their most conference wins since 2013. The team also saw three players earn postseason All-MEAC honors, the first time in program history that has occurred in a single season.
NORFOLK, VA
abccolumbia.com

Kuhns leads Norfolk State past South Carolina State, 42-38

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw five touchdown passes and scored from 15-yards out with five minutes left in the game to lift Norfolk State to a 42-38 win over South Carolina State in the regular season finale Saturday. The win snapped a four-game loss streak by the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
13newsnow.com

Bruins topple Tigers, Stallions and Chiefs also advance to region finals

Oscar Smith, the reigning state champions, aren't used to losing, and they sure aren't used to losing twice in the same season. Western Branch pulled off the act on Friday night in the Class 6 Region A semifinals, 28-14. It’s the second time the teams have met this season as the Tigers narrowly escaped 2-0 earlier this season, but the Bruins sought revenge tonight and it was a long time coming. Western Branch snapped a 23 game win streak versus the Tigers who haven't fallen in this matchup since 2003.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate double shooting on Whitaker Lane in Norfolk

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:54 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton School District receives funding for school security

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton City School District has received over $247,000 in state funding for school security equipment. The state of Virginia awarded over $12 million in school security grants to 431 Virginia schools in 90 school divisions. The funding will be used to expand security measures for students and staff.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Aaron Rouse To Be Democratic Nominee For SD-07 Special Election

Richmond, VA – Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker released the following statement on Aaron Rouse becoming the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 7th Senate District special election. “Congratulations to Aaron Rouse, a born and raised Virginian and faithful public servant, for becoming the Democratic nominee for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in Norfolk

Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in Norfolk
NORFOLK, VA

