Oscar Smith, the reigning state champions, aren't used to losing, and they sure aren't used to losing twice in the same season. Western Branch pulled off the act on Friday night in the Class 6 Region A semifinals, 28-14. It’s the second time the teams have met this season as the Tigers narrowly escaped 2-0 earlier this season, but the Bruins sought revenge tonight and it was a long time coming. Western Branch snapped a 23 game win streak versus the Tigers who haven't fallen in this matchup since 2003.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO