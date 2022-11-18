Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeStephy SaysNorfolk, VA
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
nsuspartans.com
Spartans Travel to Savannah for Hostilo Hoops Community Classic
NORFOLK, Va. – Starting the season with two quality road wins, Norfolk State women's basketball will have the chance to add multiple more in a short period of time this week. The Spartans head to Savannah, Ga. for the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, a three-day multi-team event. NSU (3-1)...
nsuspartans.com
Kuhns’ Historic Day Powers NSU to Resilient 42-38 Win at SCSU
ORANGEBURG, S.C. – Quarterback Otto Kuhns accounted for all six Norfolk State touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Spartans (2-9, 2-3 MEAC) to a thrilling 42-38 victory at South Carolina State (3-8, 1-4) in the final game of the season. Kuhns kept it himself on an option read late in the fourth quarter, rushing 15 yards for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
nsuspartans.com
Spartans’ 2022 Campaign Comes to an End with MEAC Quarterfinal Loss to UMES
DOVER, Del. – Norfolk State volleyball's season came to a close on Friday afternoon, falling 3-0 to Maryland Eastern Shore in the MEAC Tournament Quarterfinals. The Hawks, who had lost twice to NSU during the regular season, won the third matchup 26-24, 27-25, 25-16. The Spartans finished the 2022 campaign 7-18 overall, 7-7 in the MEAC, their most conference wins since 2013. The team also saw three players earn postseason All-MEAC honors, the first time in program history that has occurred in a single season.
abccolumbia.com
Kuhns leads Norfolk State past South Carolina State, 42-38
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw five touchdown passes and scored from 15-yards out with five minutes left in the game to lift Norfolk State to a 42-38 win over South Carolina State in the regular season finale Saturday. The win snapped a four-game loss streak by the...
13newsnow.com
No. 8 W&M Football clinches CAA title and makes history in 37-26 win over No. 11 Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Either way, William & Mary planned to watch the FCS selection show with its supporters and celebrate the program's first playoff appearance in seven years. After what happened Saturday, they also can celebrate making history and winning the Colonial Athletic Association championship. With quarterback Darius Wilson...
13newsnow.com
Bruins topple Tigers, Stallions and Chiefs also advance to region finals
Oscar Smith, the reigning state champions, aren't used to losing, and they sure aren't used to losing twice in the same season. Western Branch pulled off the act on Friday night in the Class 6 Region A semifinals, 28-14. It’s the second time the teams have met this season as the Tigers narrowly escaped 2-0 earlier this season, but the Bruins sought revenge tonight and it was a long time coming. Western Branch snapped a 23 game win streak versus the Tigers who haven't fallen in this matchup since 2003.
1 person injured following shooting in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 6:39 p.m. on Norview Avenue.
WAVY News 10
Police investigate double shooting on Whitaker Lane in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:54 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/2-injured-following-shooting-on-whitaker-lane-in-norfolk/. Police investigate double shooting on Whitaker Lane …. According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:54 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/2-injured-following-shooting-on-whitaker-lane-in-norfolk/
Hampton University gives students $25 gas cards for Thanksgiving travel
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University students are getting a little help with gas money this Thanksgiving. According to a release from the university, 400 students received $25 gas cards to help with their holiday travel. University leaders, along with President Darrell K. Williams, handed out the gift cards Friday...
WAVY News 10
Hampton School District receives funding for school security
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton City School District has received over $247,000 in state funding for school security equipment. The state of Virginia awarded over $12 million in school security grants to 431 Virginia schools in 90 school divisions. The funding will be used to expand security measures for students and staff.
WAVY News 10
Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
Norfolk unveils statue in honor of Richard Tucker, a key figure in the city's Black history
NORFOLK, Va. — A statue honoring Richard A. Tucker, a key figure in Norfolk’s African American history, was unveiled to the public Saturday. The statue, which sits right in front of the library sharing Tucker’s name, honors his legacy as Norfolk’s first African American principal and advocate for Black education.
Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone one of many applicants for Cincinnati police chief position
Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone is one of 13 applicants seeking to be the police chief in Cincinnati.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Aaron Rouse To Be Democratic Nominee For SD-07 Special Election
Richmond, VA – Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker released the following statement on Aaron Rouse becoming the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 7th Senate District special election. “Congratulations to Aaron Rouse, a born and raised Virginian and faithful public servant, for becoming the Democratic nominee for the...
WAVY News 10
Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in Norfolk
Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in Norfolk
13newsnow.com
Rivers Casino Portsmouth gets operating license
The general manager of the coming casino said they're very proud of the milestone. This will be the second casino in Virginia.
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
Timelapse: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 13 months of industrial work
The aircraft carrier left the Norfolk Naval Shipyard on November 16, 2022, and repositioned to its home post, Naval Station Norfolk, in preparation for future sea trials.
Bethany Baptist Church to donate 150 Thanksgiving meals
During this time, they will be distributing 150 Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys to families in need.
