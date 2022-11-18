ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
During his weekly appearance on the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was asked by the eponymous host about the struggles of the Hurricanes’ offense and criticism of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Cristobal stated you don’t share those things in public and try to work them out privately.
