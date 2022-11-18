ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

On the Mark: The Twelfth of Never

AND THEN THERE WERE 12: Practicing the week of Thanksgiving. It’s the goal of high school football teams.
BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke point guard visits Blue Devils again

Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster became the first 2023 Duke basketball recruiting prize with his commitment to the Blue Devils roughly 14 months ago. And he inked his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period earlier this month. That all points ...
DURHAM, NC
WVNews

Defense has Commanders at 6-5 and back on playoff track

Jonathan Allen spoke up in the locker room following Ron Rivera and wanted his Washington Commanders teammates not to be too happy about beating the Houston Texans. “When we win, sometimes it’s hard to see the lesson because were excited, and I don’t want to dampen the mood,” Allen said as part of his speech. “We got to be better. Good win. We’re going to enjoy it. Let’s refocus. Let’s not have to have a loss to get ourselves refocused.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I've been here.”. Despite being without receiver Ja'Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Utah 68, Georgia Tech 64

GEORGIA TECH (3-1) Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman 3-11 3-4 11, Smith 6-13 3-7 15, Sturdivant 3-6 0-0 7, Terry 0-5 0-0 0, Franklin 3-7 5-6 11, Kelly 4-14 0-1 9, Moore 1-4 0-2 2, Maxwell 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 24-69 11-20 64.
GEORGIA STATE
WVNews

Rice 76, Houston Christian 67

HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (1-5) Hofman 6-11 2-2 18, Maring 3-6 1-2 8, Bazil 3-7 3-4 10, Klanjscek 5-13 0-1 12, Long 5-9 0-0 14, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, King 1-3 0-0 3, Iyeyemi 0-3 0-0 0, Achara 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 6-9 67.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 114

UTAH (114) Markkanen 10-21 4-4 25, Olynyk 6-7 4-4 19, Vanderbilt 1-4 4-4 6, Clarkson 8-18 6-7 26, Sexton 5-13 0-0 10, Fontecchio 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-0 2-2 2, Beasley 2-11 0-0 6, Horton-Tucker 5-9 2-3 14. Totals 40-89 22-24 114.
UTAH STATE

