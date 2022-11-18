Record numbers expected at Miami International Airport for Thanksgiving

Holiday travel: Airports expect record numbers every day 00:31

MIAMI - Miami International Airport expects to have its busiest Thanksgiving travel period ever.

Airport officials are predicting 1.8 million passengers will pass through their terminals from Friday, November 18th, through Tuesday, November 29.

That would be a 4 percent increase over the record-setting period in 2021.

MIA is projected to average 150,000 passengers per day during the 12-day Thanksgiving travel season, compared to 144,000 per day during the same time period in 2021.

Airport spokesman Greg Chin told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "We have been saying since the summer, get here 3 hours before a domestic flight, and 3 1/2 hours before an international flight. You will need time to park and get checked in and get to your gate. We have options when garages fill up as expected. We have the economy park and ride lot that has 460 spaces. You can park here off the garages get full. You can come here and pay half the price."

Ana Chavez said, "I am going to Los Angeles and I plan to get there 2 to 3 hours earlier to just not take any chances and not get tied up with the traffic."

The busiest travel days will be the Sunday before Thanksgiving Day and the Saturday and Sunday after when more than 160,000 passengers are expected at the airport on each of these days.

Because of the record-breaking projections, airport officials are expecting its parking garages to fill to capacity.

Instead of parking at the airport's main garages, travelers should consider using the airport's new Economy Park and Ride lot or being dropped off by friends or family, a ride-share service, taxi, or Miami-Dade Transit's Orange Line.

Below are additional travel tips for Thanksgiving travel:

Arrive at the airport at least three hours before a domestic flight and three and a half hours before an international flight to allow enough time for parking, airline check-in, and security screening.

Passengers should check-in online before arriving at MIA.

Passengers departing from concourses D, H, and J during peak times can pre-schedule their TSA checkpoint screening time with MIA Reserve, a free reservation service.

To streamline TSA checkpoint screening, wear easily removable shoes, follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids or gels in your carry-on, avoid accessories that resemble weapons, and pack medications in your carry-on instead of your checked bags for easier access.

Avoid waiting in line to order food and drinks with MIA2GO, the airport's mobile ordering service that lets you quickly browse menus, order, and pay before making your contactless pick-up at restaurants throughout the airport.

On-site COVID-19 testing (Antigen, PCR, and Rapid PCR) is available at two convenient airport locations. Costs vary depending on the type of test.

Meanwhile, AAA spokesman Wayne Kinser said "We are expecting the 2nd busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record. The Triple-A estimates 2.9 million Floridians will travel during this period. That's 50,000 more people than last year. We recommend that you get your cars checked out because we are seeing that the most common breakdowns involve battery failure and tire trouble. The tips we have are to leave early and plan your route so you are not in a rush and minimize distractions behind the wheel and don't drive impaired."

Children at schools in Miami-Dade and Broward are out of school all next week and that could make the situation easier with more of the traffic being staggered during the week.

Alexandra Lopez, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Transportation, showed CBS4 the FDOT'S Fort Lauderdale control room where traffic is monitored "24-7" every day of the year.

She also had some advice.

"Be safe out there and slow down and be aware of your surroundings. If you see a disabled vehicle even if it is not blocking the roadway you still have to be careful and be careful of people who may be distracted and do not use your cell phone," she said.