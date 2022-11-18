ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, VA

13News Now

Got some toys? Z104, Shaggy seek donations for 'Stuff The Bus' drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — Radio station Z104 and Hampton Roads icon Shaggy are looking to "Stuff The Bus" with Christmas toys for kids in need across the 757. The toy drive will take place from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2 at a different Walmart location each day. Event organizers are asking people to bring an unwrapped toy to "give kids in need an amazing Christmas."
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Shooting in Colorado impacts Hampton Roads LGBTQ communities

NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting that killed five people and hurt at least 17 others at Club Q in Colorado is impacting the LGBTQ community in Hampton Roads. Some members of that community told 13News Now the shooting makes them nervous and scared. But owners at MJ’s Tavern in Norfolk are hoping to give people a place to feel safe.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Mayflower Marathon Food Drive to serve more than 730,000 meals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 730,000 meals will be served throughout Hampton Roads thanks to donations to the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive over the last few days. The annual food drive took place from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon at four locations: Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach, the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk, the Kroger at Coliseum Central in Hampton and the Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Tabb.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Navy makes quality of life upgrades for shipyard sailors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Navy is making some modest but meaningful upgrades for sailors' quality of life at its shipyard. The improvements are coming as the Navy tries to learn from six suspected suicides among the USS George Washington crew in April and May, while their ship was under repair at Newport News Shipbuilding.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Buildings destroyed in Bedford County fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two structures and their contents were destroyed in a fire in Bedford County Sunday night. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gardner Farm Road along with crews from Moneta, Forest and Bedford County. They found both structures, used for agricultural purposes, engulfed in flames.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
13News Now

