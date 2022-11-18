Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Thousands participate in Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon
NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of runners took over Downtown Norfolk for the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Sunday morning. 3,000 runners from 35 states participated in the half marathon's ninth year. J&A Racing Director Jerry Frostick said the big event drew a lot of visitors to Norfolk who not...
Norfolk partnership with anti-crime group ‘extremely productive’
NORFOLK, Va. — As Norfolk police investigate who shot two teenagers in the last week, city leaders are continuing work with an outside team to fight crime. Norfolk City Council members are hoping to stop the violence through a partnership with the Newark Community Street Team. On Saturday night,...
Got some toys? Z104, Shaggy seek donations for 'Stuff The Bus' drive.
NORFOLK, Va. — Radio station Z104 and Hampton Roads icon Shaggy are looking to "Stuff The Bus" with Christmas toys for kids in need across the 757. The toy drive will take place from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2 at a different Walmart location each day. Event organizers are asking people to bring an unwrapped toy to "give kids in need an amazing Christmas."
Shooting in Colorado impacts Hampton Roads LGBTQ communities
NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting that killed five people and hurt at least 17 others at Club Q in Colorado is impacting the LGBTQ community in Hampton Roads. Some members of that community told 13News Now the shooting makes them nervous and scared. But owners at MJ’s Tavern in Norfolk are hoping to give people a place to feel safe.
Mayflower Marathon Food Drive to serve more than 730,000 meals
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 730,000 meals will be served throughout Hampton Roads thanks to donations to the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive over the last few days. The annual food drive took place from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon at four locations: Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach, the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk, the Kroger at Coliseum Central in Hampton and the Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Tabb.
Navy makes quality of life upgrades for shipyard sailors
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Navy is making some modest but meaningful upgrades for sailors' quality of life at its shipyard. The improvements are coming as the Navy tries to learn from six suspected suicides among the USS George Washington crew in April and May, while their ship was under repair at Newport News Shipbuilding.
Snow Globe Spectacular returns to Town Center in Virginia Beach
Town Center in Virginia Beach is bringing spreading the holiday cheer with their Snow Globe Spectacular.
NSU graduates to hear from Missy Elliott in commencement address
NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly 400 students will graduate this December from Norfolk State University. A Hampton Roads native with celebrity status will be their commencement speaker. Missy Elliott will return to the 757 for the graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10, which will be in Joseph G....
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
Grand Illumination Parade returns in full force with 'holiday magic' in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A local favorite made a big comeback Saturday night. The Downtown Norfolk skyline lit up to kick off the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade. The event drew thousands of people for a night of family-friendly fun. Scores of parade spectators and participants took in the "holiday...
Fire the cannon | Downtown Norfolk's 'Great Hot Cocoa War' returns for 8th year
NORFOLK, Va. — A week-long battle of sweet and tasty proportions will once again commence among some of the best Downtown Norfolk restaurants. These restaurants will raise the red flag for the 8th Annual "Great Hot Cocoa War," a competition to see who has the best hot chocolate in the city.
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
Death investigation underway in Portsmouth
The PPD is conducting a death investigation near the 1100 block of Richmond Ave. The victim appears to be an adult male.
Norfolk's Grandy Village community joins together for Thanksgiving dinner; Organizers share hope for peace
NORFOLK, Va. — After a year of gun violence across Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to start the new year with love and hope. Monday night, they fed 300 students, parents and folks from the Grandy Village neighborhood at Chesterfield Academy. Although they were enjoying...
Portsmouth police, churches partner to deliver Thanksgiving meals
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is on a mission to make sure every family is fed this Thanksgiving. Officers teamed up with several churches Monday morning to hand out turkeys to families in the Portsmouth community. The giveaway was part of the police department's Faiths Behind the...
Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city. Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Norfolk unveils statue in honor of Richard Tucker, a key figure in the city's Black history
NORFOLK, Va. — A statue honoring Richard A. Tucker, a key figure in Norfolk’s African American history, was unveiled to the public Saturday. The statue, which sits right in front of the library sharing Tucker’s name, honors his legacy as Norfolk’s first African American principal and advocate for Black education.
WDBJ7.com
Buildings destroyed in Bedford County fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two structures and their contents were destroyed in a fire in Bedford County Sunday night. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gardner Farm Road along with crews from Moneta, Forest and Bedford County. They found both structures, used for agricultural purposes, engulfed in flames.
2 teenagers shot in Young Terrace neighborhood, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two teenagers hurt in the Young Terrace neighborhood Saturday. According to police, a call was received about two gunshot victims on the 800 block of Whitaker Lane right before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0