Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup
The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
SB Nation
England, Wales & other “OneLove” nations back down from World Cup armband protest after FIFA threats
Harry Kane will not be wearing a rainbow armband when England kick off in their World Cup clash against Iran in a few hours. Neither will Gareth Bale of Wales, Manuel Neuer of Germany, or any of the other European national team captains who joined the pledge in the past few months.
SB Nation
Will Sunderland opt for the ‘SAS’ when Ross Stewart is fit?
I would love to see them both play up front as they will be a handful for any defence in this league. The problem is that with a fully fit squad, we have so much talent and Tony Mowbray will have a real dilemma as to who gets benched. Stewart has to play, but with the likes of Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke out wide, the temptation might be to play both Simms and Stewart and get balls into the box.
SB Nation
Everton vs Celtic: The Opposition View | Blues battle the Bhoys in Sydney
While Everton did not finish the first part of this disjointed season very well - with three consecutive losses to the likes of Leicester City and Bournemouth to close out November - they do now have time to further develop their talents and chemistry, while resting up some injuries too. Frank and company are heading down to Sydney, Australia, to take part in the Sydney Super Cup clash against reigning Scottish champions Celtic.
SB Nation
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Russo seals comeback with stoppage time winner at Emirates
Manchester United picked up a massive 3-2 win over Arsenal at the Emirates in a memorable five-goal thriller. Marc Skinner’s side were trailing going into the final ten minutes after a bit of a sloppy second half, but they kept belief and got a huge result. With Arsenal going...
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd line up bumper contract for Garnacho
Manchester United are close to handing Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star, external) Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is content to have rejected repeated approaches from the Red Devils in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian, external)
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: England vs Iran | An Easy Start For Everton’s Jordan Pickford?
England commence may what may end up as Gareth Southgate’s last tilt at winning a major tournament in Monday’s early afternoon 2022 World Cup match. The national manager has a contract that runs for another two years, but he will surely be judged by how his team performs in Qatar. The former Middlesbrough boss has his admirers - and critics - so the heat will be on as he attempts to cement a legacy for himself in the desert, desperate to avoid the label of ‘nearly man’ that byline writers are surely preparing, given England’s poor form leading into this tournament.
FIFA orders to World Cup referees add up to 100-minute games
The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup
SB Nation
How Soon is Now?: England’s World Cup dreaming
England and football are nearly synonymous. The Premier League and its clubs are the dominant force in the globalization of football consumption, and particularly for the growth of soccer fandom in the United States. The significance of the sport in society and culture is undeniable, and the national team in particular has seen its fair share of support from pop bands such as New Order, Oasis, and of course the famous collaboration between Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds for “Three Lions.”
'I Really Enjoyed My Time' - Edouard Mendy On Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy discussed his thoughts on previous manager Thomas Tuchel.
SB Nation
Liverpool U18s Draw 1-1 In Friendly With Luton Town
The Liverpool senior team and U21s are currently on a break for the ridiculousness that is the winter World Cup in Qatar, but the U18s are still getting matches. Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s squad hosted Luton Town in a friendly this past Saturday to stay sharp ahead of a local derby with Everton next weekend.
SB Nation
Groups A & B: Liverpool Player World Cup Roundup
The first full matchday has finished, with Groups A and B completing play on Monday, after hosts Qatar fell to opening day defeat to Ecuador on Sunday. In Groups A and B, Liverpool have players in the England and Netherlands squad — though not all of them saw playing time.
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction
A game at Stamford Bridge, with manager Emma Hayes back on the sidelines and Chelsea having the chance to be at the top of Women’s Super League by either drawing or beating their opponent in a derby. You would be excused if you did not give much thought about the upcoming World Cup opener between Qatar and Equador, given the weight of our encounter against Tottenham Hotspur today.
SB Nation
Pulisic brilliant assist not enough for USA; Mendy errors doom Senegal
Edouard Mendy continues to search for the form that made him the world’s best goalkeeper in 2021, and unfortunately continues to come up empty in that search. He was culpable in both late goals Senegal conceded against the Netherlands in their first match of the tournament, dooming the Champions of Africa to a 2-0 defeat following a stellar defensive effort that limited the Dutch to few chances and no clear cut opportunities.
SB Nation
Everton beat Celtic in penalty shootout - Match Recap
Everton prevailed over Celtic in a penalty shootout after the two teams had battled to an entertaining 0-0 draw. Playing in the Sydney Super Cup on a very hot afternoon, the Blues ceded possession to the Scottish Premiership league leaders, but both side were guilty of missing big chances to score.
SB Nation
Everton Women 1-2 Manchester City: FA WSL Match Recap
Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen saw many positives in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City while also being full of praise for the Citizens. Rikke Sevecke’s header from a corner cancelled out Julie Blakstad’s opener which saw the game finely poised at the break. Khadija Shaw’s...
SB Nation
On This Day (22 November 2009): Nobbs completes a victorious weekend for Sunderland against Arsenal
When Sunderland have both of our men’s and women’s teams in the top tier of English football, you know all is right with the world. In November 2009, the Lads were having a very decent season indeed, and after a 1-0 win over Arsenal at the Stadium of Light, Steve Bruce’s side sat eighth in the Premier League.
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: United States vs Wales | Pulisic or Bale, Who Will Deliver?
We’re well into Day 2 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and after England’s dominant 6-2 win over Iran, the outcome of the United States vs Wales match will be pivotal in determining the outcome of Group B. Historically, only 11% of teams who have lost the first game of the group stage end up advancing to the knockout rounds, which does not bode well for Iran considering the quality of these two teams whom they are yet to face.
SB Nation
WATCH: Erin Cuthbert amazing volley doubles Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-0!
The ball falls to Erin Cuthbert from a corner and with a volley, she shots at goal to double Chelsea’s against Tottenham.
Comments / 0