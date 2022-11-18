Sullivan commission votes in favor of biological pronoun protection bill

The Sullivan County Commission unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to support a proposed bill in the Tennessee General Assembly that would protect teachers if they do not use the “preferred pronouns” of students.

“It protects teachers from being required to use the preferred pronouns that is seeming to infiltrate our young people right now,” Sullivan County Commissioner Jessica Means, the resolution’s sponsor, said.

The commission voted 22-0 on the resolution with two commissioners absent.

The bill, if taken up by the Tennessee General Assembly, would protect teachers from being fired, reprimanded or sued if they use pronouns consistent with a “student’s biological sex as shown on the student’s birth certificate.”

State Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, attended the meeting and said he hoped to get the bill in front of the Tennessee General Assembly during its next session, which starts in January. He said no other counties had signed on in support yet and he hoped to start persuading others.

“This is the first one out of the gate,” Hulsey said.

But this isn’t the first time the General Assembly has looked at the bill. The Tennessee House of Representatives approved a version of the bill in its session earlier this year, but it died in the Tennessee Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

The major hurdle of the bill in the Tennessee General Assembly is that it could possibly cost Tennessee a total of $5.3 billion in federal educational funding.

The Tennessee General Assembly’s Fiscal Review Committee analyzed the fiscal impact on March 7.

Krista Lee Carsner, executive director of the committee, stated in the fiscal note on March 7 that “the requirements of this legislation could be in violation of Title IX and the U.S. Department of Education policies and could jeopardize annual federal funding.”

She noted that in fiscal year 2021-2022 the state received $5,385,284,493 in federal funding.

According to the note, the U.S. Congress approved Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 that prohibits federal financial assistance from discriminating based on “sexual orientation and gender identity.”

The U.S. Department of Education in June 2021 issued a fact sheet that schools should adopt “policies that respect all students’ gender identities.”

If the Tennessee General Assembly were to approve the bill, it was unclear as of late Thursday how much that could possibly impact funding to Sullivan County school system and the Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee city school systems.

Hulsey said he only came to the meeting to observe but answered questions commissioners had about the resolution. He said he recently heard from a teacher who works in Kingsport who said they were “either going to get fired or they were going to have to quit.”

“They are really worried about this,” he said.

Hulsey said he hoped other county commissions would vote in favor to show unity in protecting teachers from lawsuits or disciplinary action for not using preferred pronouns.

“I’m hoping other counties follow suit, if not we’re in jeopardy of being in jeopardy,” he said.

Commissioner Zane Vanover said he is a former teacher and he thinks it’s something that would help the local school systems and the state as a whole.

“It’s not acceptable for the students telling the teachers what they should be called,” he said.