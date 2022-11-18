ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), Solana (SOL)

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market remains fragile in the aftermath of the FTX collapse. SOL price continued its freefall, while ETH was also in the red. On the other hand, LINK bulls struggled to keep the token in the green. Several crypto projects, even nominally associated with...
Looking for the Next BNB Invest In Tron And BudBlockz Now

The market value of altcoins was 21% higher in July 2021, at $740 billion. The market leaders, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) had already made their marks, but the battle for third place was still ongoing, at least in terms of the total value. Cardano (ADA) was valued at $46...
FTX Crashed Serum — Now a Bear Pennant Could Punch SRM Worse

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Serum’s native token SRM faces increased selling pressure as it reels from the shockwave of the FTX collapse. Serum, the brainchild of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, is one of Solana network’s largest DeFi tools. However, several protocols across the Solana ecosystem began distancing themselves from Serum due to a lack of clarity on who controls the protocol.
SONM (SNM) Coin Rallies 7,000% — Massive SONM Dump Ahead?

Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): On Nov 20, a lesser-known coin, SONM (SNM), made headlines after rising by a mammoth 7,000% to a new record high of $13.9. However, soon after the rise, the price collapsed by 90% and traded in the red on Nov 21. With many users suggesting that SNM was the victim of another pump and dump, CoinChapter analyzed on-chain data to evaluate such claims.
Unprecedented 140% Profits from Oryen ICO Generate a Big Fuss Within SHIB, DOGE, and MATIC Communities.

As the crypto market is fluctuating and resulting in huge price differentials, many investors are looking for new exploration opportunities, such as Oryen Network, which is a new project that gained around 140% in profits, attracting the attention of SHIB, Doge and MATIC investors. The most recent news shows that Oryen recently opened its fourth phase of the presale campaign, which makes investors hopeful.
Crypto Exchange FTX Owes Top 50 Creditors Over $3B

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The infamous collapse of crypto exchange FTX left the company owing over $3 billion to 50 unsecured creditors. The publically available list of such entities excludes their names but notes that the largest is short of more than $226 million. The second entity in line claims $203 million. Earlier this month, FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy,
Meme Coins like Shiba Inu and DOGE got a new player with Tamadoge – Oryen aims to establish itself as a Major Staking Platform

If you’re looking for a new crypto gem that provides a steady stream of passive income, Oryen (ORY) should be your primary consideration. This project just started its fourth presale phase, with a price tag already more than twice what it was when the presale began. Not only that, but ORY has a strong team of experienced developers and a clear roadmap for the future.
Uniglo.io Ultra Deflationary Tokenomics Outshines Shiba Inu And Tron

In today’s economic climate, deflationary strength is hard to find. Inflation has become a big issue for the global economy, and a recession is already underway. Finding investments that can combat these conditions has become difficult. But it still is possible: especially with crypto investments like Uniglo. With some...

