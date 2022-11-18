Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Shelby Andrew Coffey, age 74, of Jamestown
Shelby Andrew Coffey, age 74, of Jamestown, KY passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was born on Thursday, November 1, 1948, in Glasgow, KY. Mother – Dorothy Rabon Alexander, who has preceded him in death. Father – Liston Coffey, who has preceded him in...
wymt.com
Plans for Corbin farmers market pavilion back on track following delay
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin farmers market vendors will soon have a permanent place to gather and sell their goods. Representatives from the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, the Whitley County Extension Office and other organizations, broke ground on the new pavilion earlier this year. The plan was then paused...
lakercountry.com
Donnie Ralph Irwin, age 73, of Russell Springs
Donnie Ralph Irwin, of Russell Springs, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. He was 73. Born August 21, 1949, in Clinton County, he was a son of the late Shelby and Margie Glover Irwin. Donnie was a former tool & die machinist. He was an avid U of L Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Donnie was of the Christian faith.
wymt.com
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County during the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewels
Jessamine County - home to Wilmore & Nicholasville is full of great shopping and delicious food for your road-trip!. The Luna Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe in Nicholasville, KentuckyRoadtripzee.com.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
wymt.com
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
lakercountry.com
Russell, surrounding counties continue to have low level of COVID spread
Russell County and the entire Lake Cumberland district continue to be in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. A total of 10 Kentucky counties are in the yellow, or medium level of spread and there...
wymt.com
Family wakes to early morning fire
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning. Firefighters said dispatch received a “frantic” call about the fire. Crews responded to a house in the Dorton Branch community on Arcade Hill. A spokesperson for the fire department said...
wklw.com
Body Found in Clay Co Identified
A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay Co on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Accordging to the Clay Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies said Byrd had been entered as a missing person in Clay Co. Byrd had been last seen near the end of October. Deputies located the body on Saturday, November 12.
Man found dead in Campbellsville, foul play suspected
Authorities suspect foul play after a man was found deceased in Taylor County.
wymt.com
Fire department officials warn everyone of space heater risks
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - As the temperature drops, many people might be looking for extra ways to stay warm this winter season. Space heaters are commonly used to help people warm up when it gets cold, but firefighters say people should not rely solely on space heaters to heat their space.
WLWT 5
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in McCreary County. According to officials, the accident happened on US-27 North near Collage Street just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, troopers found 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell, a pedestrian of Somerset, Kentucky,...
wymt.com
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old...
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
fox56news.com
lakercountry.com
Laker Bowling competes at Taylor County
The Laker Bowling team competed at Taylor County last week. The Lady Lakers had a good day as they defeated the Lady Cardinals 4 games to 3. High scores for the girls were Summer Aaron 203 and Karlie Scaggs 169. The Lakers had a tough day as they were defeated...
wymt.com
Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - What should have been a plane ride home from a football game, ended in tragedy. 50 years later, a documentary looks back on the crash that killed ten people and how it changed a community. November 17, 1972. It was the day Richmond stood still. 50...
