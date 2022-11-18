ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Shelby Andrew Coffey, age 74, of Jamestown

Shelby Andrew Coffey, age 74, of Jamestown, KY passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was born on Thursday, November 1, 1948, in Glasgow, KY. Mother – Dorothy Rabon Alexander, who has preceded him in death. Father – Liston Coffey, who has preceded him in...
JAMESTOWN, KY
Plans for Corbin farmers market pavilion back on track following delay

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin farmers market vendors will soon have a permanent place to gather and sell their goods. Representatives from the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, the Whitley County Extension Office and other organizations, broke ground on the new pavilion earlier this year. The plan was then paused...
CORBIN, KY
Donnie Ralph Irwin, age 73, of Russell Springs

Donnie Ralph Irwin, of Russell Springs, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. He was 73. Born August 21, 1949, in Clinton County, he was a son of the late Shelby and Margie Glover Irwin. Donnie was a former tool & die machinist. He was an avid U of L Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Donnie was of the Christian faith.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County during the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
WHITESBURG, KY
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Family wakes to early morning fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning. Firefighters said dispatch received a “frantic” call about the fire. Crews responded to a house in the Dorton Branch community on Arcade Hill. A spokesperson for the fire department said...
BELL COUNTY, KY
Body Found in Clay Co Identified

A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay Co on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Accordging to the Clay Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies said Byrd had been entered as a missing person in Clay Co. Byrd had been last seen near the end of October. Deputies located the body on Saturday, November 12.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Fire department officials warn everyone of space heater risks

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - As the temperature drops, many people might be looking for extra ways to stay warm this winter season. Space heaters are commonly used to help people warm up when it gets cold, but firefighters say people should not rely solely on space heaters to heat their space.
CORBIN, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in McCreary County

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in McCreary County. According to officials, the accident happened on US-27 North near Collage Street just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, troopers found 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell, a pedestrian of Somerset, Kentucky,...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 27 North near KY-3253. Officials said 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell was walking on U.S. 27, and he was hit by a...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old...
LEXINGTON, KY
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge

A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
DANVILLE, KY
2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Laker Bowling competes at Taylor County

The Laker Bowling team competed at Taylor County last week. The Lady Lakers had a good day as they defeated the Lady Cardinals 4 games to 3. High scores for the girls were Summer Aaron 203 and Karlie Scaggs 169. The Lakers had a tough day as they were defeated...

