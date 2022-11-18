ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

raleighmag.com

Scott Crawford Opening New Restaurant at Raleigh Iron Works

Exciting news! Raleigh Magazine got the exclusive scoop on Scott Crawford’s newest endeavor. … The renowned chef is opening a new restaurant at Raleigh Iron Works. Located in the development‘s Bowtruss Building, the concept (anticipated to open next year) takes inspiration from Crawford’s travels and will feature a unique type of cuisine yet to be found at one his existing restaurants—plus an outstanding bar program.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Oh deer! Deer visits Food Lion store in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters on Friday morning helped escort a lost shopper out of a Food Lion grocery store. The city of Raleigh tweeted a picture of a deer inside the store along with two firefighters. “Was she there to pick up some fawn-dant to ice a cake?...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

Raleigh mourns after a Christmas parade tragedy

Raleigh is once again trying to make sense of a terrible tragedy, after a young dancer performing in the Raleigh Christmas Parade died Saturday. The parade is typically one of the city's merriest public events, ushering in the holiday season. Instead, Saturday's accident now hangs heavy over the city just a few days before Thanksgiving.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Thanksgiving Day hours for grocery and retail stores 2022

Many grocery and retail stores are closed completely or are shutting down early on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Check out the list of store hours in case you need to do some last minute shopping. A number of grocery stores will be closing between 2 pm and 4 pm on Nov....
RALEIGH, NC
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
RALEIGH, NC
The Daily South

Why You Need To Take A Trip To Apex, North Carolina, This Holiday Season

A historic downtown, vintage train station, and lots and lots of Christmas lights—what else could you need for a magical holiday escape? When it comes to small-town Christmas charm, Apex, North Carolina, has all its bases covered. Founded in the 1860s, Apex is considered one of the most intact turn-of-the-century railroad towns in the area. Located just 20 minutes west of Raleigh, the town of just over 60,000 is filled to the brim with Yuletide spirit. From a legendary single-family-home light display to a town-wide Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, and plenty of seasonal shopping, here’s why you should visit Apex this holiday season.
APEX, NC

