FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
raleighmag.com
Scott Crawford Opening New Restaurant at Raleigh Iron Works
Exciting news! Raleigh Magazine got the exclusive scoop on Scott Crawford’s newest endeavor. … The renowned chef is opening a new restaurant at Raleigh Iron Works. Located in the development‘s Bowtruss Building, the concept (anticipated to open next year) takes inspiration from Crawford’s travels and will feature a unique type of cuisine yet to be found at one his existing restaurants—plus an outstanding bar program.
cbs17
Memorials honor 11-year-old girl hit by float during Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small memorial now stands in Downtown Raleigh, remembering an 11-year-old girl who was tragically killed after being hit by a float while she was performing in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. It’s set up at a tree near the intersection of Boylan Ave. and Hillsborough...
The 2022 ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh canceled
The final preparations are complete. Sit back, relax and enjoy this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade.
NC Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary
The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival sponsored by ABC11 Together returns to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre Friday night.
'An amazing woman:' Sylvia Wiggins prepares to be grand marshal of Raleigh Christmas Parade
The 2022 grand marshal of the ABC11 Leithcars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade is Sylvia Wiggins whose been serving and giving back to the city for nearly 50 years.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Chef Using Pop-Up Dinners to Support CHCCS Newcomer Program
There’s a new catering and personal chef business in Chapel Hill doing pop-up dinners with the purpose of sharing a culinary journey — but each event is also helping a local school program. Tuki Cuisine is the latest project from Chef Papa Mbengue, who is a Senegalese cook...
Oh deer! Deer visits Food Lion store in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters on Friday morning helped escort a lost shopper out of a Food Lion grocery store. The city of Raleigh tweeted a picture of a deer inside the store along with two firefighters. “Was she there to pick up some fawn-dant to ice a cake?...
Why is Raleigh’s Christmas parade always held before Thanksgiving? Here’s the answer.
The parade, held Nov. 19 in downtown Raleigh, is the largest between Washington, D.C. and Atlanta. (Both of those cities hold their parades in December.)
Raleigh mourns after a Christmas parade tragedy
Raleigh is once again trying to make sense of a terrible tragedy, after a young dancer performing in the Raleigh Christmas Parade died Saturday. The parade is typically one of the city's merriest public events, ushering in the holiday season. Instead, Saturday's accident now hangs heavy over the city just a few days before Thanksgiving.
WRAL
Thanksgiving Day hours for grocery and retail stores 2022
Many grocery and retail stores are closed completely or are shutting down early on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Check out the list of store hours in case you need to do some last minute shopping. A number of grocery stores will be closing between 2 pm and 4 pm on Nov....
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC
Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
raleighcw.com
Mexican ice cream and popsicle shop Vida Dulce opens third location in Clayton
Four years ago the first Vida Dolce ice cream and popsicle shop opened in Cary. Owners, cousins Daniel Torres and Carlos Torres, had so much success with their traditional Mexican offerings that they were able to expand to Knightdale two years ago. Now a third location will open this Sunday in Clayton.
Witnesses post photos, videos of Raleigh Christmas Parade incident where 1 died
Raleigh Police say a young girl was hit by a truck towing a float.
WRAL
Johnston County girl bullied for the color of her skin invited to light the Pittsboro Christmas tree
PITTSBORO, N.C. — 11-year-old Dalaya Hooper is feeling all the love and support this weekend. “A lot of people have been supportive and asked me how I’m feeling and they’re being really kind,” said Hooper. Just last week she shared her story with WRAL News. She...
WITN
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh community is continuing to mourn the child victim who died after getting hit by a pickup truck during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old victim. Multiple sources tell them it was Hailey Brooks dancing in...
“Magic of Lights” Brings The Holiday Spirit To Raleigh
The dazzling display returns for its second year at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, now through Dec. 30.
The Daily South
How This North Carolina Family Changed People's Minds About Fruitcake
When Berta Lou Scott was a little girl in the 1930s, she loved all the things her mother baked for Christmas—except fruitcake. Too dry, too filled with candied things, not enough nuts. Today, Berta Lou is North Carolina’s queen of fruitcake. Yes, we know—a lot of you think...
WRAL
Southeast Raleigh High School marching band brings powerful brass, drums to Raleigh Christmas Parade
The Southeast Raleigh High School marching band was a crowd favorite, with synchronized movements and a powerful rhythm of heavy brass and drums. In existence since 1997, they've earned superior ratings on the local, state and national level. Their motto: "Everyday we build a champion." The Southeast Raleigh High School...
The Daily South
Why You Need To Take A Trip To Apex, North Carolina, This Holiday Season
A historic downtown, vintage train station, and lots and lots of Christmas lights—what else could you need for a magical holiday escape? When it comes to small-town Christmas charm, Apex, North Carolina, has all its bases covered. Founded in the 1860s, Apex is considered one of the most intact turn-of-the-century railroad towns in the area. Located just 20 minutes west of Raleigh, the town of just over 60,000 is filled to the brim with Yuletide spirit. From a legendary single-family-home light display to a town-wide Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, and plenty of seasonal shopping, here’s why you should visit Apex this holiday season.
