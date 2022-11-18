Read full article on original website
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 35, Wake Forest 45
A quick take on Syracuse’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest:. WHAT HAPPENED: After a trick play where LeQuint Allen threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Devaughn Cooper put the Orange up 21-10, SU had an opportunity to put more points on the board before halftime up 21-17 after they had driven to the Wake Forest 11. But Garrett Shrader took two inexplicable sacks, and Andre Szmyt missed a 42-yard field goal to end a disappointing drive. Wake Forest then marched right down the field and scored, taking a 24-21 lead into halftime. It was all Demon Deacons in the second half, and Wake Forest put the game out of reach after Shrader threw a pick-6 that put SU in a 45-21 hole.
sujuiceonline.com
When Judah Mintz comes to life, so does Syracuse
It is not a good idea to make a bunch of sweeping judgments off three games of basketball. However, one trend has appeared early with the Syracuse Orange: Freshman point guard Judah Mintz has turned into a bellwether for the team’s performance in three games over the first two weeks of the season.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse basketball’s passing effective in win over Northeastern
Syracuse turned in a vintage performance on Saturday evening, combining an offense that scored at will for stretches with a defense that stifled Northeastern for a 76-48 win. That victory gave Jim Boeheim 1,000 wins in his career, as recognized by the NCAA, and lifted the Orange to 2-1 on the campaign. The Huskies are still looking for their first win after four contests.
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 76, Northeastern 48
A quick take on Syracuse’s 76-48 win over Northeastern:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up just 26-23 with a little over six minutes before half, Joe Girard stole the ball and fed a streaking Judah Mintz for an emphatic slam. That started an 8-0 run, and the Orange built on that to take a 39-25 going into halftime. The Orange continued to pour it on in the second half, and a 10-0 run capped by a Benny Williams jumper with 7:30 to go made it 66-37. In the official record books, Jim Boeheim, now in his 47th season, won his 1,000th game. But for those who have followed Boeheim through his years, he’s been the head coach when SU has defeated 1,101 other teams.
