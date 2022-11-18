ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg leaves one dead

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — One man is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg Monday evening, Allegheny County Police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The victim's sister identified him as 40-year-old Walter Freeman Sloan. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
WILKINSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested, accused of selling drugs while working at local cell phone store

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after authorities said he was selling drugs outside of a Cricket Wireless store in Westmoreland County while he was working. Melvin Payne has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a communication facility.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man accused of stealing nearly $60,000 from his former employer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is charged with stealing nearly $60,000 from his former employer.Marc Peagler, 31, is accused of stealing money from the Jewish Association on Aging in Squirrel Hill, a care and living facility for Jewish senior citizens.Police say he created a fake LLC, hired third-party contractors to do maintenance and approved invoices. For three years, police allege Peagler billed JAA for work that had never been done and cashed the checks for himself, totaling more than $50,000.Police say he didn't stop there. He also used a company Lowe's credit card and charged nearly $6,000, law enforcement alleges.Management later discovered suspicious purchases on the statements and that contracting work was being billed during the height of the pandemic when everything was on lockdown.According to court records, police arrested Peagler last year for sex crimes dating back to 2014, when he allegedly took a 13- or 14-year-old girl to a bedroom, pinned her against the wall, and forced her to touch his private parts. When she was 16, he forced her to have sex, court records say.KDKA-TV tried to contact Peagler on Monday but he did not respond. TheJAA and several board members declined to comment Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Union, paper respond to cellphone video of rest stop incident

A heated exchange between chairman and CEO of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Allan Block and a union representative is making its rounds on social media Monday. The video was captured by Nolan Rosenkrans. He is a former reporter at the Toledo Blade. According to Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh's president Zack Tanner, Rosenkrans is a representative for the newspaper guild.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man shot when trying to get into Washington County home occupied by ex-girlfriend

A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police looking for missing man

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. William “Billy” Garasich Jr, 30, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and a beard, and a cross tattoo on his right forearm.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Homeowners Blindsided: ‘Free Money’ Trap

PITTSBURGH — A warning for Pittsburgh area homeowners about a Florida realty company using a bold new sales tactic to break into the local market. MV Realty is making offers of “free money” now to use them later as their listing agent. “I didn’t know there was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy