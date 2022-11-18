Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed while sitting on front porch in Wilkinsburg, victim identified
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A 40-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting on a front porch in Wilkinsburg. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 500 block of Holmes Street at around 4:45 p.m. Allegheny County police told Channel 11 that the man...
Man arrested, accused of selling drugs while working at local cell phone store
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after authorities said he was selling drugs outside of a Cricket Wireless store in Westmoreland County while he was working. Melvin Payne has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a communication facility.
Family of victims in East Huntingdon fire located
After more than two days of searching, members of the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have located family members of an elderly East Huntingdon couple killed in a fire Friday. Coroner Tim Carson said Monday that they located a son in Swissvale. Ernest E. Wright Sr., 87, and his wife,...
Pittsburgh man accused of stealing nearly $60,000 from his former employer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is charged with stealing nearly $60,000 from his former employer.Marc Peagler, 31, is accused of stealing money from the Jewish Association on Aging in Squirrel Hill, a care and living facility for Jewish senior citizens.Police say he created a fake LLC, hired third-party contractors to do maintenance and approved invoices. For three years, police allege Peagler billed JAA for work that had never been done and cashed the checks for himself, totaling more than $50,000.Police say he didn't stop there. He also used a company Lowe's credit card and charged nearly $6,000, law enforcement alleges.Management later discovered suspicious purchases on the statements and that contracting work was being billed during the height of the pandemic when everything was on lockdown.According to court records, police arrested Peagler last year for sex crimes dating back to 2014, when he allegedly took a 13- or 14-year-old girl to a bedroom, pinned her against the wall, and forced her to touch his private parts. When she was 16, he forced her to have sex, court records say.KDKA-TV tried to contact Peagler on Monday but he did not respond. TheJAA and several board members declined to comment Monday.
Man accused of homicide in Penn Hills gas station shooting extradited from Georgia
Michael Wade, the man accused of shooting and killing Dante Jones at a Penn Hills gas station in September, is in the Allegheny County Jail after being extradited from Georgia. Wade, who was arrested earlier this month, is charged with homicide in the death of 34-year old Jones. Penn Hills...
Fight on video inside West Mifflin Area High School under investigation
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Two teenagers were captured on video fighting inside West Mifflin Area High School while the building was closed and the incident and circumstances are under investigation by the school district. At the school board meeting on Nov. 17, citizens were asking questions about whether it...
Union, paper respond to cellphone video of rest stop incident
A heated exchange between chairman and CEO of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Allan Block and a union representative is making its rounds on social media Monday. The video was captured by Nolan Rosenkrans. He is a former reporter at the Toledo Blade. According to Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh's president Zack Tanner, Rosenkrans is a representative for the newspaper guild.
Police: Man shot when trying to get into Washington County home occupied by ex-girlfriend
A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.
Greensburg woman accused of attempting to kill 8-year-old with fentanyl
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police say Skye Naggy had a plan so concerning, it caused some of her own family members to contact police. "It was a textbook murder-suicide, is exactly what was going to occur here," said Chief Shawn Denning of the Greensburg Police Department. Those family members...
Pittsburgh police looking for missing man
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. William “Billy” Garasich Jr, 30, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and a beard, and a cross tattoo on his right forearm.
Homeowners Blindsided: ‘Free Money’ Trap
PITTSBURGH — A warning for Pittsburgh area homeowners about a Florida realty company using a bold new sales tactic to break into the local market. MV Realty is making offers of “free money” now to use them later as their listing agent. “I didn’t know there was...
Emergency crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh emergency crews battled a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to Straka Street in Crafton Heights at approximately 9:04 p.m. There were no reported injuries. The flames were under control within an hour of...
Victim in Rostraver shopping complex shooting identified
The man who was shot and killed in the Lowes plaza in Rostraver Township Nov. 5 has been identified. Boyke Budiarchman, 49, of the Philadelphia area, was identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Tim Carson declined to reveal the cause or manner of death because the murder...
Westmoreland County Prison guards injured, inmate from Irwin charged
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison was arraigned Monday on aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges after authorities said he injured three guards, according to court papers. Carl A. Jones, 33, of Irwin, is accused in the Oct. 31 incident at the Hempfield jail. Westmoreland County detectives...
Fire breaks out at Beaver County apartment building
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire broke out at an apartment building in Beaver County early Sunday morning. A neighbor told Channel 11 that he was awoken at around 2 a.m. to learn the building was on fire. He said he and his family rushed out of their house that...
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
Local LGBTQ+ community members remember victims of violence during Transgender Day of Remembrance
PITTSBURGH — Local LGBTQ+ groups already had plans to get together for a Transgender Day of Remembrance event, but after a mass shooting in Colorado Springs, they spent the evening also honoring those victims. “We’re praying for the people in Colorado. This is a sad day for us,” said...
