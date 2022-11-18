ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deal stops British pensioner facing murder trial over wife’s death in Cyprus

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ueBgh_0jFVHUMh00

A British pensioner arrested over the death of his sick wife in Cyprus is no longer facing a murder trial after a deal was reached with Cypriot prosecutors, according a group working with his lawyers.

David Hunter, 75, is charged over the death of his wife Janice, 74, who died in December 2021 at the couple’s retirement home in the coastal resort town of Paphos, where many of the up to 60,000 British expatriates in Cyprus live.

Justice Abroad, which works to help people navigate foreign justice systems, said the parties informed the Paphos Assize Court at a hearing on Friday that there had been agreement regarding the facts of the case and that Mr Hunter will be entering a plea to manslaughter on December 5.

They said they are now hopeful the legal moves will lead to Mr Hunter being released from prison and able to return home after the next hearing.

The organisation said it is working with Cypriot lawyers Nicoletta Charalambidou and Ritsa Pekri to help Mr Hunter, a former miner from Northumberland.

Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad, said: “We are very pleased that the murder charge is no longer on the table as our objective all along has been to get David out of prison and back home as soon as possible.

“At the next hearing David’s strong mitigation, such as his good character and long and loving relationship with his wife, will be put before the court.

“We hope, given the particular facts of this case, and case law in similar cases from around the world, that the eventual sentence is one that the court could consider suspending.

“We thank everyone from the United Kingdom, Cyprus, and around the world for their support of David and his family at this difficult time.”

Earlier this year, Mr Hunter’s daughter Lesley told The Mirror that her mother had “begged him for a long time (to assist her death) and was very clear about what she wanted”.

Justice Abroad said that Mrs Hunter had been suffering from terminal blood cancer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Appeal for information over multi-incident disturbance in Bolton involving gun

Police are appealing for information over three incidents in Greater Manchester that are being treated as connected which involved a suspected gunshot, a collision between two vehicles and a car being driven into an address. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the disorder began at around 5.20pm on Saturday when they...
newschain

At least 38 killed in fire at industrial wholesaler in central China

The death toll from a fire at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province has risen to 38. Two other people were injured, the local government in part of Anyang city said in a statement Tuesday. The fire was reported about 4.30pm...
newschain

Joe Biden’s granddaughter marries in White House wedding

US President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, were married on Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House. Naomi Biden and Neal exchanged vows during a private late-morning ceremony on the South Lawn, which was turned into a wedding venue for the first time. It is the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride.
WASHINGTON, DC
Law & Crime

Man Robbed Bank Using Back of His Birth Certificate as Note to Teller While Wearing Ankle Monitor from Another Case — All to ‘Prove a Point’ to His Lover: Feds

A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to robbing a local Bank of America branch using a demand note written on the back of his own birth certificate and while he was wearing an ankle monitor related to a previous case. That device easily placed him at the scene, according to court paperwork.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
newschain

Three teenagers arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in ‘targeted attack’

Three teenagers, including two 14-year-olds, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a “targeted attack” in Cambridge. Police were called by paramedics to the scene near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, at 2.52pm on Saturday.
newschain

Rescuers scour rubble after 162 killed in Indonesia earthquake

Rescuers are searching the rubble of buildings after an earthquake on Indonesia’s main island of Java which killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds of others, overwhelming hospitals. Excavators, trucks and other heavy equipment sent overnight reached the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, south of Jakarta, on Tuesday. The...
newschain

Ukrainians braced for bleak winter as blackouts set to continue until March

Rolling blackouts across Ukraine may continue until March, according to one of the country’s energy chiefs, as Ukrainians brace for a grim winter after weeks of relentless Russian strikes against the country’s power grid. Sergey Kovalenko, chief executive of private energy provider DTEK Yasno, said in a Facebook...
newschain

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies found

The death toll from Monday’s earthquake on Java has leapt to 252 after rescuers found more bodies under collapsed buildings, Indonesian authorities have said. The Cianjur regional disaster mitigation agency said on its Instagram site on Tuesday that the number of dead has risen from the 162 reported the night before. Hundreds of other people were injured and 31 remain missing.
newschain

Six Apple Daily staff plead guilty to collusion in Hong Kong

Six former executives of a now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper have pleaded guilty to a collusion charge under the National Security Law that has silenced and jailed most opposition voices in the southern Chinese territory. The staff members of Apple Daily were arrested last year during a crackdown on dissent...
newschain

Welding sparks blamed for fire at China chemical wholesaler that killed 38

Investigators said sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured in the blaze that tore through the building in the...
newschain

Covid-19 weekly deaths fall for third week in a row

Covid-19 death registrations in England and Wales have fallen for the third week in a row, as the recent wave of infections continues to subside. A total of 518 deaths registered in the week to November 11 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
newschain

Rescue under way as hundreds stranded on boat drifting off Crete

Greek authorities have said a major rescue operation is under way off the coast of the southern island of Crete after a boat believed to be carrying hundreds of migrants lost steering and was drifting in rough seas. The coast guard said on Tuesday that passengers on the boat had...
newschain

German priest abducted in Mali’s capital in rare kidnapping

Suspected Islamic extremists have abducted a German priest in Mali’s capital, his colleagues said. It marks the first kidnapping of a westerner in Bamako in over a decade. Reverend Hans-Joachim Lohre was preparing to celebrate Mass in another part of the city on Sunday when he was kidnapped, said Dia Monique Pare, a colleague at the Institute of Islamic-Christian Training.
newschain

England fans coping without access to alcohol at World Cup stadiums

England fans have said they are coping without access to alcohol at the World Cup stadiums. But concerns were voiced by some supporters about the availability of food inside the Khalifa International Stadium for England’s opening game against Iran. The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums...
newschain

Southern Chinese city locks down district in zero-Covid fight

The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou has locked down its largest district as it tries to control a major Covid-19 outbreak. Public transport has been suspended in the Baiyun area, and residents are required to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes. The outbreak is testing...
newschain

Long-serving Italian politician Roberto Maroni dies at 67

Roberto Maroni, a longtime leader of Italy’s right-wing Northern League party and a cabinet minister in ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi’s three governments, has died at the age of 67, League leaders said on Tuesday. State-run RAI television cited a family statement saying Mr Maroni died at 4am after a...
newschain

Three children taken by father to Libya in ‘blatant abduction’, says judge

A High Court judge has raised concern about three children “clandestinely” taken to Libya by their Libyan father. Mr Justice Peel said Khalid Aljehani, nine, and his sisters, Aasiyah, seven, and Maimunha, four, have been wrongly removed from the care of their mother Dawn Daley, 44, of Wythenshawe, Manchester, by Fares Aljehani.
newschain

Ukraine tells civilians to leave liberated areas before winter

Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions – fearing a lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make living conditions too difficult this winter. The World Health Organisation (WHO) concurred – saying millions face a “life-threatening”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy