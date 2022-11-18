ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke point guard visits Blue Devils again

Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster became the first 2023 Duke basketball recruiting prize with his commitment to the Blue Devils roughly 14 months ago. And he inked his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period earlier this month. That all points ...
DURHAM, NC

