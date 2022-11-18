Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘The King’s Affection’ becomes first K-drama to win at the International Emmys
KBS2’s 2021 historical-romance drama The King’s Affection has become the first K-drama to take home a win at the International Emmys. On November 21, the International Emmys held its 50th awards ceremony in New York City. On that night, South Korean television network KBS2’s 2021 drama series The King’s Affection took home the award for Best Telenovela, making it the first K-drama to win at the awards.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets Paramount+ Streaming Date — How to Watch Online
“Top Gun: Maverick” is about to fly into your living room — just in time for the holidays. Tom Cruise’s hit sequel will finally hit streaming when it debuts on Paramount+ on December 22 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and other markets, the U.K. and Latin America. “Maverick” embarked on a historic box office run when it made an explosive debut in theaters on Memorial Day weekend. With remarkable holds over the course of the summer, Paramount’s sequel soared to extreme heights. With $1.4 billion in global ticket sales, the film ranks as the highest-grossing release of the...
NME
Chris Hemsworth taking break from acting after revealing Alzheimer’s risk
Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he’s to take a break from acting after revealing an increased risk of Alzheimer’s. This week, the actor revealed that he has a genetic predisposition for the disease, discovering the likelihood after undertaking a number of genetic tests while working on docuseries Limitless. Doctors on the show told Hemsworth he carries two copies of a gene closely associated with Alzehimer’s-related dementia – which is only estimated for three per cent of the population.
NME
‘Evil West’ review: how the West was overrun
“What the fuck are you?” says Evil West’s player character as you walk into yet another flame-covered arena, ready to dish out some old West justice to whatever type of supernatural beastie gets in your way. Evil West has a distinctly retro flavour, mostly because the design feels...
Frieze Los Angeles plans 2023 art fair at Santa Monica Airport to be its largest ever
Frieze Los Angeles will hold its next iteration, Feb. 16 to 19, at the Santa Monica Airport -- the art fair's largest to date.
Novelist Sam Lipsyte Discusses His Top Five Current Obsessions
Sam Lipsyte recently published a short story in the Gagosian Picture Book series, titled Friend of the Pod, accompanied by an artist print by Jordan Wolfson. In it, Lisyte considers creative composition and America’s demise. Below, as his latest short story comes to print, Lipsyte discusses his recent interests. More from ARTnews.comtheo tyson on Breaking Societal Expectations and Finding Common GroundHorace D. Ballard on the Early Americas and Creative IntentionalityJim Jarmusch on Creative Process, Early Influences, and Pandemic InspirationsBest of ARTnews.comHow Pipilotti Rist Made Menstrual Blood Mesmerizing“Video is Vengeance of Vagina”: Shigeko Kubota’s Trailblazing Video SculpturesVisionary Textiles: How Anni Albers Staked a Claim for Herself as a Key Modernist
NME
Watch Sully traverse new underwater worlds in final trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
The final trailer for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has been released. The two-minute clip arrives ahead of the Avatar sequel’s premiere next month on December 16, some 13 years after the first instalment was first released in 2009. The trailer sees the Sully family –...
NME
2ManyDJs launch new mix collection on Apple Music
2ManyDJs have launched a new DJ mix collection via Apple Music. The brothers Stephen and David Dewaele, also of Soulwax, have delved into their archive for the project, which combines “jump genre from techno to disco to loungecore library music, all selected from of the world’s great vinyl record collections”.
NME
Bryan Adams announces Asia tour with stops in Seoul, Singapore and more
Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has announced a tour of Asia in March 2023. Today (November 21), the artist announced the upcoming Asian leg of his ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour via his Twitter account. The ‘80s icon’s string of performances kicks off in Seoul’s SK Handball Arena on March 2, before he travels to play in four Japanese locations – Sendai’s Sun Plaza Hall on March 4, Osaka’s Castle Hall on March 6, Tokyo’s Budokan on March 7, and Nagoya’s Zepp Nagoya on March 8.
NME
Fousheé: explosive and futuristic punk sounds from a true original
You’ve almost certainly heard Fousheé‘s music, even if you’re not fully aware of it. The New Jersey vocalist and guitarist’s track ‘Deep End’, first written in 2018, went viral on TikTok over the 2020 lockdown, with snippets of the song sprawling across the app and spilling out into all corners of social media. She went uncredited for a while before eventually revealing herself as the song’s creator in July 2020, catapulting her into the public consciousness and paving the way for ‘Time Machine’, a sweet, spooling project that showcased Fousheé’s artistic vulnerability and versatility.
NME
Blur’s Dave Rowntree shares new Bollywood-inspired solo single, ‘Tape Measure’
Dave Rowntree has shared a new solo single called ‘Tape Measure’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the Blur drummer’s debut solo album ‘Radio Songs’, which is due for release on January 23, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl. Inspired...
NME
Sault tease first ever live shows on Instagram
Sault have hinted that they could finally play their first ever live show. Taking to Instagram, the mysterious collective asked fans, “if we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”. Since their emergence in 2019, Sault have never played live. The group has...
NME
Quentin Tarantino says there are “no real movie stars” in Hollywood anymore
Quentin Tarantino has claimed there are “no real movie stars” in Hollywood anymore. While promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, on comedian Tom Segura’s podcast, the Oscar-winning director took aim at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suggesting superhero characters have become more famous than the actors portraying who portray them.
NME
Team Ninja is reportedly rebooting ‘Ninja Gaiden’ and ‘Dead Or Alive’
Team Ninja is reportedly rebooting both its Ninja Gaiden and Dead Or Alive franchises, with news coming “as soon as possible”. As reported by Korean website Ruliweb, the company’s Director and President, Fumihiko Yasuda, confirmed that plans are in place for the resurrection of both franchises. The...
NME
(G)I-DLE member Yuqi rushed to hospital after her health “took a turn for the worse”
(G)I-DLE member Yuqi was sent to the hospital due to an unspecified health condition over the weekend. On November 20, CUBE Entertainment announced via a notice on Twitter that the idol would not be attending a fan call event that had been scheduled for the day. The agency wrote that Yuqi had been “rushed to the hospital after her health took a turn for the worse” earlier that morning.
Comments / 0