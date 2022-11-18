Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Eyes on everyone and the winning edge
EAST LANSING – It’s now the last week of the regular season and Michigan State has only one game left on the schedule. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., FS1) and need a win to lock up bowl eligibility.
MLive.com
FanDuel promo code unlocks $125 for Michigan vs. Ohio State picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines head to Columbus to take on Ohio State this weekend in what is considered one of the biggest rivalries in...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: RB Blake Corum vs. LB Tommy Eichenberg
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features a matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
Game of the Century II: Michigan-Ohio State is high stakes, just like 2006
ANN ARBOR -- A couple of weeks ago, a few days before Michigan was set to play Nebraska, Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart was asked about potential similarities between this season’s Michigan-Ohio State game and the 2006 matchup. He laughed. “A little early for that one,” he said. “Once...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball team preaches patience amid shaky early-season moments
ANN ARBOR -- As Juwan Howard likes to say, a team can learn after a loss or a win. One is much preferred over the other, however, so it’s important to note, especially on the heels of a 25-point loss to Arizona State, that Michigan won on Sunday night.
MLive.com
How Ohio State’s offense works and how Michigan can stop it
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day thought a lot during the offseason about the dual offensive identities his team must carry. The Buckeyes built an offense to match up with the athletic, twitchy defenses of the Southeastern Conference. That is how national championships are won — repelling NFL-bound edge rushers, diagnosing well-disguised coverages in real time and throwing into tight windows against long, speedy defensive backs.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jaden Akins uncertain again after reinjuring foot
EAST LANSING – Just as Jaden Akins was starting to look like his old self, he’s out of action once again. But Michigan State is hopeful his absence won’t be long. Akins “tweaked” his left foot during late the Spartan’s Friday night win over Villanova, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said on Monday.
MLive.com
Michigan State opens as a double-digit underdog vs. Penn State
After being favored each of the last two weeks, Michigan State is back in the underdog role. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) close the regular season at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., FS1) and the Nittany Lions opened as 16-point favorites, according to Circa Sports on Sunday.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Elijah Collins turns back clock to 2019 in possible home finale
EAST LANSING – In what could have been his final game at Spartan Stadium, Elijah Collins turned in a memorable performance. Although Michigan State blew a 17-point lead in the second half of a 39-31 double-overtime loss to Indiana on Saturday, the fifth-year senior had 19 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. It was Collins’ first 100-yard game since 2019.
MLive.com
A hoarse Jim Harbaugh on gratitude for Ohio State, QB who turns water to wine
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t have the usual power in his voice when he met with the media on Monday. Oh, he was plenty excited about the opportunity to face Ohio State. He was just feeling the effects of a two-point victory secured in the final seconds and played in cold, windy conditions at Michigan Stadium.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball survives overtime to beat Ohio
ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan football team will try to take down Ohio State on Saturday. The men’s basketball team got all it could handle from Ohio on Sunday night. The Wolverines survived the Bobcats in overtime at Crisler Center, 70-66, to avoid a second straight disappointing defeat. Hunter...
MLive.com
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s loss vs. Indiana
EAST LANSING – So much for locking up bowl eligibility. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) blew a 17-point lead in the second half of a 39-31 double-overtime loss to Indiana (4-7, 2-6) on Saturday in East Lansing. That means the Spartans need a win at No. 11 Penn...
MLive.com
Michigan State unravels amid big plays, special teams miscues vs. Indiana
EAST LANSING – How does a team with 540 yards of total offense lose to one with 288 yards of total offense?. By having a series of special teams miscues and giving up big play after big play in the second half. That’s the fate that befell Michigan State...
MLive.com
Michigan State in ‘disbelief’ after collapsing in 2OT loss to Indiana
EAST LANSING – All that stood between Michigan State and securing a bowl bid was closing out a win at home against a team that had lost seven straight games. The Spartans had a 17-point lead in the third quarter but blew that. They had a 22-yard game-winning field...
MLive.com
Michigan State still without suspended players, other starters vs. Indiana
EAST LANSING – Michigan State will close out the home portion of its schedule once again shorthanded. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) host Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday (noon, BTN) and are still without eight defensive players suspended indefinitely, along with other starters and key depth. Among those...
MLive.com
Michigan State blows 17-point lead in 2OT loss to Indiana
EAST LANSING – Needing one more win to become bowl eligible, Michigan State had a 17-point lead in the third quarter at home against Indiana. That wasn’t enough for the Spartans to hold on and get a much-needed victory. Indiana (4-7, 2-6) rallied late and pulled out a...
MLive.com
Ohio State sweats out win at Maryland before epic showdown with Michigan
Just like the archrival it will face next week, Ohio State eked out a win on Saturday in the game before The Game. The Buckeyes won at Maryland 43-30 to stay perfect (11-0, 8-0 in the Big Ten) in advance of the Nov. 26 showdown with undefeated Michigan. Ohio State...
MLive.com
Michigan State misses late field goal, falls to Indiana: live updates recap
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Indiana game to see the latest updates. 2nd OT: Michigan State throws three incompletions in four plays, including a final one at the back of the end zone, and a 17-point collapse is complete. The Hoosiers had lost seven straight entering this game. The Spartans now close the regular season at Penn State needing an upset win to reach a bowl. Final score: Indiana 39, Michigan State 31.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Silence and it stings
EAST LANSING – With a chance to lock up bowl eligibility, Michigan State collapsed. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) blew a 17-point lead in the second half of a 39-31 double-overtime loss to Indiana (4-7, 2-6) on Saturday in East Lansing. Michigan State will close out the regular...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Michigan will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Ohio on Sunday night. The Wolverines were embarrassed -- Hunter Dickinson’s word choice -- by Arizona State late Thursday night in New York, 87-62, in the Legends Classic championship. · Watch Michigan basketball...
Comments / 0