WDBJ7.com

Martinsville stabbing suspect arrested in N.C.

STOKES Co., N.C. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing that injured two people Thursday in Martinsville was arrested in North Carolina Saturday. According to the Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Shane Blake, 33 of Stuart, was arrested after crashing a Kia in North Carolina late Saturday afternoon.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

North Carolina man who admitted to abducting, suffocating man among 3 to be paroled from life sentences

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – Three inmates from the Piedmont Triad – all of them serving life sentences for second-degree murder, one of which was upheld by the North Carolina Supreme Court – are going to be paroled after serving decades in prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
WNCT

Missing North Carolina man found dead in SC, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Mark Hake

North Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane

North Carolina's Dept. of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline that the Federal Government will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act of 2005. That means that no one without a REAL ID driver's license or ID (usually with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner) can fly on a commercial plane. Without it, they will have to show a current passport, passport card, or military ID.
WMBF

Deputies: Darlington County man found with over a pound of marijuana, stolen gun

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after deputies said he was found with over a pound of marijuana and a stolen gun. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Jalin Robinson was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the area of Jasper Avenue on Thursday. Two total firearms were recovered at the scene. According to warrants, one of the guns was reported stolen by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Person shot twice in East Laurinburg, deputy says

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital after being shot twice Friday evening on 7th Street in East Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Randy Dover at the Scotland County Sheriff‘s Office. Dover said the victim was hit in the stomach and arm. No...
LAURINBURG, NC
country1037fm.com

Bar Owners Are Suing North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

Bar owners who lost revenue during the Covid pandemic are suing North Carolina governor Roy Cooper. In a brief filed by the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association, bar owners seek to have their suit against Cooper reinstated. Lawyers for the group argue that bar owners suffered losses because of the governor’s shutdown orders.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wunc.org

Environmental justice board hears concerns about wood pellet plants

The state's growing wood pellet industry came under fire at a meeting in Raleigh last night from scientists, activists and residents who live near wood pellet plants. The meeting's main target was Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet manufacturer, which has four plants in eastern North Carolina. The company cuts trees and turns them into wood pellets that are shipped to Europe to be burned for electricity.
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CHARLOTTE, NC

