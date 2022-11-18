Read full article on original website
Related
New NC report identifies charities that receive the least per donation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For yet another year, millions of dollars in donations didn't go to actual charities in North Carolina but instead went to paid solicitors. North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall released her annual charitable giving report Monday. The report found professional fundraisers raised $47.5 million from...
North Carolina is falling behind the national average for charging stations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Auto Show wrapped up Sunday, Nov. 20. A big topic at the show were electric cars. When it comes to charging stations, a national study showed North Carolina isn't measuring up to other states when it comes to how many there are. People are...
$3 million+ commitment made for new NC homeownership assistance program
A new program, which just started, now has more than $3 million committed to it to help first-time homebuyers.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville stabbing suspect arrested in N.C.
STOKES Co., N.C. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing that injured two people Thursday in Martinsville was arrested in North Carolina Saturday. According to the Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Shane Blake, 33 of Stuart, was arrested after crashing a Kia in North Carolina late Saturday afternoon.
North Carolina man who admitted to abducting, suffocating man among 3 to be paroled from life sentences
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – Three inmates from the Piedmont Triad – all of them serving life sentences for second-degree murder, one of which was upheld by the North Carolina Supreme Court – are going to be paroled after serving decades in prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been […]
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Missing North Carolina man found dead in SC, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
North Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane
North Carolina's Dept. of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline that the Federal Government will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act of 2005. That means that no one without a REAL ID driver's license or ID (usually with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner) can fly on a commercial plane. Without it, they will have to show a current passport, passport card, or military ID.
North Carolina charter schools continue to see record growth past pandemic boom
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the start of the pandemic, charter schools in the Carolinas saw a big jump in enrollment. A recent report by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools shows this enrollment continues to increase. “This is not a fluke,” Debbie Veney, the National Alliance senior vice...
WMBF
Deputies: Darlington County man found with over a pound of marijuana, stolen gun
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after deputies said he was found with over a pound of marijuana and a stolen gun. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Jalin Robinson was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the area of Jasper Avenue on Thursday. Two total firearms were recovered at the scene. According to warrants, one of the guns was reported stolen by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
WCNC
Biden's trip to NC latest in long-running tradition of thanking the troops on Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will make a stop in North Carolina Monday for a special Friendsgiving celebration with members of the military and their families at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Biden's Thanksgiving tour is just one of the many traditions...
wpde.com
Person shot twice in East Laurinburg, deputy says
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital after being shot twice Friday evening on 7th Street in East Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Randy Dover at the Scotland County Sheriff‘s Office. Dover said the victim was hit in the stomach and arm. No...
North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
country1037fm.com
Bar Owners Are Suing North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Bar owners who lost revenue during the Covid pandemic are suing North Carolina governor Roy Cooper. In a brief filed by the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association, bar owners seek to have their suit against Cooper reinstated. Lawyers for the group argue that bar owners suffered losses because of the governor’s shutdown orders.
Beware: Lanternflies (tiny moths) in NC could surprise you
These moths have been spotted everywhere in North Carolina. Killing a living thing is something we should not do in most situations. However, scientists have something different to tell North Carolina residents.
Raleigh News & Observer
First legal medical marijuana harvest begins in North Carolina, dispensary coming
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has begun harvesting medical marijuana and expects to open the largest medical cannabis retail store in the U.S. next year, the tribal official in charge of the operation told The Charlotte Observer on Friday. “I’m really proud of my tribe taking this step, one...
wunc.org
Environmental justice board hears concerns about wood pellet plants
The state's growing wood pellet industry came under fire at a meeting in Raleigh last night from scientists, activists and residents who live near wood pellet plants. The meeting's main target was Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet manufacturer, which has four plants in eastern North Carolina. The company cuts trees and turns them into wood pellets that are shipped to Europe to be burned for electricity.
3 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Comments / 0