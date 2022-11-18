Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Weekly weather planner: Thawing out like the turkey
CINCINNATI — Just like your turkey, we may be frozen solid Monday morning but will be thawing out just in time for Thanksgiving!. Monday is off to a cold start, with temperatures dipping to the teens. But, with sunshine and some winds from the south, we'll see temperatures head into the mid-40s.
WLWT 5
Prepping your car ahead of holiday travel
CINCINNATI — As millions of Americans prepare for Thanksgiving travel, AAA estimated more than50 million people will travel more than 50 miles for holiday visits. Before you hit the road, AAA Bob Sumerel Tire and Service recommends you check your car to protect yourself and your wallet from damage down the road.
WLWT 5
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces proposed sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway
CINCINNATI — Selling the 19th-century railroad Cincinnati owns was brought out into the open today and trumpeted as a great deal. Mayor Aftab Pureval labeled it "a once in a lifetime opportunity". The city would sell the line to Norfolk Southern, then in a different sense to the people...
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
ODOT schedules lane closures along Interstate 75 in Warren County
MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures along the interstate in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 the three left lanes along northbound Interstate 75 will...
'It feels like a dream': Cincinnati priest reunites with family after 15 years
Tesfaldet Mehari, a priest with Holy Trinity Eritrean Orthodox Church in Hartwell, saw his family for the first time in 15 years Monday afternoon.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along north I-75 at Sharon Road
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-75 at Sharon Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and delaying traffic along the interstate in Sharonville, Monday evening. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews begin nightly road closures this weekend in Butler County
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Nightly ramp closures begin at the Liberty Interchange on Friday, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. On Friday, Nov. 18, the ramps from Liberty Way to north Interstate 75, and north...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Hunt and Blue Ash roads in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Hunt and Blue Ash roads in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, person struck at Cayton Road and Connector Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash, person struck at Cayton Road and Connector Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road on Sayler Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road on Sayler Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites
Madisonville is the place to be—and its hot housing market only proves its popularity. The neighborhood is home to Cincinnati’s newest flips and popular spots, including Mom ‘n ‘em’s newest location on Whetsel Avenue. Less than a two-minute walk down the street from the coffee and wine shop is this four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home that is currently on the market.
WLWT 5
Disabled vehicle cleared on east I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound Interstate 275 because of a disabled vehicle, Monday morning. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
Newport’s Purple People Bridge illuminated for holiday season; take a walk along the scenic wonder
Starting this weekend the Purple People Bridge will be illuminated for the holiday season, presenting its annual Winter Nights & River Lights event. Visitors can walk the Purple People Bridge to experience thousands of holidays lights, projected lighting, seasonal music, wreaths, and scenic views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Winter Nights & River Lights is free to the public and will be on every evening from November 18 until January 8.
WLWT 5
Three lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash
COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. The three right lanes are blocked on the southbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati fire: Two injuries after fire near Victory Pkwy
CINCINNATI — Two people were injured following a fire on Lincoln Avenue near Victory Parkway in Cincinnati on Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Officials said that crews responded to a report of a house fire shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, companies encountered two civilians...
WLWT 5
Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported at Highland Avenue and East McMillan Street in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Vehicle fire reported at Highland Avenue and East McMillan Street in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Comments / 0