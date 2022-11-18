ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Weekly weather planner: Thawing out like the turkey

CINCINNATI — Just like your turkey, we may be frozen solid Monday morning but will be thawing out just in time for Thanksgiving!. Monday is off to a cold start, with temperatures dipping to the teens. But, with sunshine and some winds from the south, we'll see temperatures head into the mid-40s.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Prepping your car ahead of holiday travel

CINCINNATI — As millions of Americans prepare for Thanksgiving travel, AAA estimated more than50 million people will travel more than 50 miles for holiday visits. Before you hit the road, AAA Bob Sumerel Tire and Service recommends you check your car to protect yourself and your wallet from damage down the road.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT schedules lane closures along Interstate 75 in Warren County

MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures along the interstate in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 the three left lanes along northbound Interstate 75 will...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along north I-75 at Sharon Road

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-75 at Sharon Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and delaying traffic along the interstate in Sharonville, Monday evening. Click the video player...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews begin nightly road closures this weekend in Butler County

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Nightly ramp closures begin at the Liberty Interchange on Friday, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. On Friday, Nov. 18, the ramps from Liberty Way to north Interstate 75, and north...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites

Madisonville is the place to be—and its hot housing market only proves its popularity. The neighborhood is home to Cincinnati’s newest flips and popular spots, including Mom ‘n ‘em’s newest location on Whetsel Avenue. Less than a two-minute walk down the street from the coffee and wine shop is this four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home that is currently on the market.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled vehicle cleared on east I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound Interstate 275 because of a disabled vehicle, Monday morning. Click the video player above to...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Newport’s Purple People Bridge illuminated for holiday season; take a walk along the scenic wonder

Starting this weekend the Purple People Bridge will be illuminated for the holiday season, presenting its annual Winter Nights & River Lights event. Visitors can walk the Purple People Bridge to experience thousands of holidays lights, projected lighting, seasonal music, wreaths, and scenic views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Winter Nights & River Lights is free to the public and will be on every evening from November 18 until January 8.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Three lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash

COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. The three right lanes are blocked on the southbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati fire: Two injuries after fire near Victory Pkwy

CINCINNATI — Two people were injured following a fire on Lincoln Avenue near Victory Parkway in Cincinnati on Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Officials said that crews responded to a report of a house fire shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, companies encountered two civilians...
CINCINNATI, OH

