The 13 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts, musicals, theatre shows, kid-friendly events, art auctions, benefit runs, classical music shows, book readings and foodie events.

Sporting Art Auction at Keeneland

The 10th annual Sporting Art Auction will take place at Keeneland’s sales pavilion on Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. led by a historic oil painting by Alfred Munnings, which is anticipated to sell for nearly $5 million. The event is free to attend. 4201 Versailles Rd. TheSportingArtAuction.com .

Can this painting break a $7.85 million world record at Keeneland art auction?

Silas House ‘Lark Ascending’ book reading

Renowned Kentucky author Silas House will be at the Gateway Regional Arts Center in Mt. Sterling on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. for a book signing and public reading of excerpts from his latest novel “Lark Ascending.” Tickets are $15-50. 101 E Main St, Mt. Sterling. GRACKentucky.org .

Silas House, who lives in Lexington now, has a new novel, “Lark Ascending,” which was released Sept. 27. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Kentucky writer Silas House takes on climate, politic disasters in new book about grief

Fur Ball benefit at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Wilderness Trail Distillery in Danville will host its second annual Fur Ball benefiting the Danville-Boyle County Humane Society on Nov. 18 from 6-9 p.m. with music from Fourth Street Station, food from Stanford based food truck Piggin’ Out, and cocktails, beer and a special barrel pick from Wilderness Trail. The event is free to attend. 4095 Lebanon Rd, Danville. facebook.com/events/424958486439086 .

Lexington Theatre Company dinner show: ‘ Script To Table’ at Fasig-Tipton

The Lexington Theatre Company’s (The Lex) “Script To Table” event combining theatrical arts and culinary storytelling will take place at Fasig-Tipton on Nov. 18 and 19 at 6 p.m. Each evening includes a three-course meal from chef Ouita Michel along with The Lex’s “A Grand Night for Singing,” a collection of the music of Broadway duo Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Tickets are $150. 2400 Newtown Pike. lexingtontheatrecompany.org .

Comedian Donnie Baker & The Pork Pistols at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Donnie Baker will perform with his backing band The Pork Pistols at Comedy Off Broadway five times between Nov. 18 and 20. Show times are on Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $30. 161 Lexington Green Circle #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com .

Talking Heads tribute concert at The Burl

Talking Heads tribute band Same As It Ever Was will perform at The Burl on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com .

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band concert at the Lexington Opera House

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform hits like “Fishin’ In The Dark” and cuts from their Bob Dylan tribute album “Dirt Does Dylan” during a show at the Lexington Opera House on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39.50. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com .

Forever young: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs Bob Dylan, hits at Lexington Opera House

Amadeus Lex music series at St. Michael the Archangel Episcopal Church

The Amadeus Lex music series will continue with “Night Music,” a nocturnal journey from Mozart’s light-hearted “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” to Jonathan Crosmer’s towering sextet, “Constellation,” on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Episcopal Church. The event is free to attend. 2025 Bellefonte Dr. facebook.com/events/396162339353631 .

Musical comedy: ‘Scrooge In Rouge’ by the Studio Players

The Studio Players will present “Scrooge In Rouge” at the Carriage House Theatre on Nov. 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. 154 W Bell Ct. StudioPlayers.org .

Rumours - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute concert at Manchester Music Hall

Rumours - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute will perform at Manchester Music Hall on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18. 899 Manchester St. ManchesterMusicHall.com .

The Gobbler Half Marathon, 10K & 5K benefit at Mereworth Farm

The 7th Annual Gobbler Half Marathon, 10K & 5K benefiting the New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program on Nov. 20 at 8:30 a.m. at Mereworth Farm. Tickets are $45-90. 719 Dolan Ln. SkiSignUp.com .

The Ying Quartet, from left Janet Ying (violin), Phillip Ying (viola) new first violinist Robin Scott, and David Ying (cello), will perform Sunday at University of Kentucky’s Singletary Center. J. Adam Fenster/J. Adam Fenster

Ying String Quartet concert

The Chamber Music Society of Central Kentucky will present the celebrated Ying String Quartet Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Singletary Center for the Arts. This concert will feature four pieces, including Dvorak’s “American” quartet. $25; all students free. 405 Rose St. CMSCK.ORG

Southern Lights Stroll and 5K night race at the Kentucky Horse Park. Caitlin Worth

Southern Lights Stroll and 5K at the Kentucky Horse Park

The Kentucky Horse Park Foundation will host its 20th annual Southern Lights Stroll and 5K on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. Other activities include photos with Santa, live music from the Ranahans, a Christmas critter costume contest and a coat drive benefiting Eastern Kentucky flood victims. Tickets are $30-40 with children 12 and under free. 4075 Iron Works Pkwy. KHPFoundation.org/Southern-Lights-Stroll .